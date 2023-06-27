Adidas launches its largest store in Africa at Gateway Shopping Centre

Adidas South Africa has opened a new Home of Sport concept store in Durban, at Gateway Shopping Centre. It's the first of its kind on the African continent, and with an impressive retail footprint of 1687 square meters, it's also the largest Adidas store in Africa.

The store is the largest in Africa. Source: Supplied.

The Home of Sport concept is rooted in sport culture, showcasing the best of the Adidas brand through powerful visual storytelling.

Customers will find a truly immersive retail experience, from cutting-edge technologies and a Run Lab that tests gait analysis, to a unique Made for You section where footwear and apparel can be personalised with embroidery, engraving, badges and heat press.

Changing rooms are spacious and include a bra measurement facility, as well as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) mirrors that automatically detect product information, to provide consumers with real-time colour and style options.

The store has a wide selection of best-in-class products across its Running, Outdoor, Training, Women’s, Football, Sportswear and Originals categories, with a premium offering of Stella McCartney, Terrex and Y3, as well as an exclusive DBN t-shirt range.

The space is hyper-local, with Durban culture and credibility woven at every touchpoint. The store offers a modern retail space, with a dynamic layout that combines both functional and aesthetic elements.