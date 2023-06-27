Industries

Adidas launches its largest store in Africa at Gateway Shopping Centre

27 Jun 2023
Adidas South Africa has opened a new Home of Sport concept store in Durban, at Gateway Shopping Centre. It's the first of its kind on the African continent, and with an impressive retail footprint of 1687 square meters, it's also the largest Adidas store in Africa.
The store is the largest in Africa. Source: Supplied.
The store is the largest in Africa. Source: Supplied.

The Home of Sport concept is rooted in sport culture, showcasing the best of the Adidas brand through powerful visual storytelling.

Customers will find a truly immersive retail experience, from cutting-edge technologies and a Run Lab that tests gait analysis, to a unique Made for You section where footwear and apparel can be personalised with embroidery, engraving, badges and heat press.

Changing rooms are spacious and include a bra measurement facility, as well as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) mirrors that automatically detect product information, to provide consumers with real-time colour and style options.

The store has a wide selection of best-in-class products across its Running, Outdoor, Training, Women’s, Football, Sportswear and Originals categories, with a premium offering of Stella McCartney, Terrex and Y3, as well as an exclusive DBN t-shirt range.

The space is hyper-local, with Durban culture and credibility woven at every touchpoint. The store offers a modern retail space, with a dynamic layout that combines both functional and aesthetic elements.

  • The furniture is designed by murrmurr, with the moon range inspired by the night sky. Different moon phases are incorporated in the design – from waxing, waning, crescent, full and new moon.
  • Kylie Wentzel’s carpet design was inspired by the pace of life in the subtropical city of Durban. The warm and bold colours in the design, the palm trees, surfboard and sandcastle – are all suggestive of vibrant coastal living.
  • The store installation was done by Arturo Tedeschi, who used the map of Durban as a generative element to add meaning and depth to his work. There is an interplay between layers within the sculpture that engages with the surrounding light and spatial store dimensions, in an immersive experience.
