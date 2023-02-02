Adidas launches 'Sportswear' - its first new label in 50 years

Adidas has introduced a new label to its brand stable - the first addition in 50 years. Dubbed Adidas Sportswear, the label is set to occupy the space between the brand's well-known Performance and Originals labels.

Jenna Ortega for Adidas Sportswear. Source: Supplied

"A refreshed approach for 2023, and beyond, the new line is inspired and built for the next generation, capturing the essence of their comfort-first mindset whilst also channeling the noticeable shift towards the casualisation of fashion," Adidas said.

"Born from sport, worn for style", the label will offer a range of pieces that incorporates performance technology yet brings style, comfort and versatility to the forefront. The apparel and footwear giant described the Sportswear launch as a "new era for the sports brand".

Adidas said it's establishing the new category to address the changing needs and trends that define the next generation, and stated that the new addition is a response to data revealing a growing consumer demand for easy-to-wear apparel and footwear, with comfort at the core and that can be worn across multiple occasions. "More than 70% of Gen Z state casual comfort as a top priority and that they feel more confident when wearing comfortable clothes," the brand said.

Mary Fowler for Adidas Sportswear. Source: Supplied

Debut collection

The Spring/Summer 23 debut season, showcases simple cutlines, block colour designs and stripped back details with each piece curated to be worn and remixed. Marking the category’s debut, Avryn and Tiro Suit Up Advanced take centre stage, with their minimalist aesthetics embodying the vision "born from sport, worn for style".

Meanwhile, the wider collection features a silk-like Express Dress inspired by football aesthetic, a relaxed fit Express Jersey, and an oversized Express Coach Jacket.

Trae Young for Adidas Sportswear. Source: Supplied

Launching in February 2023, Adidas has set out short-term and long-term targets for Sportswear, with additional drops for the upcoming seasons already planned. As well as new products and cross-business collaborations that continue to leverage Adidas’ innovations, such as Boost, Bounce, 4D, AeroReady and Cloudfoam, a series of partner, digital and membership activations are also set to take place.

Speaking about the brand’s new introduction, Adidas Global, general manager, sportswear and training, Aimee Arana said: “With consumer behaviour showing a noticeable change over the last few years, there’s no surprise that certain trends and desires are accelerating, particularly amongst the next generation. Taking this into account, we knew as a brand that we must also adapt in a way that meets their needs, which is how and why Adidas Sportswear was born.

“Despite many lifestyle brands across different categories broadening their ranges to incorporate sportswear products, our offering has a clear point of difference. Each item combines the best of our already established technologies with stylish detailing, does not compromise on comfort and has been designed in a way that ensures true versatility when worn. With so much still to come, we are so excited to finally launch a new category that has been in the making for quite some time!”

Faces of Adidas Sportswear

Welcoming actress Jenna Ortega to the Adidas family of ambassadors, the new category and ‘All That You Are’ campaign will be fronted by the global star alongside Premier League current golden boot holder and music lover Son Heung-min, professional basketballer Trae Young, Women’s Super League forward Mary Fowler and renowned gamer Carolina Voltan.

They're be lined up to connect with the next-gen consumer by showcasing the comfort they find in expressing the multiplicity of their personalities.

Adidas Sportswear will launch worldwide from 9 February at select Adidas stores and at adidas.co.za, with early access available from 2 February.