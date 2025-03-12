Subscribe & Follow
Trending
TNPA issues RFP for terminal operator at Port of Durban
With the precinct extending approximately 145 hectares, featuring 15 berths and boasting a capacity of over 7 million tons of cargo annually, it primarily serves as a mixed-use area hosting a cargo terminal for dry bulk, break bulk, a limited amount of liquid bulk and a small number of containerised units.
The RFP invites interested parties to submit proposals to design, develop, fund, construct, operate, maintain, and transfer the terminal for a 25-year concession period.
"The issuance of this RFP signifies our ongoing and intentional efforts to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the Port of Durban. By attracting capable terminal operators, we aim to modernise infrastructure, optimise cargo handling and strengthen the port’s role as a key trade gateway for the region,” said Nkumbuzi Ben-Mazwi, acting port manager for the Port of Durban.
The site consists of two leases, namely Leases L36049 and L306091, with respective areas of approximately 12,266 m² and 12,859 m², resulting in a total area of 25,125 m².
Lease L36049 is a brownfield site that includes various structures, such as the main administration building, an office block and a workshop.
RFP documents are available on the Transnet e-tender portal at click here and on the National Treasury eTenders site at click here.
Related
Shifting expectations - steering through the logistics of change in South Africa Pia Knežević 2 days Global air cargo experiences 18 months of continuous growth 6 Mar 2025 Minister Creecy sets out logistics, rail investment plans 3 Mar 2025 SAA appoints Prof John Lamola as CEO 28 Feb 2025 Qatar Airways equips half its 777 fleet with Starlink 25 Feb 2025 Expert panel to announce winners at IMM Awards dinner 21 Feb 2025 Suez Canal Authority dismisses Red Sea route as sustainable alternative Momen Saeed Atallah 19 Feb 2025 TNPA enhances dredging capacity with advanced technology 19 Feb 2025