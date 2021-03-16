IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit
Entries for the 13th Annual Bookmark Awards are open
The annual IAB SA Bookmark Awards celebrate brilliance in the digital media and marketing industry, and has always acknowledged innovation, creativity and effectiveness, making it the unrivalled benchmark of local digital advertising excellence. And now, in its 13th year, the 2021 IAB SA Bookmark Awards are open for entries. The online entry platform is live and accessible here, offering an easy and simplified way to enter.
Winning a Bookmark Award – judged by the industry for the industry – is not only recognition of digital excellence, but acknowledgement of work that is Moving our Industry Forward – a fitting theme for 2021.
Any business, no matter the size, has the opportunity to showcase work that appeared online between 15 December 2019 and 31 January 2021 – an extended eligibility period of six weeks. Two new exciting categories – Craft Excellence in Digital Content Marketing and Voice Experience Design – open up the scope of entries even further and cement the Bookmark Awards as a pioneering authority in the industry.
Ready to enter?
With the online entry platform now open, IAB SA members will receive a 25% discount on standard entries, and early-bird submissions have been extended for the full month of March. For those unable to get entries in before the end of the month, standard entry fees have not increased since last year, with IAB member entry fees in fact lower than in 2020. Important to note is that the Special Honours category is free to enter for IAB SA members. For more details on the categories, criteria, fees and login to enter – click here.
Category updates and additions
Along with the two new categories (Craft Excellence in Digital Content Marketing and Voice Experience Design), there have been some additional adjustments too. Best Digital Student has moved to its own Jury Panel – a new panel created in 2021 to shine a necessary spotlight on the future leaders in digital marketing, and the Gaming Category has moved to the Innovative Engineers Jury Panel. Native Advertising; Innovative Use of Media; Email, Direct and In-bound Marketing have moved into the Performance Marketing Jury Panel, with an update to the Performance Marketing entries to assist the judges to better quantify performance. The full list of categories, as well as an entry guideline supporting document are available on the entry platform, which is now open.
If you’d like to learn more about which categories to enter, you can watch the 2021 Bookmarks industry workshop held on 2 March via Zoom here.
The 2021 Bookmark Awards ceremony
The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards, Powered By DSTV Media Sales and brought to you by 24.com, Joe Public and Everlytic, will take place virtually on Thursday, 29 July 2021, following the IAB SA and MASA endorsed Nedbank IMC conference. The Bookmark Awards stand for more than just great digital work – it is the flagship platform to drive digital change.
For more information about the Bookmark Awards, click here.
For sponsorship opportunities email IAB CEO Paula Hulley: ten.asbai@aluaP
The IAB South Africa, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.
