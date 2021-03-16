Entries for the 13th Annual Bookmark Awards are open

The annual IAB SA Bookmark Awards celebrate brilliance in the digital media and marketing industry, and has always acknowledged innovation, creativity and effectiveness, making it the unrivalled benchmark of local digital advertising excellence. And now, in its 13th year, the 2021 IAB SA Bookmark Awards are open for entries. The online entry platform is live and accessible here, offering an easy and simplified way to enter.