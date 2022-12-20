Industries

East Coast Radio's Sounds Like Summer Beach Festival set to keep KZN entertained

20 Dec 2022
Issued by: East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio will be helping KZN create lasting memories this Summer.
East Coast Radio's Sounds Like Summer Beach Festival set to keep KZN entertained

The station kicked off its Sounds Like Summer campaign on 1 December 2022 with a music playlist that will keep locals and visitors entertained throughout the holiday season.

ECR has also partnered with Absa for exciting summer activations, including the Music Pop Up - which wrapped up on Friday, 16 December - and the upcoming Beach Festival.

As you hit the beach this week, ECR and Absa will be right there by your side! From 21 to 23 December 2022 beachgoers can look forward to fun activities for the entire family including volleyball, football, touch rugby and tug of war. Some of South Africa’s award-winning artists will be performing live on stage. There’s also an opportunity to win big with amazing cash giveaways.

Attendees will also get an opportunity to meet and interact with the station’s presenters.

The cherry on top - entry is free for all! Access will be granted to people young and old wishing to spend the day with ECR and Absa from 9AM to 5PM.

Here’s a look at what you can expect from the Beach Festival:

21 December 2022

  • Venue: Margate Beach
  • Local Artist: Tanner Wareham
  • Main Artist: AKA
  • DJ: Deon G

22 December 2022

  • Venue: Ballito Beach
  • Local Artist: Kickstands
  • Main Artist: Mi Casa
  • DJ: Deon G

23 December 2022

  • Venue: Ballito Beach
  • Local Artist: Freddy L
  • Main Artist: Holly Rey
  • DJ: Deon G

Stay connected to KZN’S NO.1 Hit Music Station - your music soundtrack to summer as you flip boerie on the braai, crack open a cold one, and dive into the warm sea.

East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
