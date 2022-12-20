The nostalgia of music proves prominent in South Africa

Nostalgia is a powerful force. The pleasurable, and sometimes sad, yearning for times past is a feeling that most of us are familiar with.

But it’s also an increasingly powerful force in pop culture. One need only look at the reboots of ‘80s and ‘90s TV and film franchises to see how prevalent a force it’s become. That’s to say nothing of new creative vehicles such as Stranger Things that make heavy use of nostalgic elements.

Of course, nostalgia has long existed in pop culture but there are signs that nostalgia loops are getting increasingly small and fast. Many of the fashions of the late 1990s, for example, harkened back to the 1960s from 30 years before. Today, we see a resurrection of the fashions of the early and mid-2000s. Music isn’t exempt from nostalgia as a force either.

“That’s hardly surprising, artists often draw on the music they listened to most growing up (usually what their parents listened to) as they form their own identities. DJ Cleo’s 2010 release, Hip Hip Hooray, which samples Mahlathini & Mahotella Queens' 1988 hit, Kazet, comes to mind,” says Warren Bokwe, artist and label partnerships manager for South Africa at Spotify.

“And as Spotify Wrapped data for 2022 shows, we seek it out as listeners too. South Africa is no exception to that impulse, with tracks from the 2000s and 1990s dominating this trend. More particularly, South African listeners appear to be heavily nostalgic for R&B and Rap from those decades,” he adds.

The top tracks from the 2000s, according to this year’s data, include many of the biggest global names of the decade. While some – like Beyoncé – remained powerful forces throughout the 2020s, others feel very much like products of the time.

Most-streamed tracks from the 2000s

Mariah Carey - We Belong Together

Mario - Let Me Love You

Beyoncé - Halo

Mary J. Blige - Be Without You (Kendu Mix)

Kanye West- Heartless

Eminem - Without Me

Eminem - Lose Yourself

Eminem - The Real Slim Shady

Alicia Keys, Usher - My Boo

50 Cent - In Da Club

Further back, the top tracks from the 1990s include numerous legends, from Tevin Campbell and Tamia to 2Pac and Dr. Dre. Further driving up the nostalgia factor is the fact that Joe’s I Wanna Know features on the list.

Most-streamed tracks from the 90s

Tevin Campbell - Can We Talk

Tamia - So Into You

Boyz II Men - End Of The Road

Goo Goo Dolls - Iris

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg - Still D.R.E.

Coolio, L.V. - Gangsta's Paradise

Joe - I Wanna Know

2Pac, Outlawz - Hit 'Em Up (Single Version)

Mariah Carey - Always Be My Baby

K-Ci & JoJo - All My Life

Looking at the top songs from earlier decades, it’s also clear that the influence of nostalgia in broader pop culture is playing a role in bringing that music to new listeners. Would Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill be the top song from the 1980s if it hadn’t been so prominent in the latest season of Stranger Things?

Most streamed tracks from other decades

80s: Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

70s: Journey - Don't Stop Believin'

60s: Neil Diamond - Sweet Caroline

50s: Elvis Presley - Jailhouse Rock

Given the ongoing global socio-political and economic uncertainty plaguing the world right now, it seems like nostalgia isn’t going to dissipate as a force anytime soon. That said, it’s also okay to remind ourselves that we loved a lot of the things from those periods, but especially the music, because they really were as good as we remember them being.