MusicExchange: Into the music sphere with Tasché

She was the winner of the 2019 season of The Voice SA and the first woman to win the coveted title.
Tasché has a beautiful workout with her single Die Een. I caught up with the rocker last week…
Singer-songwriter
I can't see my life without it. It's where I feel at home. I can't imagine myself doing anything else; it's the only thing I know I’ll always give my best with a smile.
This is a difficult one. I don't think there's one specific answer. If the music/song influences me in any way, if it makes me feel something, then I know it’s the right song.
Don’t focus on the problem, focus on the solution.
Fame is stupid
When I’m old.
I don't do selfishness
Corlea, Juan Boucher, Francois van Coke, with Hunter Kennedy again. I’m not picky at all though. I just want to make music. Anyone who is willing, actually.
There’s no specific place. When I feel inspired I try and write.
Creating new music and meeting new people.
The Story
I’ve come super close to falling many times.
My wife, my mom, my dad, Fokofpolisiekar, Shania Twain, and Pink.
I don’t really have such a thing.
My wife – she’s there through my sh*tty days and through the good days. She’s selfless, caring and super funny.
My guitar.
Brannewyn en volroom coke
I would love to perform at Liefde by die Dam again.
I would love to be remembered for the emotion I try and put into a song and for being real and raw.
Tassie.
Probably law or something in the medical field or something in the entertainment industry. Management maybe.
Maybe a bit funny sometimes.
Alles Wat Mal Is
Footloose
I don’t like reading, I like writing.
Jo-Lene Burger
Watching Lady Gaga and Pink live in concert at O2 Arena, perhaps.
Marrying my favourite person and winning The Voice.
Traffic
Something happening to my voice, resulting in a situation where I can’t sing. Or losing my wife.
A whole bunch of things. But it starts with being happy with you. Happiness is within.
Let rip on stage with a few choice words.
Be you. Always.
Stepping into the music industry. I love what I do so much.
I had the privilege to go up against Angelique Gerber in Boxop 3. We fought against gender-based violence and raised R250,000.
My wish is that we can accept one another for who we are. That we can be ourselves, always. I’m super amped that the world is becoming more accepting of one another though.
My dream is to make a difference through music and the platform that I was given.