MusicExchange: Into the music sphere with Tasché

Brackenfell-based Tasché Burger is opening for Francois Van Coke this weekend at De Waal Park in Cape Town.

Image by Jaco Venter: Tasché Burger

She was the winner of the 2019 season of The Voice SA and the first woman to win the coveted title.

Tasché has a beautiful workout with her single Die Een. I caught up with the rocker last week…

What is your job description?

Singer-songwriter

What does music mean to you?

I can't see my life without it. It's where I feel at home. I can't imagine myself doing anything else; it's the only thing I know I’ll always give my best with a smile.

My music is about…

This is a difficult one. I don't think there's one specific answer. If the music/song influences me in any way, if it makes me feel something, then I know it’s the right song.

What is your motto?

Don’t focus on the problem, focus on the solution.

Fame is about…

Fame is stupid

Retirement will happen when…

When I’m old.

I don't do...

I don't do selfishness

I would love to co-write with…

Corlea, Juan Boucher, Francois van Coke, with Hunter Kennedy again. I’m not picky at all though. I just want to make music. Anyone who is willing, actually.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

There’s no specific place. When I feel inspired I try and write.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Creating new music and meeting new people.

The song you must do during every show?

The Story

Any funny moments on stage?

I’ve come super close to falling many times.

My heroes are…

My wife, my mom, my dad, Fokofpolisiekar, Shania Twain, and Pink.

My style icon is…

I don’t really have such a thing.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

My wife – she’s there through my sh*tty days and through the good days. She’s selfless, caring and super funny.

What is your most treasured possession?

My guitar.

It’s your round; what are you drinking?

Brannewyn en volroom coke

Dream gig to do?

I would love to perform at Liefde by die Dam again.

What makes you stand out?

I would love to be remembered for the emotion I try and put into a song and for being real and raw.

Any nicknames?

Tassie.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Probably law or something in the medical field or something in the entertainment industry. Management maybe.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Maybe a bit funny sometimes.

What are you streaming?

Alles Wat Mal Is

Greatest movie ever made?

Footloose

What book are you reading?

I don’t like reading, I like writing.

What song changed your life?

The Story

Who do you love?

Jo-Lene Burger

Top of your bucket list?

Watching Lady Gaga and Pink live in concert at O2 Arena, perhaps.

Your greatest achievement?

Marrying my favourite person and winning The Voice.

What do you complain about most often?

Traffic

What is your biggest fear?

Something happening to my voice, resulting in a situation where I can’t sing. Or losing my wife.

Happiness is…

A whole bunch of things. But it starts with being happy with you. Happiness is within.

On stage, I tend to…

Let rip on stage with a few choice words.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Be you. Always.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Stepping into the music industry. I love what I do so much.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I had the privilege to go up against Angelique Gerber in Boxop 3. We fought against gender-based violence and raised R250,000.

Wishes and dreams?

My wish is that we can accept one another for who we are. That we can be ourselves, always. I’m super amped that the world is becoming more accepting of one another though.

My dream is to make a difference through music and the platform that I was given.

