Premier opening of Tang V&A Waterfront gets the festive season off to a glittering start

Nicky van der Walt's award-winning luxury Asian restaurant and bar comes to the Mother City

Decked out in their most glamorous festive season finery, a throng of VIP guests gathered on Thursday evening to celebrate the opening of Cape Town’s new ‘it’ eatery, Tang V&A Waterfront and the new release of his Mirabella Róse Vintage 2022 wine. The second in the Miramar Collection by entrepreneur extraordinaire and dedicated foodie, Nicky van der Walt, the luxury Asian restaurant and bar brings the sensory dining experience of Tang on Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square to the Mother City.

Van der Walt’s concept restaurant continues the luxe-with-an-edge style of its Joburg counterpart, with the interior also designed by award-winning designer, Tristan du Plessis. In this case, though, the colour palette is lighter to suit the venue’s ocean-side location, with the 700m² space featuring loads of oak panelling. Like Tang in Johannesburg, it nevertheless features brand staples such as an iconic marble waterfall, book-matched marble, a champagne fridge and a walk-in cellar.

Situated right on the Victoria Basin, the restaurant introduces unique cuisine inspired by contemporary Japanese izakayas (trendy restaurant/bars) and classic Cantonese food to an eager new audience.

“Cape Town is one of the top tourist destinations in the world and it has a very special place in my heart,” says Van der Walt. “We are delighted to be able to bring the Tang concept to the V&A, where discerning diners can enjoy our signature gastronomic experience against the backdrop of Table Mountain and the yacht harbour. There’s simply nothing to beat it.”

In the spirit of the evening, the event opened with a performance by a Chinese dragon ensemble and guests were then welcomed by the multi-talented DJ Jason and creative entrepreneur, Taryn Louch, who appeared as MC.

Starters featured a tantalising selection of sushi and fresh oysters, accompanied by flutes overflowing with Moët & Chandon. Speeches by Nicky; entrepreneur and philanthropist and business partner Brian Moshela, were followed by a lavish dinner featuring a taste menu of Tang’s classic dishes, including black cod, salmon teriyaki and chili salt and pepper calamari.

Other dishes that are already firm favourites at Tang in Sandton included rock shrimp, salmon tuna tartare, tuna tataki, dim sum, a trio of Siu Mai (scallop, lobster, and caviar), and Siu Mai chicken. From the traditional robata grill came delights like prime-cut Wagyu steaks, Tomahawk steaks, smoky spare ribs, and crispy pork bellies, while a selection of gyoza or ‘pot sticker’ dishes delighted guests with the many variations on the theme. And a new take on traditional wok cooking delivered sublime dishes made with Angus Beef strips, soft-shell-crab and a selection of seafoods, all of which drew gasps of appreciation from the diners.

An eagerly awaited set by wildly popular DJ, Black Coffee, set the mood for the rest of the evening and was followed by dessert, a speciality of the house. Guests then danced the night away to one of the hottest DJ sets in town.

Among the glitterati at the event were American actor and social media star, Alyssa Cole; actor and movie producer, Thapelo Mokoena; TV personality, actor, model and businesswoman, Amanda DuPont; fashion mavens, Errol Arendz, Craig Port, Warrick Gautier, Malcolm Kluk and Christiaan Gabriel du Toit; entrepreneur, media personality and telecoms whiz, Romeo Khumalo; former Miss South Africas, Suzettte van der Mer, Joanne Strauss, Tansey Coetzee; Olive and Anthony Hamilton Russell of the famed Hamilton Russell Vineyards; and radio personality and DJ, Lody.

Tang and Tang V&A Waterfront are named for the Tang dynasty, which ruled in China from the year 618 to the year 907. These two fine dining establishments pay homage to what historians generally regard as a high point in Chinese civilisation and a golden age of cosmopolitan culture.

“Our aim is to celebrate everything the Tang era stood for as a reflection of our own uniquely cosmopolitan culture right here in South Africa,” says Van der Walt.

And if the spectacular premier opening is anything to go by, Tang V&A Waterfront is going to be a roaring success.

Tang V&A will be open for reservations from 12 December 2022.

Email: moc.ytilatipsohgnat@avsnoitavreser

WhatsApp: 076 652 8772



