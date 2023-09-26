Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run to mark 10 years since Madiba's passing this year

The Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run will be held on Sunday, 10 December 2023, to commemorate 10 years since Nelson Mandela’s passing and to celebrate the legacy of the iconic former South African President.

The special event is hosted annually on the streets of Tshwane by the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) and the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts Culture and Recreation (SACR) and over the years has attracted hundreds of thousands of participants honouring Madiba’s legacy and contribution.

This year, the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR) will be held on Sunday, 10 December 2023, from 6:30am, starting from the Union Buildings and comprising of a fun 5 kilometre walk and run and 10 kilometre and 21 kilometre run.

The MRWR is an event that reminds South Africans about Madiba’s vision for South Africa, his values, and contribution to building a just society dependent on the partnership and involvement of all South Africans.

Online entries are now open and available at www.mandelawalkandrun.com. Entry is R100 for the 5 kilometre walk and run, R150 for the 10 kilometre run and R200 for the 21 kilometre run. All proceeds from the MRWR go towards the work of the Nelson Mandela Foundation in keeping Madiba’s legacy alive by promoting sustainable solutions to society’s challenges through dialogue and tangible work in the community.

Event merchandise comprising of a commemorative shirt and bag, is included in the entry price, however it is limited to the first 5000 entrants and should be collected at race number collection. Participants are invited to get in their entries early and to show up and play their part in building the South Africa they dream of and which mirrors Madiba’s vision and values.

The MRWR will once again start and end in the shadows of the Union Buildings, where Nelson Mandela was inaugurated as South Africa’s first democratically elected President, and takes in some significant historical landmarks on the route important to Madiba’s life’s journey.

“This year’s Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run will be especially significant, as we mark 10 years since Madiba’s passing and celebrate his massive contribution to the pursuit of human dignity, equality and a better life for all the country’s citizens. This is an event we all look forward to eagerly on the calendar and we are encouraging people to gather in numbers to celebrate and reflect on Madiba’s major contribution and impact on all our lives,” said the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s acting CEO, Professor Verne Harris.

The year 2023 event has proven to be big and better – the event is pleased to announce Unilever, through two of its brands: Vaseline and Shield, and Mahindra as official partners for the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run. The two companies believes in keeping Madiba’s legacy alive through impacting positively the lives of its consumers and the societies in which they operate/live.

The event attracts people of all ages and from all walks of life and promotes social cohesion and nation-building, as well as encouraging a healthy lifestyle - which was one of Madiba’s hallmarks.

It is also an event that allows participants to reflect on their own role and contribution in building a united, harmonious and better country for all its citizens that Madiba made his life’s mission.

MEC Morakane Mosupyoe adds: “As the department, we are thrilled to continue working with the foundation on this event, and we believe the event forms part of our social cohesion programme. Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run is our way of honouring Madiba’s legacy by bringing people in South Africa together, uniting them and giving them a sense of belonging. It is also a reminder of what makes this country and continent truly special and a reminder of Madiba’s huge contribution in ensuring the freedoms we enjoy today. It also celebrates Madiba’s love for fitness and a healthy lifestyle. We hope this family event will continue to honour Madiba’s legacy and make us all reflect on our lives and the example we want to be for our families.”

While it is a social, festive occasion for casual runners and walkers of all shapes and sizes in remembrance of Madiba, the event has over the years had the regular participation of world-class runners such as Gerda Steyn and Stephen Mokoka, who are big supporters of this meaningful Gauteng event.

A private wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Union Buildings to mark the 10th anniversary of Madiba’s passing.

Start times

10 and 21km run starts at 06h30 on Government Road at the Union Buildings.

on Government Road at the Union Buildings. 5km walk starts at 09h00 on Government Road at the Union Buildings.

Number collection details

Nelson Mandela Foundation - 107 Central Street, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg Friday, 8 December 2023, from 09h00 - 17h00

Pretoria Faith Community Church Hall, cnr Stanza Bopape and Wessels Street, Arcadia Pretoria (opposite the Union Buildings) Saturday, 9 December 2023, from 09h00 - 18h00

No collection is possible on race day

Let's #RememberMadiba and #BeTheLegacy on Sunday, 10 December 2023.

Members of the media are invited to attend, including covering the wreath-laying ceremony that’s starts at 08h00. Please RSVP at: gro.alednamnoslen@SobahT.

For media enquiries and interviews please contact:

Nelson Mandela Foundation related:

Thabo Sephuma

Cell: 079 488 4687

Email: gro.alednamnoslen@SobahT

Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation related

Thabo Moloja

Cell: 072 927 6348

Email: az.vog.gnetuag@ajoloM.obahT



