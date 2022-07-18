Reebok unveils the 50 Years of Hip Hop Collection

Reebok presents its 50 Years of Hip Hop Collection — a commemorative line inspired by the evolution of the culture, the figures who made groundbreaking contributions to the genre, and the brand’s position at the heart of it all.

Image supplied

Set to drop in South Africa on 7 December 2023, it’s a celebration of both hip hop’s legacy and its bright future.

Back in the 1980s, Reebok was among the first brands to recognise how hip hop would shape culture, and it’s been supporting the genre and partnering with its icons ever since. The 50 Years of Hip Hop Collection takes fans on a journey through hip hop's early years, spotlighting the exceptional work of two visionary artists: Joe Conzo and Rich Tu.

Joe Conzo, renowned as "The Man Who Took Hip Hop's Baby Pictures," was a photographer who played a pivotal role in documenting the burgeoning music scene in the Bronx during the 1970s. His intimate snapshots provide a rare glimpse into the birth of hip-hop culture. Rich Tu, a first-generation Filipino-American and award-winning designer and artist, has dedicated his career to amplifying diversity within the creative industry.

The 50 Years of Hip Hop Collection includes track tops, trackpants, t-shirts, and new takes on the iconic Reebok Classic Leather and Club C 85 sneakers.

Reebok’s commitment to the culture goes beyond fashion — it’s about honouring the artists, pioneers, and trailblazers who have shaped hip hop. The local launch of the 50 Years of Hip Hop Collection coincides with the day of Reebok’s highly anticipated Back Like We Never Left event, an exclusive experience that takes attendees on a journey through local hip hop history.

Featuring performances by DJ Ready D, Nadia Nakai, YoungstaCPT, Blxckie and more, Back Like We Never Left is a day where the beats, rhymes, and stories that have defined South African hip hop come to life.