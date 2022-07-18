Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBizcommunity.comDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Fashion News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Reebok unveils the 50 Years of Hip Hop Collection

    7 Dec 2023
    7 Dec 2023
    Reebok presents its 50 Years of Hip Hop Collection — a commemorative line inspired by the evolution of the culture, the figures who made groundbreaking contributions to the genre, and the brand’s position at the heart of it all.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Set to drop in South Africa on 7 December 2023, it’s a celebration of both hip hop’s legacy and its bright future.

    Back in the 1980s, Reebok was among the first brands to recognise how hip hop would shape culture, and it’s been supporting the genre and partnering with its icons ever since. The 50 Years of Hip Hop Collection takes fans on a journey through hip hop's early years, spotlighting the exceptional work of two visionary artists: Joe Conzo and Rich Tu.

    Joe Conzo, renowned as "The Man Who Took Hip Hop's Baby Pictures," was a photographer who played a pivotal role in documenting the burgeoning music scene in the Bronx during the 1970s. His intimate snapshots provide a rare glimpse into the birth of hip-hop culture. Rich Tu, a first-generation Filipino-American and award-winning designer and artist, has dedicated his career to amplifying diversity within the creative industry.

    The 50 Years of Hip Hop Collection includes track tops, trackpants, t-shirts, and new takes on the iconic Reebok Classic Leather and Club C 85 sneakers.

    Reebok’s commitment to the culture goes beyond fashion — it’s about honouring the artists, pioneers, and trailblazers who have shaped hip hop. The local launch of the 50 Years of Hip Hop Collection coincides with the day of Reebok’s highly anticipated Back Like We Never Left event, an exclusive experience that takes attendees on a journey through local hip hop history.

    Featuring performances by DJ Ready D, Nadia Nakai, YoungstaCPT, Blxckie and more, Back Like We Never Left is a day where the beats, rhymes, and stories that have defined South African hip hop come to life.

    NextOptions


    Related

    Reebok x Tyrrell Winston brings a new take to the Club C 85
    Reebok x Tyrrell Winston brings a new take to the Club C 85
    13 Nov 2023
    Reebok launches Above The Rim collection
    Reebok launches Above The Rim collection
    1 Nov 2023
    Reebok announces Shaquille O'Neal as president of basketball
    Reebok announces Shaquille O'Neal as president of basketball
    16 Oct 2023
    Reebok drops 'My Name Is' Vector '93 Collection
    Reebok drops 'My Name Is' Vector '93 Collection
    21 Sep 2023
    Reebok x Botter concept sneaker offers glimpse at future of footwear production
    Reebok x Botter concept sneaker offers glimpse at future of footwear production
    7 Feb 2023
    Image supplied: Life is Not A Spectator Sport winner, Sawcy
    Reebok calls for creatives to enter Creator Collective
    23 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Reebok owner acquires Ted Baker fashion chain for $254m
    16 Aug 2022
    Reebok puts pre-loved sneakers to good use this Mandela Day
    Reebok puts pre-loved sneakers to good use this Mandela Day
    18 Jul 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz