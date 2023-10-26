Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRDNA Brand ArchitectsOptimize AgencyGauteng Tourism AuthorityMDNTVOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Food & Wine Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Find the perfect gift for the discerning gin lover with Bombay Sapphire

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    21 Dec 2023
    21 Dec 2023
    Summertime is synonymous with kicking back, getting together with friends and family and savouring life’s little pleasures. For gin drinkers, the combination of balmy weather and holiday vibes means there’s nothing quite like cracking open a bottle of their favourite tipple and enjoying a perfectly balanced G&T which celebrates the juniper berry in every sip.
    Find the perfect gift for the discerning gin lover with Bombay Sapphire

    Whether your go-to is a classic G&T that highlights the smooth taste offered by traditional London Dry gin or you’re looking to stir your creativity with a cocktail bursting with ripe berries, Bombay Sapphire has the perfect gin gift in the bag.

    Made with the same ten botanicals since 1987 using a unique vapour infusion process pioneered in the 1830s, Bombay Sapphire is an iconic gin with a rich heritage combined with sustainability to produce innovation and inspiration in every batch.

    Bombay Sapphire

    Find the perfect gift for the discerning gin lover with Bombay Sapphire

    Every bottle of the world-famous Bombay Sapphire gin is made using ten hand-picked, sustainably sourced botanicals from around the world which are distilled using a 100% unique vapour infusion process to ensure the iconic quality and taste gin drinkers have come to love. The result is a fresh and balanced London Dry gin boasting natural flavour profiles of citrus, floral, herbal and spicy notes. Delicately balanced yet bright and fresh, Bombay Sapphire can be enjoyed as a classic G&T with one part gin and two parts tonic but is easily mixed into classic cocktails like a Gin Mule or Tom Collins or to experiment with as you stir your creativity.

    Bombay Bramble

    Find the perfect gift for the discerning gin lover with Bombay Sapphire

    Offering a twist on the familiar classic, Bombay Bramble makes for a vibrant summer sip perfect for those who enjoy the freshness of natural fruit flavours with their G&T. Made by infusing blackberries and raspberries harvested when they’re ripe and bursting with flavour to ensure a rich and elegant gin, Bombay Bramble has no added sugar, only quality ingredients that deliver pure flavour. The result is a sophisticated, ruby-coloured liquid that provides a canvas for cocktail creativity but lends itself to enjoying simply over ice with tonic or ginger ale for a fun twist on a familiar favourite.

    Find the perfect gift for the discerning gin lover with Bombay Sapphire

    Social media handle: @bombaysapphire
    Instagram: : @bombaysapphire
    Facebook: : @bombaysapphire

    #StirCreatitivity #SawThisMadeThis

    Read more: festive season, Bombay Sapphire, OnPoint PR
    NextOptions


    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

    Related

    Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga
    Minister’s plea: ‘Road safety paramount in festive season’
    2 hours
    Pioneering mindful advertising with Inverroche Gin
    OnPoint PRPioneering mindful advertising with Inverroche Gin
    Comfort Fabric Softener unveils the power of fragrance that lasts beyond the ordinary
    OnPoint PRComfort Fabric Softener unveils the power of fragrance that lasts beyond the ordinary
    Festive season poses unique challenges for construction industry
    Festive season poses unique challenges for construction industry
    30 Nov 2023
    #MissSoweto2023 has been crowned!
    OnPoint PR#MissSoweto2023 has been crowned!
    Introducing the White Star Miss Soweto 2023: A showcase of talent, grace, and community spirit
    OnPoint PRIntroducing the White Star Miss Soweto 2023: A showcase of talent, grace, and community spirit
    Comfort Fabric Softener sponsors young emerging designers at AFI Joburg Fashion Week
    OnPoint PRComfort Fabric Softener sponsors young emerging designers at AFI Joburg Fashion Week
    Toys R Us reveals 2023 Top Toy Trends
    Toys R Us reveals 2023 Top Toy Trends
    26 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz