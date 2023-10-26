Find the perfect gift for the discerning gin lover with Bombay Sapphire

Summertime is synonymous with kicking back, getting together with friends and family and savouring life’s little pleasures. For gin drinkers, the combination of balmy weather and holiday vibes means there’s nothing quite like cracking open a bottle of their favourite tipple and enjoying a perfectly balanced G&T which celebrates the juniper berry in every sip.

Whether your go-to is a classic G&T that highlights the smooth taste offered by traditional London Dry gin or you’re looking to stir your creativity with a cocktail bursting with ripe berries, Bombay Sapphire has the perfect gin gift in the bag.

Made with the same ten botanicals since 1987 using a unique vapour infusion process pioneered in the 1830s, Bombay Sapphire is an iconic gin with a rich heritage combined with sustainability to produce innovation and inspiration in every batch.

Bombay Sapphire

Every bottle of the world-famous Bombay Sapphire gin is made using ten hand-picked, sustainably sourced botanicals from around the world which are distilled using a 100% unique vapour infusion process to ensure the iconic quality and taste gin drinkers have come to love. The result is a fresh and balanced London Dry gin boasting natural flavour profiles of citrus, floral, herbal and spicy notes. Delicately balanced yet bright and fresh, Bombay Sapphire can be enjoyed as a classic G&T with one part gin and two parts tonic but is easily mixed into classic cocktails like a Gin Mule or Tom Collins or to experiment with as you stir your creativity.

Bombay Bramble

Offering a twist on the familiar classic, Bombay Bramble makes for a vibrant summer sip perfect for those who enjoy the freshness of natural fruit flavours with their G&T. Made by infusing blackberries and raspberries harvested when they’re ripe and bursting with flavour to ensure a rich and elegant gin, Bombay Bramble has no added sugar, only quality ingredients that deliver pure flavour. The result is a sophisticated, ruby-coloured liquid that provides a canvas for cocktail creativity but lends itself to enjoying simply over ice with tonic or ginger ale for a fun twist on a familiar favourite.

Social media handle: @bombaysapphire

Instagram: : @bombaysapphire

Facebook: : @bombaysapphire

#StirCreatitivity #SawThisMadeThis