Local bartenders win big at Diageo World Class regionals

Justin Shaw and Alecs Maai'ke Powrie from The Art of Duplicity have taken first and second place in the Diageo World Class Cape Town regionals.

Image supplied: The Art of Duplicity bartenders took first and second place at the Diageo World Class regionals

As a speakeasy, The Art of Duplicity lets guests discover it through word of mouth alone – and in the years since it was established in 2018, word has travelled far and wide.Shaw has learned the tricks of his trade behind a variety of Cape bar counters, and the practice paid off when he took second place in the regional event. Powrie has been developing her craft for eight years and brought her skills to The Art of Duplicity after time at Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen. She placed first in regionals and will be the only woman in the competition at the national level this year.An internationally recognised win is always a boon for the city, but as the hospitality industry opens back up to travellers from around the world, there could be no better time for a Cape Town establishment to gain this additional acclaim.Whether you’re a local or international guest, you can taste the best in the world: both of the bartenders’ competition serves will be on the menu for the month of May at The Art of Duplicity. ‘Tale of Two Seas’ by Powrie consists of Talisker and fig-infused Antica with a bacon fat float, while Shaw’s ‘Talisker Burnt Moth”, pays homage to the Isle of Skye – and its diverse, captivating creatures.Owner of The Art of Duplicity, David Donde, expressed his gratitude and admiration for the bartenders who make the establishment innovative, intriguing, and truly world-class. “Any organisation is only as strong as the people in it,” he says. “We’re lucky enough to have people working with us who keep blowing us away with their talent.”