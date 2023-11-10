All the Assegai Awards winners

The Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards recognise and honour outstanding achievements in the ever-evolving world of marketing.

Several special awards were also made:

Category

Experiential Bronze Playmakers KFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+

Shared Value Leader Discovery Bank Shared value through the Vitality Travel platform by Discovery Bank

Experiential Gold Ogilvy South Africa CARLING BLACK LABEL – FOAM KNOWS

Campaign for under R500 000 Bronze Syte SYSPRO Women In Tech Digital & Social Media Campaign

Automotive Gold Flow Communications CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign

Social Media Gold Fenix Marketing and Mindpool Productions KARAN BEEF – MAKING THE CUT Social Media Campaign

Brand of the year Gold Ogilvy South Africa VOLSKWAGEN BRAND OF THE YEAR

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Gold Ogilvy South Africa CASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION

Technology & Communication Gold Flow Communications CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign

Multi-Language Gold Ogilvy South Africa HOW CADBURY CHANGES THE NARRATIVE MAKING LITERACY ACCESSIBLE ONE HOME GROWN STORY AT A TIME

Food & Beverage Gold Ogilvy South Africa CASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION

Integrated Campaign Gold Ogilvy South Africa CASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION

Integrated Campaign Gold Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate

Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports Gold Levergy ICC Women's T20 World Cup

CRM - Customer Loyalty Campaign Gold Clockwork Xbox - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports Gold Machine_ Citadel “The Briefcase”

Social Media Gold Ogilvy South Africa CASTLE LITE - LITEN UP

Campaign for under R500 000 Gold Flow Communications Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022

Travel, Hospitality & Transportation Gold Flow Communications Launch of the Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden’s Braille Trail

Not For Profit Silver Flow Communications Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022

Video Content Silver Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate

Integrated Campaign Silver Playmakers KFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Silver Ogilvy South Africa FOOD FORWARD SOUTH AFRICA #REPURPOSETHESURPLUS

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Silver Ogilvy South Africa PEP CHANGING STATIONS

Food & Beverage Bronze Playmakers KFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+

Social Media Bronze Hellosquare The Wake Up Call

Social Media Bronze Hellosquare Tinkies Made with You

Campaign for under R500 000 Bronze Sauce Advertising Slipper Day for Reach for a Dream

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Bronze Sauce Advertising Slipper Day for Reach for a Dream

Retail & E-Tail Bronze Ogilvy South Africa PEP CHANGING STATIONS

Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports Bronze Octagon Castle Lite Lite Side of 7s

Video Content Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC PI Diaries

Experiential Bronze Ogilvy South Africa PEP CHANGING STATIONS

Campaign for under R500 000 Bronze Promise Plan (a)

Consumer Products & Services Bronze Carat NIVEA Skin Breathe 3X faster

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Bronze OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care

Not For Profit Bronze Flow Communications The 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

Shared Value Bronze Promise Plan (a)

Branded Content Bronze Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate

Food & Beverage Leader Promise SAB Castle Lite - Don't Accept Whatever

Food & Beverage Leader The Hardy Boys Famous For Flavour - Stunt

Financial Services Leader Playmakers She Untamed

Email Leader Arc SA 1st for Women Spreading Safety

Not For Profit Leader Offernet Ever wondered if you could save a life? - Rescue Donations

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Leader The Hardy Boys Senior Pawfessionals

Multi-Language Leader Hellosquare The Wake Up Call

Travel, Hospitality & Transportation Leader Wunderman Thompson SA Tourism #XibelaniMoves

Consumer Products & Services Leader Carat NIVEA Skin Breathe 3X faster

Social Media Leader The Hardy Boys Senior Pawfessionals

Video Content Leader The Alternative Power Home Affairs- South Africa you going to need the energy!

Integrated Campaign Silver Levergy ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Financial Services Bronze Arc 1st for Women Spreading Safety

Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical Leader Flow Communications Calling for comments: National Strategic Plan Call for public comment on the country’s new draft National Strategic Plan (NSP) for HIV, TB and STIs (2023-2028)

Experiential Leader Wunderman Thompson Lux #ChangeTheAngle

Customer Acquisition Campaign Leader Flow Communications Launch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg-Abidjan route

Food & Beverage Leader Ogilvy South Africa CASTLE LITE - LITEN UP

Shared Value Leader Mobitainment AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR

Integrated Campaign Gold Saatchi & Saatchi SA BUILDING TOMORROWS TALENT WITH STIMOROL FLOW.LAB

IAS Agency Credentials Gold Saatchi & Saatchi Saatchi & Saatchi SA Credentials

Experiential Gold Ogilvy South Africa CARLING CUP - TALK UP YOUR TEAM

Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports Bronze Playmakers KFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+

Data-Driven Technology Leader dentsu Absa Home Loans: Load shedding solutions | NightVision

Customer Acquisition Campaign Gold Playmakers Sponsorship KFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+

Branded Content Silver Playmakers Africa XI

Integrated Campaign Bronze Playmakers Africa XI

Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports Leader Playmakers Sounds of the World Cup

Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports Bronze Playmakers She Untamed

Social Media Leader Playmakers Sounds of the World Cup

Experiential Leader Playmakers Sounds of the World Cup

Video Content Leader Playmakers Sounds of the World Cup

Branded Content Silver Playmakers She Untamed

Campaign for under R500 000 Bronze FGX Studios PNA Crayons to Contracts

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Leader Playmakers She Untamed

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Bronze Promise Plan (a)

Branded Content Gold Fenix Marketing and Mindpool Productions KARAN BEEF – MAKING THE CUT Brand Campaign

Consumer Products & Services Leader Promise Plan (a)

IAS Agency Credentials Gold Ogilvy South Africa Ogilvy South Africa

Branded Content Leader Promise Plan (a)

Video Content Leader Promise SAB Castle Lite - Don't Accept Whatever

Social Media Silver Offernet Seconds to Act, a Lifetime to Remember: A Social Campaign to Curb Child Drowning

Campaign for under R500 000 Leader The Hardy Boys Senior Pawfessionals

Not For Profit Leader The Hardy Boys Senior Pawfessionals

Social Media Gold Flow Communications Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022

Campaign for under R500 000 Bronze Flow Communications The 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

Not For Profit Bronze Flow Communications Cyclone Freddy campaign, Mozambique

Social Media Bronze Flow Communications The 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

Emerging Technologies Gold Flow Communications CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign

CRM - Customer Loyalty Campaign Gold Flow Communications CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign

Mobile Gold Flow Communications CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign

Campaign for under R500 000 Bronze Flow Communications Cyclone Freddy campaign, Mozambique

Experiential Bronze Carat NIVEA Skin Breathe 3X faster

Experiential Leader Carat NIVEA Skin Breathe 3X faster

Integrated Campaign Bronze Flow Communications Launch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg-Abidjan route

Experiential Leader The Hardy Boys Famous For Flavour - Stunt

Financial Services Leader The Mediashop Nedbank Investments Crossword

Automotive Gold Ogilvy South Africa THE BLIND SPOT

Mobile Leader Paradigm Connect Glow* Unbothered

Experiential Gold Flow Communications The Gathering 2022

Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports Gold Flow Communications The Gathering 2022

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Bronze Levergy ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Social Media Bronze Paradigm Connect Glow*

Financial Services Leader Clockwork Standard Bank UNBXD

Automotive Bronze Ogilvy South Africa #VWDEZEMBA

Customer Acquisition Campaign Leader Arc 1st for Women Spreading Fearless

Experiential Leader Levergy Nedbank YouthX

Financial Services Leader Levergy Nedbank YouthX

Food & Beverage Silver Ogilvy South Africa CARLING CUP - TALK UP YOUR TEAM

Food & Beverage Silver Ogilvy South Africa CARLING BLACK LABEL - FOAM KNOWS

CRM - Customer Loyalty Campaign Leader Clockwork Xbox - Hogwart's Legacy: Magical Beasts

Retail & E-Tail Silver Ogilvy South Africa CHANGING STATIONS

Branded Content Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC PI Diaries

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Leader Ogilvy South Africa Stories From The Ashes

Financial Services Silver Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate

Brand of the year Silver Ogilvy South Africa BRAND OF THE YEAR - AB INBEV (SAB) CASTLE LAGER

Data-Inspired Insight Bronze Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate

Shared Value Bronze Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Bronze Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate

Video Content Leader Wunderman Thompson Save for it with Donovan Goliath

Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports Leader Playmakers Africa XI

Data-Inspired Insight Leader dentsu Absa Home Loans: Load shedding solutions | NightVision

Shared Value Gold Ogilvy South Africa CASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION

Experiential Silver Ogilvy South Africa CASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION

Brand of the year Leader The Alternative Power Switch Energy Drink

Food & Beverage Bronze Hellosquare The Wake Up Call

Video Content Leader The Alternative Power #No More Shedding!

Campaign for under R500 000 Bronze Hellosquare The Wake Up Call

Branded Content Bronze Hellosquare The Wake Up Call

Mobile Bronze Hellosquare The Wake Up Call

Consumer Products & Services Leader OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care

Food & Beverage Silver Hellosquare Tinkies Made with You

Video Content Leader OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care

Social Media Leader OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care

Mobile Silver Hellosquare Tinkies Made with You

Integrated Campaign Leader OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care

Customer Acquisition Campaign Silver Ogilvy South Africa CARLING BLACK LABEL - THE FOAM KNOWS

Display - Search Leader Lucky Hustle The Big Upgrades Uptake

Shared Value Leader OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care

Campaign for under R500 000 Gold Hellosquare Tinkies Made with You

Integrated Campaign Leader The Alternative Power When You Don't Have the Energy and You Don't Have a Springbok – Have a Switch

Video Content Gold Ogilvy South Africa CASTLE LITE - LITEN UP

Not For Profit Leader Ogilvy South Africa Stories From The Ashes

Young Direct Marketer of the Year Leader The Alternative Power Head of Marketing- Zhuraan Glade

Integrated Campaign Silver Ogilvy South Africa KFC - Anything For The Taste

Food & Beverage Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC - Eat Chicken For Breakfast

Social Media Leader Ogilvy South Africa KFC - Anything For The Taste

Campaign for under R500 000 Leader Machine_ We don’t speak it, we sing it!

Experiential Bronze Machine_ Citadel “The Final Briefing”

Direct Mail Leader Machine_ “The Classified Drop”

Integrated Campaign Leader Machine_ You Like It, We Got It

Video Content Leader Machine_ We don’t speak it, we sing it!

CRM - Customer Loyalty Campaign Leader Ogilvy South Africa Colgate : Personalise Your Smile

Experiential Gold Ogilvy South Africa VW BLIND SPOT

Travel, Hospitality & Transportation Bronze Flow Communications Launch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg-Abidjan route

Email Leader Ogilvy South Africa Colgate : Personalise Your Smile

Automotive Bronze Red September Mahindra XUV700 Explore Active Living

Social Media Leader Red September Mahindra Explore Active Living

Customer Acquisition Campaign Gold Red September Mahindra XUV700 Explore Active Living

Integrated Campaign Leader Red September Mahindra XUV700 Explore Active Living

Branded Content Leader Red September Mahindra XUV700 Explore Active Living

Data-Driven Technology Leader Discovery Bank SpendTrend23 - Revealing consumer spending insights with Visa and Discovery Bank

Social Media Bronze Ogilvy South Africa #VWDEZEMBA

Not For Profit Bronze Sauce Advertising Slipper Day for Reach for a Dream

Video Content Leader Ogilvy South Africa #VWDEZEMBA

Integrated Campaign Silver Ogilvy South Africa CARLING CUP - TALK UP YOUR TEAM

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Silver Ogilvy South Africa How Cadbury increased reading at home by 200% weaving Social Goodness into the fabric of the Nation

Customer Acquisition Campaign Silver Ogilvy South Africa CARLING CUP - TALK UP YOUR TEAM

Food & Beverage Gold Kasinomics & Mobitainment AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR

Social Media Bronze Wunderman Thompson SA Tourism #XibelaniMoves

Video Content Leader Wunderman Thompson SA Tourism #XibelaniMoves

Brand of the year Leader Penquin How Suzuki SA became SA’s third largest automotive brand in the country.

Direct Marketer Of The Year Gold Ogilvy South Africa MARKETER OF THE YEAR - BRIDGET HARPUR

Multi-Language Gold Triple Eight Cadbury Homegrown Stories Library & School Literacy Programme

Campaign for CSR - Social Good Gold Triple Eight Cadbury Homegrown Stories Library & School Literacy Programme

Food & Beverage Bronze Ogilvy South Africa CARLING BLACK LABEL – FOAM KNOWS

Experiential Bronze Triple Eight Cadbury Little Generosity Shop

Multi-Language Leader Triple Eight Cadbury Homegrown Story Paper

Integrated Campaign Bronze Ogilvy South Africa PEP CHANGING STATIONS