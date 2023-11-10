Industries

Africa


All the Assegai Awards winners

10 Nov 2023
The Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards took place on Thursday evening at a glittering event at the Wanderers Club Johannesburg.
Source: Assegai Awards All the Assegai Award winners have been announced
Source: Assegai Awards Assegai Awards All the Assegai Award winners have been announced

The Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards recognise and honour outstanding achievements in the ever-evolving world of marketing.

Several special awards were also made:

  • Brand of the Year: Volkswagen - by Ogilvy South Africa
  • IAS Credentials Award: Ogilvy South Africa – Gold
  • Saatchi & Saatchi SA – Gold
  • Newcomer of the Year Award: Fenix Marketing & Mindpool Productions
  • The Zinthatu Award: Triple Eight
  • Direct Marketer of the Year: Bridget Harpur - Ogilvy South Africa
  • The Nkosi Award: Ogilvy South Africa

All the winners

Category
ExperientialBronzePlaymakersKFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+
Shared ValueLeaderDiscovery BankShared value through the Vitality Travel platform by Discovery Bank
ExperientialGoldOgilvy South AfricaCARLING BLACK LABEL – FOAM KNOWS
Campaign for under R500 000BronzeSyteSYSPRO Women In Tech Digital & Social Media Campaign
AutomotiveGoldFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
Social MediaGoldFenix Marketing and Mindpool ProductionsKARAN BEEF – MAKING THE CUT Social Media Campaign
Brand of the yearGoldOgilvy South AfricaVOLSKWAGEN BRAND OF THE YEAR
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodGoldOgilvy South AfricaCASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION
Technology & CommunicationGoldFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
Multi-LanguageGoldOgilvy South AfricaHOW CADBURY CHANGES THE NARRATIVE MAKING LITERACY ACCESSIBLE ONE HOME GROWN STORY AT A TIME
Food & BeverageGoldOgilvy South AfricaCASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION
Integrated CampaignGoldOgilvy South AfricaCASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION
Integrated CampaignGoldPromisePPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
Publishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsGoldLevergyICC Women's T20 World Cup
CRM - Customer Loyalty CampaignGoldClockworkXbox - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Publishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsGoldMachine_Citadel “The Briefcase”
Social MediaGoldOgilvy South AfricaCASTLE LITE - LITEN UP
Campaign for under R500 000GoldFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
Travel, Hospitality & TransportationGoldFlow CommunicationsLaunch of the Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden’s Braille Trail
Not For ProfitSilverFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
Video ContentSilverPromisePPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
Integrated CampaignSilverPlaymakersKFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodSilverOgilvy South AfricaFOOD FORWARD SOUTH AFRICA #REPURPOSETHESURPLUS
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodSilverOgilvy South AfricaPEP CHANGING STATIONS
Food & BeverageBronzePlaymakersKFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+
Social MediaBronzeHellosquareThe Wake Up Call
Social MediaBronzeHellosquareTinkies Made with You
Campaign for under R500 000BronzeSauce AdvertisingSlipper Day for Reach for a Dream
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodBronzeSauce AdvertisingSlipper Day for Reach for a Dream
Retail & E-TailBronzeOgilvy South AfricaPEP CHANGING STATIONS
Publishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsBronzeOctagonCastle Lite Lite Side of 7s
Video ContentBronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFC PI Diaries
ExperientialBronzeOgilvy South AfricaPEP CHANGING STATIONS
Campaign for under R500 000BronzePromisePlan (a)
Consumer Products & ServicesBronzeCaratNIVEA Skin Breathe 3X faster
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodBronzeOLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTDDove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Not For ProfitBronzeFlow CommunicationsThe 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
Shared ValueBronzePromisePlan (a)
Branded ContentBronzePromisePPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
Food & BeverageLeaderPromiseSAB Castle Lite - Don't Accept Whatever
Food & BeverageLeaderThe Hardy BoysFamous For Flavour - Stunt
Financial ServicesLeaderPlaymakersShe Untamed
EmailLeaderArc SA1st for Women Spreading Safety
Not For ProfitLeaderOffernetEver wondered if you could save a life? - Rescue Donations
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodLeaderThe Hardy BoysSenior Pawfessionals
Multi-LanguageLeaderHellosquareThe Wake Up Call
Travel, Hospitality & TransportationLeaderWunderman ThompsonSA Tourism #XibelaniMoves
Consumer Products & ServicesLeaderCaratNIVEA Skin Breathe 3X faster
Social MediaLeaderThe Hardy BoysSenior Pawfessionals
Video ContentLeaderThe Alternative PowerHome Affairs- South Africa you going to need the energy!
Integrated CampaignSilverLevergyICC Women's T20 World Cup
Financial ServicesBronzeArc1st for Women Spreading Safety
Health, Wellness & PharmaceuticalLeaderFlow CommunicationsCalling for comments: National Strategic Plan Call for public comment on the country’s new draft National Strategic Plan (NSP) for HIV, TB and STIs (2023-2028)
ExperientialLeaderWunderman ThompsonLux #ChangeTheAngle
Customer Acquisition CampaignLeaderFlow CommunicationsLaunch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg-Abidjan route
Food & BeverageLeaderOgilvy South AfricaCASTLE LITE - LITEN UP
Shared ValueLeaderMobitainmentAMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
Integrated CampaignGoldSaatchi & Saatchi SABUILDING TOMORROWS TALENT WITH STIMOROL FLOW.LAB
IAS Agency CredentialsGoldSaatchi & SaatchiSaatchi & Saatchi SA Credentials
ExperientialGoldOgilvy South AfricaCARLING CUP - TALK UP YOUR TEAM
Publishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsBronzePlaymakersKFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+
Data-Driven TechnologyLeaderdentsuAbsa Home Loans: Load shedding solutions | NightVision
Customer Acquisition CampaignGoldPlaymakers SponsorshipKFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+
Branded ContentSilverPlaymakersAfrica XI
Integrated CampaignBronzePlaymakersAfrica XI
Publishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsLeaderPlaymakersSounds of the World Cup
Publishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsBronzePlaymakersShe Untamed
Social MediaLeaderPlaymakersSounds of the World Cup
ExperientialLeaderPlaymakersSounds of the World Cup
Video ContentLeaderPlaymakersSounds of the World Cup
Branded ContentSilverPlaymakersShe Untamed
Campaign for under R500 000BronzeFGX StudiosPNA Crayons to Contracts
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodLeaderPlaymakersShe Untamed
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodBronzePromisePlan (a)
Branded ContentGoldFenix Marketing and Mindpool ProductionsKARAN BEEF – MAKING THE CUT Brand Campaign
Consumer Products & ServicesLeaderPromisePlan (a)
IAS Agency CredentialsGoldOgilvy South AfricaOgilvy South Africa
Branded ContentLeaderPromisePlan (a)
Video ContentLeaderPromiseSAB Castle Lite - Don't Accept Whatever
Social MediaSilverOffernetSeconds to Act, a Lifetime to Remember: A Social Campaign to Curb Child Drowning
Campaign for under R500 000LeaderThe Hardy BoysSenior Pawfessionals
Not For ProfitLeaderThe Hardy BoysSenior Pawfessionals
Social MediaGoldFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
Campaign for under R500 000BronzeFlow CommunicationsThe 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
Not For ProfitBronzeFlow CommunicationsCyclone Freddy campaign, Mozambique
Social MediaBronzeFlow CommunicationsThe 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
Emerging TechnologiesGoldFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
CRM - Customer Loyalty CampaignGoldFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
MobileGoldFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
Campaign for under R500 000BronzeFlow CommunicationsCyclone Freddy campaign, Mozambique
ExperientialBronzeCaratNIVEA Skin Breathe 3X faster
ExperientialLeaderCaratNIVEA Skin Breathe 3X faster
Integrated CampaignBronzeFlow CommunicationsLaunch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg-Abidjan route
ExperientialLeaderThe Hardy BoysFamous For Flavour - Stunt
Financial ServicesLeaderThe MediashopNedbank Investments Crossword
AutomotiveGoldOgilvy South AfricaTHE BLIND SPOT
MobileLeaderParadigm ConnectGlow* Unbothered
ExperientialGoldFlow CommunicationsThe Gathering 2022
Publishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsGoldFlow CommunicationsThe Gathering 2022
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodBronzeLevergyICC Women's T20 World Cup
Social MediaBronzeParadigm ConnectGlow*
Financial ServicesLeaderClockworkStandard Bank UNBXD
AutomotiveBronzeOgilvy South Africa#VWDEZEMBA
Customer Acquisition CampaignLeaderArc1st for Women Spreading Fearless
ExperientialLeaderLevergyNedbank YouthX
Financial ServicesLeaderLevergyNedbank YouthX
Food & BeverageSilverOgilvy South AfricaCARLING CUP - TALK UP YOUR TEAM
Food & BeverageSilverOgilvy South AfricaCARLING BLACK LABEL - FOAM KNOWS
CRM - Customer Loyalty CampaignLeaderClockworkXbox - Hogwart's Legacy: Magical Beasts
Retail & E-TailSilverOgilvy South AfricaCHANGING STATIONS
Branded ContentBronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFC PI Diaries
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodLeaderOgilvy South AfricaStories From The Ashes
Financial ServicesSilverPromisePPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
Brand of the yearSilverOgilvy South AfricaBRAND OF THE YEAR - AB INBEV (SAB) CASTLE LAGER
Data-Inspired InsightBronzePromisePPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
Shared ValueBronzePromisePPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodBronzePromisePPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
Video ContentLeaderWunderman ThompsonSave for it with Donovan Goliath
Publishing, Entertainment, Media & SportsLeaderPlaymakersAfrica XI
Data-Inspired InsightLeaderdentsuAbsa Home Loans: Load shedding solutions | NightVision
Shared ValueGoldOgilvy South AfricaCASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION
ExperientialSilverOgilvy South AfricaCASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION
Brand of the yearLeaderThe Alternative PowerSwitch Energy Drink
Food & BeverageBronzeHellosquareThe Wake Up Call
Video ContentLeaderThe Alternative Power#No More Shedding!
Campaign for under R500 000BronzeHellosquareThe Wake Up Call
Branded ContentBronzeHellosquareThe Wake Up Call
MobileBronzeHellosquareThe Wake Up Call
Consumer Products & ServicesLeaderOLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTDDove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Food & BeverageSilverHellosquareTinkies Made with You
Video ContentLeaderOLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTDDove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Social MediaLeaderOLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTDDove Men+Care Try A Little Care
MobileSilverHellosquareTinkies Made with You
Integrated CampaignLeaderOLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTDDove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Customer Acquisition CampaignSilverOgilvy South AfricaCARLING BLACK LABEL - THE FOAM KNOWS
Display - SearchLeaderLucky HustleThe Big Upgrades Uptake
Shared ValueLeaderOLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTDDove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Campaign for under R500 000GoldHellosquareTinkies Made with You
Integrated CampaignLeaderThe Alternative PowerWhen You Don't Have the Energy and You Don't Have a Springbok – Have a Switch
Video ContentGoldOgilvy South AfricaCASTLE LITE - LITEN UP
Not For ProfitLeaderOgilvy South AfricaStories From The Ashes
Young Direct Marketer of the YearLeaderThe Alternative PowerHead of Marketing- Zhuraan Glade
Integrated CampaignSilverOgilvy South AfricaKFC - Anything For The Taste
Food & BeverageBronzeOgilvy South AfricaKFC - Eat Chicken For Breakfast
Social MediaLeaderOgilvy South AfricaKFC - Anything For The Taste
Campaign for under R500 000LeaderMachine_We don’t speak it, we sing it!
ExperientialBronzeMachine_Citadel “The Final Briefing”
Direct MailLeaderMachine_“The Classified Drop”
Integrated CampaignLeaderMachine_You Like It, We Got It
Video ContentLeaderMachine_We don’t speak it, we sing it!
CRM - Customer Loyalty CampaignLeaderOgilvy South AfricaColgate : Personalise Your Smile
ExperientialGoldOgilvy South AfricaVW BLIND SPOT
Travel, Hospitality & TransportationBronzeFlow CommunicationsLaunch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg-Abidjan route
EmailLeaderOgilvy South AfricaColgate : Personalise Your Smile
AutomotiveBronzeRed SeptemberMahindra XUV700 Explore Active Living
Social MediaLeaderRed SeptemberMahindra Explore Active Living
Customer Acquisition CampaignGoldRed SeptemberMahindra XUV700 Explore Active Living
Integrated CampaignLeaderRed SeptemberMahindra XUV700 Explore Active Living
Branded ContentLeaderRed SeptemberMahindra XUV700 Explore Active Living
Data-Driven TechnologyLeaderDiscovery BankSpendTrend23 - Revealing consumer spending insights with Visa and Discovery Bank
Social MediaBronzeOgilvy South Africa#VWDEZEMBA
Not For ProfitBronzeSauce AdvertisingSlipper Day for Reach for a Dream
Video ContentLeaderOgilvy South Africa#VWDEZEMBA
Integrated CampaignSilverOgilvy South AfricaCARLING CUP - TALK UP YOUR TEAM
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodSilverOgilvy South AfricaHow Cadbury increased reading at home by 200% weaving Social Goodness into the fabric of the Nation
Customer Acquisition CampaignSilverOgilvy South AfricaCARLING CUP - TALK UP YOUR TEAM
Food & BeverageGoldKasinomics & MobitainmentAMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
Social MediaBronzeWunderman ThompsonSA Tourism #XibelaniMoves
Video ContentLeaderWunderman ThompsonSA Tourism #XibelaniMoves
Brand of the yearLeaderPenquinHow Suzuki SA became SA’s third largest automotive brand in the country.
Direct Marketer Of The YearGoldOgilvy South AfricaMARKETER OF THE YEAR - BRIDGET HARPUR
Multi-LanguageGoldTriple EightCadbury Homegrown Stories Library & School Literacy Programme
Campaign for CSR - Social GoodGoldTriple EightCadbury Homegrown Stories Library & School Literacy Programme
Food & BeverageBronzeOgilvy South AfricaCARLING BLACK LABEL – FOAM KNOWS
ExperientialBronzeTriple EightCadbury Little Generosity Shop
Multi-LanguageLeaderTriple EightCadbury Homegrown Story Paper
Integrated CampaignBronzeOgilvy South AfricaPEP CHANGING STATIONS
ExperientialSilverTriple EightCadbury Homegrown Stories Library

