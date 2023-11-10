All the Assegai Awards winners

The Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards recognise and honour outstanding achievements in the ever-evolving world of marketing.
Several special awards were also made:
|Category
|Experiential
|Bronze
|Playmakers
|KFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+
|Shared Value
|Leader
|Discovery Bank
|Shared value through the Vitality Travel platform by Discovery Bank
|Experiential
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CARLING BLACK LABEL – FOAM KNOWS
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Bronze
|Syte
|SYSPRO Women In Tech Digital & Social Media Campaign
|Automotive
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|Social Media
|Gold
|Fenix Marketing and Mindpool Productions
|KARAN BEEF – MAKING THE CUT Social Media Campaign
|Brand of the year
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|VOLSKWAGEN BRAND OF THE YEAR
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION
|Technology & Communication
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|Multi-Language
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|HOW CADBURY CHANGES THE NARRATIVE MAKING LITERACY ACCESSIBLE ONE HOME GROWN STORY AT A TIME
|Food & Beverage
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION
|Integrated Campaign
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION
|Integrated Campaign
|Gold
|Promise
|PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|Gold
|Levergy
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup
|CRM - Customer Loyalty Campaign
|Gold
|Clockwork
|Xbox - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|Gold
|Machine_
|Citadel “The Briefcase”
|Social Media
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CASTLE LITE - LITEN UP
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
|Travel, Hospitality & Transportation
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|Launch of the Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden’s Braille Trail
|Not For Profit
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
|Video Content
|Silver
|Promise
|PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Integrated Campaign
|Silver
|Playmakers
|KFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|FOOD FORWARD SOUTH AFRICA #REPURPOSETHESURPLUS
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|PEP CHANGING STATIONS
|Food & Beverage
|Bronze
|Playmakers
|KFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+
|Social Media
|Bronze
|Hellosquare
|The Wake Up Call
|Social Media
|Bronze
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies Made with You
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Bronze
|Sauce Advertising
|Slipper Day for Reach for a Dream
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Bronze
|Sauce Advertising
|Slipper Day for Reach for a Dream
|Retail & E-Tail
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|PEP CHANGING STATIONS
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|Bronze
|Octagon
|Castle Lite Lite Side of 7s
|Video Content
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC PI Diaries
|Experiential
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|PEP CHANGING STATIONS
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Bronze
|Promise
|Plan (a)
|Consumer Products & Services
|Bronze
|Carat
|NIVEA Skin Breathe 3X faster
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Bronze
|OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Not For Profit
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|The 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Shared Value
|Bronze
|Promise
|Plan (a)
|Branded Content
|Bronze
|Promise
|PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Food & Beverage
|Leader
|Promise
|SAB Castle Lite - Don't Accept Whatever
|Food & Beverage
|Leader
|The Hardy Boys
|Famous For Flavour - Stunt
|Financial Services
|Leader
|Playmakers
|She Untamed
|Leader
|Arc SA
|1st for Women Spreading Safety
|Not For Profit
|Leader
|Offernet
|Ever wondered if you could save a life? - Rescue Donations
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Leader
|The Hardy Boys
|Senior Pawfessionals
|Multi-Language
|Leader
|Hellosquare
|The Wake Up Call
|Travel, Hospitality & Transportation
|Leader
|Wunderman Thompson
|SA Tourism #XibelaniMoves
|Consumer Products & Services
|Leader
|Carat
|NIVEA Skin Breathe 3X faster
|Social Media
|Leader
|The Hardy Boys
|Senior Pawfessionals
|Video Content
|Leader
|The Alternative Power
|Home Affairs- South Africa you going to need the energy!
|Integrated Campaign
|Silver
|Levergy
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup
|Financial Services
|Bronze
|Arc
|1st for Women Spreading Safety
|Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical
|Leader
|Flow Communications
|Calling for comments: National Strategic Plan Call for public comment on the country’s new draft National Strategic Plan (NSP) for HIV, TB and STIs (2023-2028)
|Experiential
|Leader
|Wunderman Thompson
|Lux #ChangeTheAngle
|Customer Acquisition Campaign
|Leader
|Flow Communications
|Launch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg-Abidjan route
|Food & Beverage
|Leader
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CASTLE LITE - LITEN UP
|Shared Value
|Leader
|Mobitainment
|AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
|Integrated Campaign
|Gold
|Saatchi & Saatchi SA
|BUILDING TOMORROWS TALENT WITH STIMOROL FLOW.LAB
|IAS Agency Credentials
|Gold
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Saatchi & Saatchi SA Credentials
|Experiential
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CARLING CUP - TALK UP YOUR TEAM
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|Bronze
|Playmakers
|KFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+
|Data-Driven Technology
|Leader
|dentsu
|Absa Home Loans: Load shedding solutions | NightVision
|Customer Acquisition Campaign
|Gold
|Playmakers Sponsorship
|KFC Fryhard Fans fueled by KFC Delivery+
|Branded Content
|Silver
|Playmakers
|Africa XI
|Integrated Campaign
|Bronze
|Playmakers
|Africa XI
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|Leader
|Playmakers
|Sounds of the World Cup
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|Bronze
|Playmakers
|She Untamed
|Social Media
|Leader
|Playmakers
|Sounds of the World Cup
|Experiential
|Leader
|Playmakers
|Sounds of the World Cup
|Video Content
|Leader
|Playmakers
|Sounds of the World Cup
|Branded Content
|Silver
|Playmakers
|She Untamed
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Bronze
|FGX Studios
|PNA Crayons to Contracts
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Leader
|Playmakers
|She Untamed
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Bronze
|Promise
|Plan (a)
|Branded Content
|Gold
|Fenix Marketing and Mindpool Productions
|KARAN BEEF – MAKING THE CUT Brand Campaign
|Consumer Products & Services
|Leader
|Promise
|Plan (a)
|IAS Agency Credentials
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Branded Content
|Leader
|Promise
|Plan (a)
|Video Content
|Leader
|Promise
|SAB Castle Lite - Don't Accept Whatever
|Social Media
|Silver
|Offernet
|Seconds to Act, a Lifetime to Remember: A Social Campaign to Curb Child Drowning
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Leader
|The Hardy Boys
|Senior Pawfessionals
|Not For Profit
|Leader
|The Hardy Boys
|Senior Pawfessionals
|Social Media
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2022
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|The 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Not For Profit
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Cyclone Freddy campaign, Mozambique
|Social Media
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|The 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Emerging Technologies
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|CRM - Customer Loyalty Campaign
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|Mobile
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Cyclone Freddy campaign, Mozambique
|Experiential
|Bronze
|Carat
|NIVEA Skin Breathe 3X faster
|Experiential
|Leader
|Carat
|NIVEA Skin Breathe 3X faster
|Integrated Campaign
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Launch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg-Abidjan route
|Experiential
|Leader
|The Hardy Boys
|Famous For Flavour - Stunt
|Financial Services
|Leader
|The Mediashop
|Nedbank Investments Crossword
|Automotive
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|THE BLIND SPOT
|Mobile
|Leader
|Paradigm Connect
|Glow* Unbothered
|Experiential
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|The Gathering 2022
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|The Gathering 2022
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Bronze
|Levergy
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup
|Social Media
|Bronze
|Paradigm Connect
|Glow*
|Financial Services
|Leader
|Clockwork
|Standard Bank UNBXD
|Automotive
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|#VWDEZEMBA
|Customer Acquisition Campaign
|Leader
|Arc
|1st for Women Spreading Fearless
|Experiential
|Leader
|Levergy
|Nedbank YouthX
|Financial Services
|Leader
|Levergy
|Nedbank YouthX
|Food & Beverage
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CARLING CUP - TALK UP YOUR TEAM
|Food & Beverage
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CARLING BLACK LABEL - FOAM KNOWS
|CRM - Customer Loyalty Campaign
|Leader
|Clockwork
|Xbox - Hogwart's Legacy: Magical Beasts
|Retail & E-Tail
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CHANGING STATIONS
|Branded Content
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC PI Diaries
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Leader
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Stories From The Ashes
|Financial Services
|Silver
|Promise
|PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand of the year
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|BRAND OF THE YEAR - AB INBEV (SAB) CASTLE LAGER
|Data-Inspired Insight
|Bronze
|Promise
|PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Shared Value
|Bronze
|Promise
|PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Bronze
|Promise
|PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Video Content
|Leader
|Wunderman Thompson
|Save for it with Donovan Goliath
|Publishing, Entertainment, Media & Sports
|Leader
|Playmakers
|Africa XI
|Data-Inspired Insight
|Leader
|dentsu
|Absa Home Loans: Load shedding solutions | NightVision
|Shared Value
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION
|Experiential
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CASTLE LAGER - BREAD OF THE NATION
|Brand of the year
|Leader
|The Alternative Power
|Switch Energy Drink
|Food & Beverage
|Bronze
|Hellosquare
|The Wake Up Call
|Video Content
|Leader
|The Alternative Power
|#No More Shedding!
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Bronze
|Hellosquare
|The Wake Up Call
|Branded Content
|Bronze
|Hellosquare
|The Wake Up Call
|Mobile
|Bronze
|Hellosquare
|The Wake Up Call
|Consumer Products & Services
|Leader
|OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Food & Beverage
|Silver
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies Made with You
|Video Content
|Leader
|OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Social Media
|Leader
|OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Mobile
|Silver
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies Made with You
|Integrated Campaign
|Leader
|OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Customer Acquisition Campaign
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CARLING BLACK LABEL - THE FOAM KNOWS
|Display - Search
|Leader
|Lucky Hustle
|The Big Upgrades Uptake
|Shared Value
|Leader
|OLIVER MARKETING (PTY) LTD
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Gold
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies Made with You
|Integrated Campaign
|Leader
|The Alternative Power
|When You Don't Have the Energy and You Don't Have a Springbok – Have a Switch
|Video Content
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CASTLE LITE - LITEN UP
|Not For Profit
|Leader
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Stories From The Ashes
|Young Direct Marketer of the Year
|Leader
|The Alternative Power
|Head of Marketing- Zhuraan Glade
|Integrated Campaign
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC - Anything For The Taste
|Food & Beverage
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC - Eat Chicken For Breakfast
|Social Media
|Leader
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC - Anything For The Taste
|Campaign for under R500 000
|Leader
|Machine_
|We don’t speak it, we sing it!
|Experiential
|Bronze
|Machine_
|Citadel “The Final Briefing”
|Direct Mail
|Leader
|Machine_
|“The Classified Drop”
|Integrated Campaign
|Leader
|Machine_
|You Like It, We Got It
|Video Content
|Leader
|Machine_
|We don’t speak it, we sing it!
|CRM - Customer Loyalty Campaign
|Leader
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Colgate : Personalise Your Smile
|Experiential
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|VW BLIND SPOT
|Travel, Hospitality & Transportation
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Launch of Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Johannesburg-Abidjan route
|Leader
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Colgate : Personalise Your Smile
|Automotive
|Bronze
|Red September
|Mahindra XUV700 Explore Active Living
|Social Media
|Leader
|Red September
|Mahindra Explore Active Living
|Customer Acquisition Campaign
|Gold
|Red September
|Mahindra XUV700 Explore Active Living
|Integrated Campaign
|Leader
|Red September
|Mahindra XUV700 Explore Active Living
|Branded Content
|Leader
|Red September
|Mahindra XUV700 Explore Active Living
|Data-Driven Technology
|Leader
|Discovery Bank
|SpendTrend23 - Revealing consumer spending insights with Visa and Discovery Bank
|Social Media
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|#VWDEZEMBA
|Not For Profit
|Bronze
|Sauce Advertising
|Slipper Day for Reach for a Dream
|Video Content
|Leader
|Ogilvy South Africa
|#VWDEZEMBA
|Integrated Campaign
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CARLING CUP - TALK UP YOUR TEAM
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|How Cadbury increased reading at home by 200% weaving Social Goodness into the fabric of the Nation
|Customer Acquisition Campaign
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CARLING CUP - TALK UP YOUR TEAM
|Food & Beverage
|Gold
|Kasinomics & Mobitainment
|AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
|Social Media
|Bronze
|Wunderman Thompson
|SA Tourism #XibelaniMoves
|Video Content
|Leader
|Wunderman Thompson
|SA Tourism #XibelaniMoves
|Brand of the year
|Leader
|Penquin
|How Suzuki SA became SA’s third largest automotive brand in the country.
|Direct Marketer Of The Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|MARKETER OF THE YEAR - BRIDGET HARPUR
|Multi-Language
|Gold
|Triple Eight
|Cadbury Homegrown Stories Library & School Literacy Programme
|Campaign for CSR - Social Good
|Gold
|Triple Eight
|Cadbury Homegrown Stories Library & School Literacy Programme
|Food & Beverage
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|CARLING BLACK LABEL – FOAM KNOWS
|Experiential
|Bronze
|Triple Eight
|Cadbury Little Generosity Shop
|Multi-Language
|Leader
|Triple Eight
|Cadbury Homegrown Story Paper
|Integrated Campaign
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|PEP CHANGING STATIONS
|Experiential
|Silver
|Triple Eight
|Cadbury Homegrown Stories Library