Africa


Dentsu Africa triumphs with gold at the prestigious Northstar Awards

15 Jun 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu Africa is delighted to have won gold at the global Dentsu Northstar Awards for the SupersuitsXdentsu Academy. The global awards are hosted annually to celebrate the best work from the past year that pushes the boundary to the never before. With an impressive participation of over 600 entries spanning 64 markets and regions, the recognition awarded to Dentsu Africa is a testament to the dedication in pushing the limits and delivering outstanding results.
Dentsu Africa triumphs with gold at the prestigious Northstar Awards

First launched in 2019 at the Dentsu Africa Summit in Ghana, the SupersuitsXdentsu Academy is a global first within Dentsu International that has been brought to life by Dentsu Africa. The academy is a three-day event hosted by Dentsu Africa with the aim of accelerating the careers of promising African talent, driving the dentsu integrated proposition to ultimately fuel growth and profits across our African Network.

Brought to life by Dawn Rowlands, CEO; Lana Marais, group operations director and Cheryl Steyn, new business, client and development manager at Dentsu Africa, the academy has been incredibly well received, with over 100 applications submitted in 2022. The feedback from attendees has been overwhelmingly positive with comments such as “It was an eye opener, gave me the full spectrum, the full dimensions of what client centricity really means, and I feel that I am uniquely placed leading the creative line of business which is the vehicle for growth for our business to really model the integrated client leadership role across the board and cross-sell expanded services to our client” said Edem Dzokoto, general manager Dentsu Creative Ghana.

The Supersuits Academy has seen significant results with over 80% of their attendees growing their careers and being promoted within 12 months. Since inception, the programme has seen great success in terms of return-on-investment based on investment versus outcome, which essentially led to some brilliant integrated new business wins and increased scope of work on current clients.

Lana Marais attended the awards in London held on 14 June as the Dentsu Africa representative to receive the prestigious gold award. Marais had this to say: “I am so incredibly proud to be here accepting this award on behalf of every supersuit within Dentsu. Being recognised for a project we are so passionate about, and seeing how it resonates with the wider network truly inspires us to take it to the next level. This award is testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion we have invested in accelerating careers of promising talent whilst creating the world’s most integrated network across Africa.”

As Dentsu business continues to evolve, we are invested in ensuring our people are set up for success and along with the goal of creating the most integrated solutions agency in the world, Dentsu Africa is truly committed to building lasting change with solution and outcome driven individuals that bring together all the opportunities that dentsu can deliver for our valued clients.

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
