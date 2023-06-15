First-time award for Nigeria in Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023

The first winners have been announced for the Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023 in association with Lions, with first-time winner Nigeria picking picked up one award.

Image supplied.

Nigeria’s Mediareach OMD won a bronze in the Brand Purpose catgory for Hypo Toilet Rescue Initiative for its client Hypo Toilet Cleaner.

The UK and the US each won six awards, Canada has won four, and the United Arab Emirates (AE) three. India, Saudi Arabia and Sweden have each won two. Brazil, New Zealand, The Philippines, picked up one award.

Now in its third year, 13 Silver and 16 Bronze accolades have been awarded in this international competition. Campaigns for both global and local brands, and for a diverse range of product categories covering retail, fashion, CPG and financial products, are represented showcasing how marketers are impacting growth across different sectors and audience types.

The Silver and Bronze winners

The Silver and Bronze winners are:

Brand Purpose category

Silver

Breaking Taboos By Breaking Silence · Stayfree · DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai · India



· Stayfree · DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai · India I Will Always Be Me · Dell Technologies, in partnership with Intel, Rolls Royce, and Motor Neurone Disease Association · Hudson Rouge, a VMLY&R Company, New York · US

Bronze

Hypo Toilet Rescue Initiative · Hypo Toilet Cleaner · Mediareach OMD, Lagos · Nigeria



· Hypo Toilet Cleaner · Mediareach OMD, Lagos · Nigeria Reseeding Our Appreciation for Nature · Air Wick · Havas, New York / Reckitt Benckiser, Parsipanny · US

Business-to-Business category

Silver

Billion Dollar Collection · H&M Foundation · Prime Weber Shandwick, Stockholm · Sweden

Bronze

From Pushing Paper to Pulling On Heart Strings · Pergraphica · True, London · UK

Channel integration category (new)

Silver

The Postcard of Saudi Arabia to the World · Alula · Leo Burnett, Riyadh · Saudi Arabia

Bronze

Feel Out Loud · Kids Help Phone · McCann, Toronto · Canada

Channel Pioneer category (new)

Silver

Phone It In · Skinny · Colenso BBDO, Auckland · New Zealand

Bronze

Don’t Sleep On It · IKEA · Leo Burnett, Riyadh · Saudi Arabia

Cultural Impact category

Silver

The Missing Chapter · Whisper · EssenceMediacom, Mumbai / Leo Burnett, Gurgaon · India

Bronze

The Micropedia of Microaggressions · BBPA / TMU Diversity Institute / Canadian Congress on Inclusive Diversity and Workplace Equity / Pride at Work Canada · Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto · Canada



· BBPA / TMU Diversity Institute / Canadian Congress on Inclusive Diversity and Workplace Equity / Pride at Work Canada · Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto · Canada Female Arabic · Twitter · VMLY&R, Dubai · United Arab Emirates

Customer Experience category

Silver

Uncharted Playgrounds · BRP · Touché!, Montreal · Canada

Bronze

Chiaki’s Journey · Acura · MullenLowe, Los Angeles · US

Instant Impact category

Silver

Lunchabuild this! · Lunchables · Starcom, Chicago / Goodby Silverstein & Partners, San Francisco · US



· Lunchables · Starcom, Chicago / Goodby Silverstein & Partners, San Francisco · US Lost the Pot · Pot Noodle · Oliver / U-Studio, London · UK

Bronze

Interface Interruption · TUBI · Mischief @ No Fixed Address, New York · US



· TUBI · Mischief @ No Fixed Address, New York · US Beernaments · Miller Lite · Alma DDB, Miami · US



· Miller Lite · Alma DDB, Miami · US French Toast Guy · Wendy’s Canada · McCann, Toronto · Canada



· Wendy’s Canada · McCann, Toronto · Canada Tramontina The Trophy Grill · Tramontina · Wunderman Thompson, São Paulo · Brazil

Long-term Growth category

Silver

Long Term Growth Done Proper · Yorkshire Tea · Lucky Generals, London · UK

Bronze

Kevin Versus John - How a Humble Carrot Usurped a National Treasure to Win the UK’s Christmas Ad Crown · Aldi UK · McCann, Manchester · UK

Partnerships & Sponsorships category

Silver

Müller Rice x Declan Rice - It Just Made Sense · Müller · VCCP, London · UK

Bronze

Indie Eats · Grab · Grab, Pasig · The Philippines

· Grab · Grab, Pasig · The Philippines Superstar Ravi · Adidas · Havas Middle East, Dubai / Red Havas Middle East, Dubai · UAE

Path-to-Purchase category

Silver

Sky Glass - Planning Fast & Slow · Sky Glass · EssenseMediacom, London · UK

Use of Data category

Silver

Oppression Offset · Civil Rights Defenders · Prime Weber Shandwick, Stockholm · Sweden

Bronze

Wall Street Balls · Testicular Cancer Society · FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai · UAE

The seven esteemed jury panels, made up of 80 highly-regarded industry experts from around the world, followed a rigorous judging process using the Creative Effectiveness and the B2B Effectiveness Ladders, unique tools providing a consistent approach and global language to benchmark effectiveness.

Commenting on these first results, John Bizzell, awards lead, Warc, says: “We thank our juries who have worked tirelessly and congratulate all the Silver and Bronze winners on their stand-out achievements in building business success.

“The juries noted that the work that shone through to win Silver and Bronze accolades had clear ambition, strong insights and creativity that generated tangible results.”

