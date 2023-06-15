Industries

Africa


First-time award for Nigeria in Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023

15 Jun 2023
The first winners have been announced for the Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023 in association with Lions, with first-time winner Nigeria picking picked up one award.
Image supplied.
Image supplied.

Nigeria’s Mediareach OMD won a bronze in the Brand Purpose catgory for Hypo Toilet Rescue Initiative for its client Hypo Toilet Cleaner.

The UK and the US each won six awards, Canada has won four, and the United Arab Emirates (AE) three. India, Saudi Arabia and Sweden have each won two. Brazil, New Zealand, The Philippines, picked up one award.

Now in its third year, 13 Silver and 16 Bronze accolades have been awarded in this international competition. Campaigns for both global and local brands, and for a diverse range of product categories covering retail, fashion, CPG and financial products, are represented showcasing how marketers are impacting growth across different sectors and audience types.

The Silver and Bronze winners

The Silver and Bronze winners are:

Brand Purpose category

Silver

  • Breaking Taboos By Breaking Silence · Stayfree · DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai · India
  • I Will Always Be Me · Dell Technologies, in partnership with Intel, Rolls Royce, and Motor Neurone Disease Association · Hudson Rouge, a VMLY&R Company, New York · US

Bronze

  • Hypo Toilet Rescue Initiative · Hypo Toilet Cleaner · Mediareach OMD, Lagos · Nigeria
  • Reseeding Our Appreciation for Nature · Air Wick · Havas, New York / Reckitt Benckiser, Parsipanny · US

Business-to-Business category

Silver

  • Billion Dollar Collection · H&M Foundation · Prime Weber Shandwick, Stockholm · Sweden

Bronze

  • From Pushing Paper to Pulling On Heart Strings · Pergraphica · True, London · UK

Channel integration category (new)

Silver

  • The Postcard of Saudi Arabia to the World · Alula · Leo Burnett, Riyadh · Saudi Arabia

Bronze

  • Feel Out Loud · Kids Help Phone · McCann, Toronto · Canada

Channel Pioneer category (new)

Silver

  • Phone It In · Skinny · Colenso BBDO, Auckland · New Zealand

Bronze

  • Don’t Sleep On It · IKEA · Leo Burnett, Riyadh · Saudi Arabia

Cultural Impact category

Silver

  • The Missing Chapter · Whisper · EssenceMediacom, Mumbai / Leo Burnett, Gurgaon · India

Bronze

  • The Micropedia of Microaggressions· BBPA / TMU Diversity Institute / Canadian Congress on Inclusive Diversity and Workplace Equity / Pride at Work Canada · Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto · Canada
  • Female Arabic · Twitter · VMLY&R, Dubai · United Arab Emirates

Customer Experience category

Silver

  • Uncharted Playgrounds · BRP · Touché!, Montreal · Canada

Bronze

  • Chiaki’s Journey · Acura · MullenLowe, Los Angeles · US

Instant Impact category

Silver

  • Lunchabuild this! · Lunchables · Starcom, Chicago / Goodby Silverstein & Partners, San Francisco · US
  • Lost the Pot · Pot Noodle · Oliver / U-Studio, London · UK

Bronze

  • Interface Interruption · TUBI · Mischief @ No Fixed Address, New York · US
  • Beernaments · Miller Lite · Alma DDB, Miami · US
  • French Toast Guy · Wendy’s Canada · McCann, Toronto · Canada
  • Tramontina The Trophy Grill · Tramontina · Wunderman Thompson, São Paulo · Brazil

Long-term Growth category

Silver

  • Long Term Growth Done Proper · Yorkshire Tea · Lucky Generals, London · UK

Bronze

  • Kevin Versus John - How a Humble Carrot Usurped a National Treasure to Win the UK’s Christmas Ad Crown · Aldi UK · McCann, Manchester · UK

Partnerships & Sponsorships category

Silver

  • Müller Rice x Declan Rice - It Just Made Sense · Müller · VCCP, London · UK

Bronze

  • Indie Eats · Grab · Grab, Pasig · The Philippines

  • Superstar Ravi · Adidas · Havas Middle East, Dubai / Red Havas Middle East, Dubai · UAE

Path-to-Purchase category

Silver

  • Sky Glass - Planning Fast & Slow · Sky Glass · EssenseMediacom, London · UK

Use of Data category

Silver

  • Oppression Offset · Civil Rights Defenders · Prime Weber Shandwick, Stockholm · Sweden

Bronze

  • Wall Street Balls · Testicular Cancer Society · FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai · UAE
Image supplied. The Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with Lions, have been announced
Africa and Middle East in Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023 shortlist

3 days ago

The seven esteemed jury panels, made up of 80 highly-regarded industry experts from around the world, followed a rigorous judging process using the Creative Effectiveness and the B2B Effectiveness Ladders, unique tools providing a consistent approach and global language to benchmark effectiveness.

Commenting on these first results, John Bizzell, awards lead, Warc, says: “We thank our juries who have worked tirelessly and congratulate all the Silver and Bronze winners on their stand-out achievements in building business success.

“The juries noted that the work that shone through to win Silver and Bronze accolades had clear ambition, strong insights and creativity that generated tangible results.”

The Silver and Bronze winners were revealed during the WARC Effectiveness Show part one, available to view here.

The Gold and Grand Prix winners will be announced at the Warc Effectiveness Show part two, broadcast online from Cannes Lions at 09:30 CET, Monday 19 June.

For more:

Let's do Biz