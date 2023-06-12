Africa and Middle East in Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023 shortlist

Image supplied. The Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with Lions, have been announced

Now in its third year, this global competition recognises the best marketing campaigns that deliver commercial impact. Each of the 11 categories are judged using the Warc/Lions Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness Ladders by a high-calibre international jury.

"We are delighted to announce the shortlists for this year’s Warc Awards for Effectiveness following the first stage of our rigorous judging process,” says John Bizzell, awards lead, Warc.

“Our international panels, made up of 80 industry experts, have applied the universal frameworks of the Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness Ladders to reach a shortlist of 113 campaigns from 31 different markets with a wide range of global and local brands represented.

“Data-driven insights, strategic thinking and brilliant creative execution run across the shortlisted campaigns, but this year the judges were particularly excited to see a diversification in media formats and channels, as well as technology being used to surprise and delight consumers.”

Brand Purpose category

A total of 12 campaigns have been shortlisted in this category, honouring marketing initiatives that have successfully embraced a brand purpose and achieved commercial success as well as benefit for the wider community.

The jury was chaired by Chiradeep Gupta, VP, personal care head of media and global integrated media Ssrategy lead, Unilever.

Shortlisted brands include Dell, Dove, Lifebuoy, Southern Cross Pet Insurance and Vancity.

India has four campaigns shortlisted, one of which also ran in Singapore. The US also has four shortlisted campaigns. There is one each for Canada, New Zealand, Nigeria and The Philippines.

Nigeria is shortlisted for Hypo Toilet Rescue Initiative for brand Hypo Toilet Cleaner for advertiser Multipro Enterprise Limited by agency Mediareach OMD, Lagos, Nigeria.

Business-to-Business category

Judging effective campaigns from one business targeting another, the jury, chaired by Wendy Walker, VP marketing ASEAN, Salesforce, have shortlisted a total of eight entries.

The US leads with three shortlisted campaigns, India follows with two. Argentina, Sweden and the UK each have one. Shortlisted brands include Globant, H&M Foundation, IBM, Pergraphica and Zomato.

Channel integration category (new)

Added to the global awards this year, this category rewards entries that can show how sophisticated communications architecture and cross-channel planning have helped to boost campaign effectiveness.

The jury was chaired by Ross Sergeant, global head of media, Allwyn Entertainment.

Six campaigns have made the shortlist for brands including Alula, Ebay, Kids Help Phone and Nissan. The UK has three shortlisted entries. Canada, France and Saudi Arabia each have one.

The shortlist is for Saudi Arabia is Alula: The Postcard of Saudi Arabia to the World by brands Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund by advertiser Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, by agency Leo Burnett, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Channel Pioneer category (new)

This category rewards pioneering media practices, including the leveraging of emerging platforms, innovative uses of existing media, and efforts to invest in a conscious approach to media. Chaired by Beatrice Boue, global head of media, De Beers, the jury has selected seven campaigns for the shortlist for brands including Coca-Cola, Fanta Single-Serve, IKEA, K-Lynn and Partners Life.

New Zealand and the UAE both have two shortlisted campaigns. Brazil, Mexico/UK and Saudi Arabia each have one.

Middle East shortlisted includes: Don’t Sleep On It for brand Ikea for advertiser Ikea by agency Leo Burnett, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Empty Platesfor brand UAE Government Media Office for advertiser UAE Government Media Office by agency Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai / Prodigious, Dubai, UAE, and Self Check-Out for brand K. Lynn Lingerie for advertiser K. Lynn Lingerie by agency Leo Burnett, Dubai, UAE.

Cultural Impact category

Awarding strategies and instances of brands entering or impacting on culture that can demonstrate a business outcome, the jury chaired by Jennifer Healan,VP, US marketing, brand content and engagement, McDonald's, have shortlisted 12 submissions.

The UK leads with three entries shortlisted, followed by India and the UAE with two. Canada, Kenya, The Philippines and the US have one each. There is one global campaign which ran in the UK, USA, Senegal and South Africa.

Shortlisted for the UAE and Africa are Female Arabic for brand Twitter for advertiser Twitter by agency VMLY&R, Dubai, UAE, Lesso Lessons for brand Roto Tanks for advertiser Roto Moulders, by agency Oglivy Nairobi, Kenya and The Homecoming for brand Home Centre for advertiser Home Centre, by agency Leo Burnett, Dubai, UAE.

Shortlisted brands include Ford, Maya, Michelob Ultra, Roto Tanks, Twitter, Unicef and Vim.

Customer Experience

Campaigns for Acura, BRP, KFC, Listerine and Tourism Authority of Thailand are among the nine entries for eight different markets that have made the shortlist. Campaigns ran in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, The Netherlands, Thailand, UK and the US.

Awarding new ways of engaging with consumers and innovative experiences created to connect and immerse on the path to commercial success, the category was judged by a panel of 14 industry experts chaired by Jennifer Healan,VP, US marketing, brand content and engagement, McDonald's.

Instant Impact category

Awarding short-term campaigns (with a duration of six months or less) that led directly to a sales increase, the jury, chaired by Vasileios Kourakis, global marketing ROI director and media Lead, consumer product division, L'Oréal, has shortlisted 26 entries.

The US leads with five shortlisted entries. Australia and Canada have three each, followed by Egypt, New Zealand and the UAE each with two. Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Singapore, Spain, Sweden all have one entry shortlisted. One campaign ran in Germany and Hungary.

Shortlisted UAE/Egypt campaigns include: The Out-Of-This-World Football Match by brand Mastercard for advertiser Mastercard, by agency FP7 McCann, Dubai, UAE, Without A Nescafé, for brand Nescafé by advertiser Nestlé by agency FP7 McCann, Cairo, Egypt, Coffee? Simple. by brand McDonald's for advertiser McDonald’s by agency FP7 McCann, Cairo, Egypt, and Periods? It's Okay by brand Always for advertiser Procter & Gamble (P&G) by agency Starcom, Dubai / People of the Internet, Cairo, UAE / Egypt.

Shortlisted brands include Heinz, Income Insurance, Nescafé, Mastercard, McDonald’s and Pot Noodle.

Long-term Growth category

Campaigns for Aldi, Back Market, ING Australia, Pirinsko and Uber Eats are among the seven entries for five markets – Australia, Bulgaria, France, New Zealand, and the UK – that have made the shortlist.

Awarding campaigns that have invested in building a brand over time (12 months or more), the category was judged by a panel of industry professionals chaired by Vasileios Kourakis, global marketing ROI director and media lead, consumer product division, L'Oréal.

Partnerships & Sponsorships category (new)

This category rewards entries that show how collaborations with third parties, including native advertising, sponsorships and influencer marketing, have helped brands meet business goals. The jury was chaired by Simon Peel, VP global media, Haleon.

Thirteen campaigns are shortlisted for brands including adidas, Always, AstraZeneca, Mercedes Benz and Pepsi. The US leads with four shortlisted entries. The UAE and the UK have two. Colombia, France, New Zealand and The Philippines have one.

There is one regional campaign that ran in Lebanon and the UAE.

The shortlist for the Middle East is Alula: The Postcard of Saudi Arabia to the World by brand Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund by advertiser Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, by agency Leo Burnett, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Path-to-Purchase category (new)

Campaigns for Anlene, Carrefour, Comfort and Ferrero Rocher are included in the six shortlisted entries for six different markets – China, Romania, UAE, UK, US and Vietnam.

The UAE shortlisted campaign is The Ferrero Rocher Virtual Boutique for brand Ferrero Rocher for advertiser Ferrero by Leo Burnett, Dubai.

This category awards how brands have used omnichannel strategies to optimise the customer journey across the funnel, and was judged by a panel led by Ross Sergeant, global head of media, Allwyn Entertainment.

Use of Data (new)

A total of seven campaigns have been shortlisted in this category recognising the role of data in an effective communications strategy. The inaugural global jury was chaired by Beatrice Boue, global head of media, De Beers.

Shortlisted brands include Black & Abroad, Lay’s, Mercado Libre and Testicular Cancer Society.

The UAE has two campaigns shortlisted: Time to Read for brand Kinokuniya for advertiser Kinokuniya, by agency Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai and Wall Street Balls for brand Testicular Cancer Society for advertiser Testicular Cancer Society by agency FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai.