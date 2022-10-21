Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

CareerJunctionExposure MarketingM&C Saatchi AbelHavas JohannesburgJacaranda FMPrimedia OutdoorDistellOFM RadioSpark MediaeMediaDentsuShowmaxBluegrass DigitalTopco MediaPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Designer Cape Town
  • Social Media Specialist Somerset West
  • Social Media Marketing Coordinator Cape Town
  • Digital Marketer Pretoria
  • 2023 Internship - Digital Media Intern Cape Town
  • Project Manager - Web Development Stellenbosch
  • Account Manager - Retail Johannesburg
  • Marketing Content and Creative Specialist Cape Town
  • Virtual Assistant - UK Work From Home
  • Brand Marketing Specialist Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    It takes a village to create a meaningful campaign

    21 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Havas Johannesburg
    The Havas Village is a model, developed by the Havas Group, which provides clients with a full service ranging from creative to media to PR and more. There are over 69 Havas Villages across the globe that bring together the most talented communication experts from across all communication disciplines to create high impact campaigns. South Africa's Village is the first of its kind on the continent.
    It takes a village to create a meaningful campaign

    Managing directors of media and creative at Havas Johannesburg – Katherine Couzyn and Beverley Jones, respectively – form part of the Havas Village leadership team. The two directors believe that the integration of media and creative is not only the ideal approach which serves clients best in an ever-changing marketing and communications landscape, it is also the future of brand communication.

    “The true collaboration between media and creative extends the capability for innovation that clients do not sometimes realise. Creative output relies on media insights to develop effective messages, however in a siloed agency scenario, the lack of collaboration becomes evident in the work produced... Creativity needs to be data driven and data needs to be approached creatively,” says Couzyn.

    The two managing directors both agree that South Africa’s advertising industry needs to fast move away from a siloed approach. “You can’t drive innovation in a siloed manner. The greatest disservice that the industry did to itself was to separate media, creative, PR, and all of the other disciplines that complete the creative output cycle. People are no longer working in an integrated fashion and as such, brands suffer,” says Jones.

    Havas’s strategy is to cultivate a working environment in which employees work across disciplines and learn transversal skills. “Havas operates on a more networked structure. The beauty of which is the exposure to cross-functionality of the various disciplines that make us more efficient and agile when responding to briefs”, says Jones.

    Havas’s talent acquisition approach is to seek out employees that are passionate about disrupting the industry and encourage team members to break out of the rigid moulds placed on them by the various communication disciplines. “I’m looking for someone with the right attitude and not just someone with the right qualification,” says Jones.

    Within the last two years multiple industries, including the communication sector, have seen massive amounts of resignations; a phenomenon referred to as ‘The Great Resignation’. The two directors recognise that resource churn poses a great danger to business growth and have instituted progressive retention strategies to mitigate these losses. “If you constantly need to re-train someone new, that has disastrous effects for the business’ momentum,” says Couzyn. The strategy these MD’s have utilised is to craft a clear growth and succession path for each individual.

    Both Jones and Couzyn have learned in their role as directors that employee retention is a critical part of the business model, and this is especially the case for young people, they believe in leadership that supports and nurtures the talent. “When young employees can see a growth path for themselves while doing work they love, they will be loyal to the company,” says Couzyn.

    At the end of the day what they both want most is for their teams to become responsible and accountable. The focus becomes a collective team task on business strategy and innovation in the industry. A sure-fire way to create meaningful and impactful work that resonates with consumers.

    NextOptions
    Havas Johannesburg
    Havas Worldwide Johannesburg thrives on creative business ideas, proudly flipping the conventional advertising agency on its head. Our specialisation is world first, creative communication, that's designed to build meaningful connections between brand and consumers.
    Read more: Havas Group, Beverley Jones, Katherine Couzyn

    Related

    Havas South Africa's Tshidi Phali announced Social Wiz of the Year 2022
    Havas JohannesburgHavas South Africa's Tshidi Phali announced Social Wiz of the Year 202211 Oct 2022
    Producing meaningful work is key to building successful and sustainable brands
    Havas JohannesburgProducing meaningful work is key to building successful and sustainable brands6 May 2022
    Havas Group survey: Two-thirds of South Africans find being young in Covid-19 times harder
    Havas JohannesburgHavas Group survey: Two-thirds of South Africans find being young in Covid-19 times harder3 May 2022
    What meaningful leadership looks like
    Havas JohannesburgWhat meaningful leadership looks like3 Sep 2021
    Havas Group appoints Vineel Agarwal as managing partner of Havas Africa
    Havas JohannesburgHavas Group appoints Vineel Agarwal as managing partner of Havas Africa3 Nov 2020
    Record year for Havas Group globally and locally
    Havas JohannesburgRecord year for Havas Group globally and locally26 Mar 2015
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz