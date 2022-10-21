Industries

    Africa


    Jacaranda FM is looking for the next big voice

    21 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Jacaranda FM
    Are you the new voice for Jacaranda FM regional in Limpopo?
    Jacaranda FM is looking for the next big voice

    Limpopo is well-known for its wonderful wildlife and beautiful bushveld, but Jacaranda FM wants to make Limpopo even more famous as the station seeks to discover the latest talent to hit the airwaves.

    “We’re looking for someone unique, a curious story teller who can connect with our diverse listener landscape, and someone driven to be part of an extraordinary team,” says Jacaranda FM programming manager, Hennie Myburgh.

    With its strong presence across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province – Jacaranda FM is looking to develop local talent and deliver hyper-local content that resonates with the region.

    “Limpopo is such an interesting province, we want to develop a local voice that can connect authentically with our extremely loyal and engaging community there. We’re also looking for someone who can bring some new listeners into the fold with a distinct style of presenting to compliment our dynamic mix of music and on-air content,” adds Myburgh.

    If you think you have what it takes to join radio favourites Barney Simon and Sascha Van Gelder, and want to become part of the Jacaranda FM regional broadcast team, your once in a lifetime opportunity could be waiting for you at The Mall of The North in Polokwane on 22 and 29 October!
    Aspiring radio presenters will have two opportunities to record a demo that could be shortlisted for the finals taking place on 4 November. The most impressive presenter will be announced as the latest addition to the Jacaranda FM team on 7 November during Breakfast with Martin Bester between 6am and 9am.

    Hopeful applicants should live in Limpopo or be willing to be Limpopo-based, must speak English and Afrikaans, demonstrate a deep love for the Limpopo province and Jacaranda FM, and must love music.

    “If you can demonstrate captivating storytelling and how to use the intimacy that radio offers to keep our listeners tuned in daily, we’d really love to hear from you,” adds Myburgh.

    Venue | Jacaranda FM Studio at The Mall of The North – Polokwane (next to Game Stores)
    Date | 22 and 29 October
    Time | 9am to 6pm

    For more information visit www.jacarandafm.com.

    Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
