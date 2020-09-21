Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Basa appoints 2 new directors

21 Sep 2020
Issued by: Business and Arts South Africa
On 17 September 2020, Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) online. The proceedings included the election of two new non-executive directors to the Basa board. Following a public call for nominations and a rigorous shortlisting process, Unathi Malunga and Makgati Molebatsi were elected by Basa members.
Left to right: Unathi Malunga, Makgati Molebatsi Image credit: Makgati shot by Anthony Kaminju

With a combination of legal acumen and academic training in the arts, Ms Malunga is a Fulbright scholar as well as an entertainment lawyer by training. Says Ms Malunga: “My career as an entertainment lawyer has always been about the effective marriage between business and my passion for the arts and creative industries. And Basa represents precisely that! I am honoured to serve both sectors through the invaluable work that Basa performs.” She is currently executive officer of the South African Screen Federation (Sasfed).

Ms Molebatsi is no stranger to Basa, having worked closely with the organisation previously. “My participation and relationship with Basa goes back a couple of years. With my accumulated years of corporate and business experience, as well as my continued passion for arts and culture, and networks in both, I look forward to effectively contributing towards Basa’s continued expansion.” Ms Molebatsi is the founder and director of Mak’Dct Art Advisory and Agency and also has a wealth of experience within the marketing, communications and advertising spaces, enhancing brand profiles into recognised and robust industry participants.

About Business and Arts South Africa

Basa is constituted in terms of the Companies Act. Basa is registered as a public benefit organisation (PBO) and is accountable to its stakeholders. The Basa board of directors comprises chairman Charmaine Soobramoney, with deputy chair Mandie van der Spuy, and Kojo Baffoe, Kathy Berman, Devi Sankaree Govender, Ashraf Johaardien (CEO), Hilton Lawler, Khanyi Mamba, Unathi Malunga, Makgati Molebatsi, Zingisa Motloba, Dr Yacoob Abba Omar and Mirna Wessels.

Business and Arts South AfricaBusiness and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
Comment

