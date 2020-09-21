Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Gerety Awards 2020 shortlist: SA's FCB, Havas, LifeDesign and VMLY&R all make the cut

21 Sep 2020
The Gerety Awards has announced its shortlist for 2020 with FCB, Havas, LifeDesign and VMLY&R from South Africa all making the cut.

The Phonetic Can campaign for Coca-Cola by FCB Johannesburg was shortlisted, Havas Johannesburg was shortlisted with Take This Thread, Pride campaign for BOS Ice Tea by VMLY&R was shortlisted and LifeDesign Johannesburg goes into the next round with Wisdom of Life for Cipla Pharmaceuticals.





See the full shortlist here.

Lucia Ongay, Gerety co-founder says “With just 147 entries making this years shortlist the Gerety jury has clearly set the highest benchmark, and the subsequent winners will continue to redefine the standard to which advertising is held.”

Well known campaigns like Moldy Whopper, The Punishing Signal and Lacoste’s Crocodile Inside all feature on the 2020 shortlist. Along with works from the UK for Britain Get Talking and Don't Die Till That Day from Thailand.

Unique in its judging sessions held around the world, more than 150 judges from 10 different countries have created this much anticipated and prestigious short-list. Due to travel restrictions this year's judging took place virtually. Locations included Melbourne, Bangkok, Istanbul, Helsinki, Buenos Aires, Berlin, London Madrid, Johannesburg and New York.

A full schedule of live panels with the jury discussing their favourite entries on the shortlist can be found across Gerety social media pages this week.

Winners are determined based on scores achieved across the board, regardless of the product advertised or medium submitted. This ensures that only the very best work is awarded by the Gerety jury of agency and brand leaders, as well as showing clients and interested parties that the winning entries resonate with the world’s most powerful consumers.

See the full list of shortlisted winners here.
