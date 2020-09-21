15 additional speakers announced for the SingularityU SA Online Summit 2020

SingularityU South Africa has announced an additional 15 speakers who will address Africa at the SingularityU South Africa Summit Online on 14 and 15 October 2020. These add to over 60 speakers announced so far which includes global thought leaders from as far afield as America, Europe and Australia, and includes sought after South African industry leaders.
Top, left to right: Michael Jordaan, Taddy Blecher. Bottom, left to right: Laila Pawlak, Paolo Santana
In line with the summits theme #FutureProofAfrica, the summit will focus on teaching delegates about exponential technologies and their potential to solve the global grand challenges. It will also host numerous industry leaders that will share insights on leadership and entrepreneurship. These include legendary South African business innovator Michael Jordaan, who is disrupting the banking industry with Bank Zero; and Taddy Blecher, known for his pioneering work in education.
“Robots to the Rescue during Covid” will be presented by Danish scientist Thomas Willemann. SingularityU Nordic MD Laila Pawlak will present a talk on “Innovation and mindset”. Renowned tech entrepreneur Paolo Santana, founder of drone delivery company Matternet and Social Glass, will present her unique approach to reinventing the way governments procure using AI and exponential technologies. While American Molly Pyle’s talk will address the topic of “Working from Home or Remotely 3.0.”
Dutch Carlo van de Weijer will answer the question: "Future AI: who takes the wheel?" And metaverse builder Ryan Mullins will astound audiences with his talk “The metaverse is real and it starts with virtual sneakers”, sharing how a pair of virtual sneakers can fetch up to $800 online.
An additional four interactive workshops have also been announced:
Rewire your mind for high performance by GIlan Gork
Building robots for education by Rajesh Ramakrishnan
Artificial intelligence bias by Alix Ruubsaam
The SME mindset by Kyle Hermans
“Meeting new people has been missing and this year’s summit aims to solve that with a huge portion of networking to allow for new connections.
“This year’s approach with shorter talks has made way for a greater variety of topics to be addressed in a compact and impactful way,” added Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.
Now in its fourth year, the 2020 event will take place in a custom-built online environment. The entire summit format has been revised for the 2020 summit, with shorter talks making way for deeper engagement online with less screen fatigue and a greater variety of topics to be covered. The summit will also have a very strong focus on networking and making new connections. The summit will also feature an online expo area, where delegates can engage with the latest products and developments from exhibitors and make business happen.
The SingularityU South Africa Summit 2020 will be hosted in collaboration with The Development Bank of Southern Africa, global partner Deloitte and strategic partner MTN. To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/.
Ticket prices:
Early Bird: R5,000 incl. VAT Book before 8 September 2020 and save R5,000 off your ticket. Early Adopter: R6,250 incl. VAT Book before 24 September 2020 and save R3,750 off your ticket Standard Ticket: R8,000 incl. VAT Book before 2 October 2020 and save R2,000 off your ticket price Late Mover Ticket: R10,000 incl. VAT 13 October 2020 Registration closes 16 October 2020
