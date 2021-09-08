Hot Cares and the Dis-Chem Foundation announce partnership

Hot Cares, the charity initiative aligned to Hot 102.7FM is proud to announce a partnership with the Dis-Chem Foundation. The initial one-year partnership will see the Dis-Chem Foundation and Hot Cares combine resources to assist communities and individuals in need.

We are delighted to be partnering with the Dis-Chem foundation, says Carmen Rocha, manager of Hot Cares. “Our values and those of Dis-Chem are aligned in that Hot Cares seeks to make a positive and sustainable impact within the community, whilst the values of the Dis-Chem foundation are “Caring for the Community”. Working together we will jointly be able to do better serve our community and I am excited at the prospect of bringing our combined values to beneficiaries”.“The Dis-Chem Foundation, derives its funding from customers’ use of their Dis-Chem Benefits loyalty cards,” says Sherry Saltzman of the Dis-Chem Foundation. “Through the support of customers, we have been able to impact many sectors of the community including the provision of over 200,000 meals a month to children in Early Childhood Development. We’ve observed the excellent work that Hot Cares has done over the past and we believe that together we will make a significant impact on people in need.”