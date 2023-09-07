Empowering success at Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Conference in Sun City, North West

The Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER conference culminated in resounding success as the final event of the year, rounding off a triumphant journey that spanned three provinces. This dynamic conference, held on 17 August 2023, marked an empowering milestone for business and corporate women across South Africa.

From Cape Town to Durban, and now to the radiant Sun City in North West, the EmpowHER series has been instrumental in fostering connections, knowledge-sharing, and inspiring growth among female entrepreneurs. As we end this year's series, we are thrilled to announce that next year will bring an even more expansive reach, reaching more aspiring entrepreneurs throughout the nation as more provinces will be added.

The recently concluded conference saw the convergence of exceptional talent, with eleven finalists gracing the event's stage. Among them were visionaries and trailblazers who are redefining entrepreneurship across various sectors:

Dr Precious Mabuza – FS Mining Wash Plant (Pty) Ltd



Bonolo Mashilo – BMashiloDesigns



Lufuno Rasoesoe – TOSH Detergents



Judith Ndaba – Elevate Life (Pty) Ltd



Michelle Ruiz – IQPay (Pty) Ltd



Ntombifuthi Elizabeth Nzeocha – Treasure Production



Boitumelo Ntsoane – On Point Healthcare



Matshepo Molotsi – KebaaSkin Organic Skincare



Chule Gobodo – Brainbow Conscious Creatives



Serisha Barrat – Lawyered Up



Nivashnee Ramparsad – Smartee

“Their innovative ideas and dedication exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives economic growth and empowers communities,” says Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media.

As esteemed judges, Kholofelo Shaai, head: supplier development, Standard Bank; Siphiwo Mzwali, Automotive Sector lead, The Women Economic Assembly; Carol Rasegoi, director: economic empowerment, DEDECT; Lisa Illingworth, founder of FutureproofSA; and Busi Selesho, an internationally accredited money coach, brought their valuable expertise to enhance the conference, enriching the discourse with their insightful perspectives. Nqobile Zondi, provincial manager of enterprise banking at Standard Bank also joined as a keynote speaker.

A prominent presence throughout all three provinces was the esteemed MC, Vuyolwethu Dubese, an Innovation M&E consultant and global moderator. A fascinating anecdote about Vuyolwethu: She took on the role of MC at the inaugural EmpowHER Conference in 2017 when she was just 23 years old. Her journey through these events has been one of growth, leadership, and inspiration.

Standard Bank Top Women Conference and Awards

One of the most exciting aspects of the EmpowHER conference is the opportunity it offers to the winners from all three regions. These exceptional women will attend the 20th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards in November 2023, to be held in Johannesburg. This grand celebration of achievement and ambition will see one remarkable individual walk away with the coveted trophy and a substantial R50 000 cash prize.

"Through the Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER conference and awards, we have witnessed a powerful confluence of innovation, resilience, and determination among women entrepreneurs. This annual gathering stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of women who are shaping the future of business in South Africa,” says Fletcher.

“As we reflect on the success of this year's series and look ahead to the national conference and awards, we are inspired by the remarkable journeys of these individuals and their collective impact on our economy. We invite all business and corporate women to join us in this journey of growth, connection, and empowerment as we continue to pave the way for a stronger, more inclusive business landscape."

As the EmpowHER series concludes for the year, our audience can anticipate the forthcoming Standard Bank Top Women Conference in October, followed by the Standard Bank Top Women Awards in November. This pivotal event promises to provide further insights, connections, and empowerment. Secure your spot now by registering through this link.



