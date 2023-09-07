Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

RogerwilcoKantarBusiness and Arts South AfricaDStv Media SalesMeltwaterInvibes AdvertisingThe BarBroad MediaJoe PublicNew MediaJacaranda FMMultiChoiceMachine_The Publicity WorkshopAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Empowering success at Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Conference in Sun City, North West

7 Sep 2023
Issued by: Topco Media
The Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER conference culminated in resounding success as the final event of the year, rounding off a triumphant journey that spanned three provinces. This dynamic conference, held on 17 August 2023, marked an empowering milestone for business and corporate women across South Africa.
Empowering success at Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Conference in Sun City, North West

From Cape Town to Durban, and now to the radiant Sun City in North West, the EmpowHER series has been instrumental in fostering connections, knowledge-sharing, and inspiring growth among female entrepreneurs. As we end this year's series, we are thrilled to announce that next year will bring an even more expansive reach, reaching more aspiring entrepreneurs throughout the nation as more provinces will be added.

The recently concluded conference saw the convergence of exceptional talent, with eleven finalists gracing the event's stage. Among them were visionaries and trailblazers who are redefining entrepreneurship across various sectors:

  • Dr Precious Mabuza – FS Mining Wash Plant (Pty) Ltd
  • Bonolo Mashilo – BMashiloDesigns
  • Lufuno Rasoesoe – TOSH Detergents
  • Judith Ndaba – Elevate Life (Pty) Ltd
  • Michelle Ruiz – IQPay (Pty) Ltd
  • Ntombifuthi Elizabeth Nzeocha – Treasure Production
  • Boitumelo Ntsoane – On Point Healthcare
  • Matshepo Molotsi – KebaaSkin Organic Skincare
  • Chule Gobodo – Brainbow Conscious Creatives
  • Serisha Barrat – Lawyered Up
  • Nivashnee Ramparsad – Smartee

“Their innovative ideas and dedication exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives economic growth and empowers communities,” says Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media.

As esteemed judges, Kholofelo Shaai, head: supplier development, Standard Bank; Siphiwo Mzwali, Automotive Sector lead, The Women Economic Assembly; Carol Rasegoi, director: economic empowerment, DEDECT; Lisa Illingworth, founder of FutureproofSA; and Busi Selesho, an internationally accredited money coach, brought their valuable expertise to enhance the conference, enriching the discourse with their insightful perspectives. Nqobile Zondi, provincial manager of enterprise banking at Standard Bank also joined as a keynote speaker.

A prominent presence throughout all three provinces was the esteemed MC, Vuyolwethu Dubese, an Innovation M&E consultant and global moderator. A fascinating anecdote about Vuyolwethu: She took on the role of MC at the inaugural EmpowHER Conference in 2017 when she was just 23 years old. Her journey through these events has been one of growth, leadership, and inspiration.

Standard Bank Top Women Conference and Awards

One of the most exciting aspects of the EmpowHER conference is the opportunity it offers to the winners from all three regions. These exceptional women will attend the 20th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards in November 2023, to be held in Johannesburg. This grand celebration of achievement and ambition will see one remarkable individual walk away with the coveted trophy and a substantial R50 000 cash prize.

"Through the Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER conference and awards, we have witnessed a powerful confluence of innovation, resilience, and determination among women entrepreneurs. This annual gathering stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of women who are shaping the future of business in South Africa,” says Fletcher.

“As we reflect on the success of this year's series and look ahead to the national conference and awards, we are inspired by the remarkable journeys of these individuals and their collective impact on our economy. We invite all business and corporate women to join us in this journey of growth, connection, and empowerment as we continue to pave the way for a stronger, more inclusive business landscape."

As the EmpowHER series concludes for the year, our audience can anticipate the forthcoming Standard Bank Top Women Conference in October, followed by the Standard Bank Top Women Awards in November. This pivotal event promises to provide further insights, connections, and empowerment. Secure your spot now by registering through this link.

NextOptions
Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Read more: Topco Media, Ralf Fletcher, Standard Bank Top Women Awards, Lisa Illingworth, Standard Bank Top Women Conference

Related

Public Sector Leaders celebrates Women's Month
Topco MediaPublic Sector Leaders celebrates Women's Month16 Aug 2023
Winners of Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Cape Town announced
Topco MediaWinners of Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Cape Town announced7 Aug 2023
Top Empowerment Awards 2023 celebrates South Africa's transformation pioneers
Topco MediaTop Empowerment Awards 2023 celebrates South Africa's transformation pioneers3 Aug 2023
Top Empowerment Awards 2023 finalists
Topco MediaTop Empowerment Awards 2023 finalists20 Jul 2023
Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference begins this week!
Topco MediaNedbank Top Empowerment Conference begins this week!18 Jul 2023
Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference: Exciting lineup of partners and speakers announced
Topco MediaNedbank Top Empowerment Conference: Exciting lineup of partners and speakers announced7 Jul 2023
Preparations for the 2023 Top Empowerment Conference in full swing
Topco MediaPreparations for the 2023 Top Empowerment Conference in full swing25 Apr 2023
The not-to-miss hologram appearance at Sentech Africa Tech Week 2023
Topco MediaThe not-to-miss hologram appearance at Sentech Africa Tech Week 202325 Apr 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz