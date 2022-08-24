Bringing buyers and sellers together - changing the game and helping organisations win more

The Association of Proposal Management Professionals South Africa (APMP) and Smart Procurement World (SPW) have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the mutual goal of promoting professionalism in the Supply Chain Life Cycle.

An event not to be missed – if you want to win more, the right way:

Join APMP SA on 13 September 2022 for the annual conference, which will provide attendees with:

Hands-on education & learning to improve sales, proposals and pitches to win more

Inspiring content from the industry’s leading professionals, companies,and keynote speakers

Critical, team building and networking opportunities amongst sales and proposal professionals and supply chain decisions makers

APMP SA’s Annual Conference is Africa’s largest in-person conference for bid, proposal, tender, capture/sales, business development, and graphics professionals. Professionals attend for industry education, networking, and being part of a community of like-minded professionals. We do this by bringing the industry together to learn, share and collaborate.

Attendees represent professionals from all industries such as ICT, Finance, Engineering, Professional Services, Legal Services, Health Services, Construction, Manufacturing and more.

Join us for SA’s leading Proposal, Pitch & Procurement Professional Development Event. Network with over 600 delegates across the SPW and APMP SA conferences. All welcome up to capacity available at the event.

APMP SA Conference - Indaba (smartprocurementworld.com)

APMP SA and SPW – changing the narrative

APMP is a global not-for-profit organisation of 11,500 members with 28 international chapters; one is APMP South Africa. Its purpose is to empower bid professionals with the skills and confidence to win business, fuel growth and safeguard the sustainability of the economy.

Smart Procurement World (SPW) is Africa's leading online communications, events and media channel for procurement and supply chain. It supports bringing buyers and sellers together. SPW supports Enterprise and Supplier Development by matching small black-owned businesses to buyers from the government and corporate sectors in addressing key procurement topics.

APMP and SPW will collaborate on current procurement and supply chain challenges, including developing capacity, sharing lessons learnt, promoting best practices in sourcing, and addressing tender fraud and corruption. Together they will provide a platform for improving professionalism in the supply chain from both sides.

The new partnership aims to share best practices which include:

Improving the quality of tenders and bid responses

Developing skills and capacity in both buyers and sellers

Promoting diversity and transformation of the sector

Reducing risk and championing good governance

Supporting the developmental agenda in Africa

Good governance and compliance

Procurement is increasingly operating in an environment of increased scrutiny. SPW and APMP understand the importance of compliance and how to promote good governance. The mutual goal of improving sourcing processes has led to a natural collaboration between the two organisations. It represents a significant commitment from both parties to deliver value to their members and audiences.

Larissa Cornelius, director of APMP SA, said: “Supply-chain consists of buyers and sellers. By bringing procurement (the buyers) and bidders (the sellers) together, we are driving open engagement, alignment and an increased focus on the professionalism of both functions. Tender fraud needs the collaboration of two parties. The tender/proposal process is two-way, and both sides must work together.”

Supplier development and growing market share

To win business, companies must propose, pitch and bid/tender for work. Our MOU is based on leveraging the synergies to drive positive industry changes and promote development in the small business sector (SMMEs).

The growth in the use of software solutions and digital tools in procurement and tendering has introduced new opportunities to improve the quality of tenders and Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and the ensuing responses. APMP and SPW will work together to develop skills and capabilities to assist organisations in becoming more proficient in managing their procurement.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome APMP as our guest conference for 2022, and we are happy to be back face-to-face. In these unprecedented times, assisting big and small businesses in professional and well-awarded tenders is a priority. We cannot afford to ignore the inefficiency that exists, and it’s our responsibility to bridge the skills gap,” quotes Debbie Tagg, COO of Smart Procurement World

Get in touch

If you want to get involved or become a sponsor, don't hesitate to contact Kate Moshoadiba, APMP SA Chairperson, at az.gro.pmpa@riahC.

About Smart Procurement World

Smart Procurement (SP) is the largest professional development event for procurement and inbound supply chain, supported and endorsed by industry professional bodies. SP also achieves professional development for procurement and supply chain professionals while achieving economic development objectives in each region through enterprise and supplier development linking small businesses to the supply chain.

About APMP

The Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP) was formed in 1989 and is the worldwide authority for professionals dedicated to the process of winning business through proposals, bids, tenders and presentations. APMP promotes the professional growth of its members by advancing the arts, sciences and technologies of winning business.

The chair of APMP, Kate Moshoadiba, invites businesses to prepare tenders and bids or proposals to join APMP. Join our events and gain access to our body of knowledge and member benefits to increase your skills and increase professionalism in your efforts to win more work.

Learn the art and science of winning a business.

#APMPSASPWINDABA2022 #PROUDTOBEAPMP#MYAPMPSATRIBE