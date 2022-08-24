New York Festivals Global Awards rebrands to NYF Health

The New York Festivals (NYF) Global Awards will be relaunched as NYF Health and will open for entries on 17 October 2022.

Image Supplied: Ogilvy print campaign.

After a multi-year Covid-19-induced hiatus, New York Festivals will shine the spotlight once again on healthcare, wellness, and pharmaceutical advertising.

The newly updated competition, NYF Health will celebrate excellence within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

Ogilvy creates campaign

Ogilvy Health New York’s creative team, led by chief creative officer Adam Hessel, recognised that NYF has been celebrating creative healthcare campaigns for a long time.

Their creativity and support during the rebranding process led to their humorous relaunch campaign for NYF Health.

The print campaign, We were into health when New York wasn’t, encapsulates the longevity of NYF and its relationship with healthcare advertising and marketing.

The soon-to-be-launched NYF competition will continue the Global Awards’ previous mission of awarding ground-breaking campaigns for healthcare and pharmaceutical brands that creatively and successfully engage consumers, patients, and HCPs.

Honouring creative work

NYF’s Advertising Awards executive director, Scott Rose is at the helm of this newly rebranded competition.

“NYF Health will honour creative and inspired healthcare and pharma work from around the globe. With the relaunch of our healthcare competition, NYF will once again provide entrants with a platform to celebrate those campaigns of distinction within the healthcare sphere,” says Rose.

At the forefront of supporting the relaunch of NYF’s Healthcare competition is Hessel. He has provided NYF with a critical 360-degree view of healthcare from a creative/strategic marketer’s point of view.

“One of the first awards shows I was exposed to while coming up in the business was the NYFs, so committing time to support the NYF Health Show relaunch was an easy choice. Truly great creative work should always be celebrated. Supporting the really wonderful healthcare and pharma work out there means more great creative work to come in the future and NYF is a part of that,” says Hessel.

As the executive jury president for the 2023 NYF Health competition Hessel will champion the competition and ensure that the NYF Health Jury is populated with innovators within the healthcare industry.

“My goal and responsibility are to make sure we have the best and most qualified jurors from the past, present and future judging the work. This will ensure we maintain the highest standards and celebrate not just the best of the best work today but will also set the bar for how future creative work will be evaluated,” says Hessel.