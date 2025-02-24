Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickDStv Media SalesSauce AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsJoe PublicBrandLoveAfriGISAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingeatbigfishVarsity VibeDNA Brand ArchitectsBroad MediaSAMRODentsuSo InteractiveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Advertising

    Controversy erupts over R28.5m spent on NHI marketing

    24 Feb 2025
    24 Feb 2025
    The Department of Health has confirmed that it has spent R28.5m on advertising for the National Health Insurance (NHI) policy since April 2024.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    In response to a parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance (DA), Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi revealed the expenditure, which forms part of the government's broader efforts to educate the public about the NHI Act. Since 2019, various marketing campaigns have been rolled out nationwide to raise awareness of the policy.

    The DA has criticised the spending, calling it an "unnecessary and wasteful use of public funds," particularly at a time when the country’s public healthcare system is struggling with shortages of doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel.

    "While the Minister pushes the flawed NHI scheme, South Africa faces a staggering shortage of healthcare workers. Another reply to a DA Parliamentary question reveals that the country’s doctor-to-patient ratio stands at 1:2,230, and the nurse-to-patient ratio is 1:762. Last year, 2, 000 critical medical posts were left vacant, and yet, thousands of qualified doctors and healthcare professionals remain unemployed or underemployed," said DA MP, Michelle Clarke.

    The signing of the NHI Bill into law on 15 May 2024 was seen by some as a significant step toward universal health coverage. The NHI Act will be phased in gradually from 2024 to 2028, following a programmatic approach based on available financial resources.

    Read more: advertising, marketing, healthcare, NHI, DA
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NextOptions
    Related
    Let's do Biz