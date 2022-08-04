Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaJacaranda FMBataHustle MediaOgilvy South AfricaAFDAKantaricandi CQNew MediaMettlestateBusiness and Arts South AfricaAdclick AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingFox Networks GroupRocketseedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Senior Video Editor Johannesburg
  • Senior Creative Johannesburg
  • Studio Producer Johannesburg
  • Senior Account Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Account Manager/Junior Account Director Cape Town, Hybrid
  • Senior Account Director Johannesburg
  • Chief Delivery Officer Johannesburg
  • Shopper Marketing Account Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Account Director: FMCG Hybrid, Johannesburg
  • Senior Digital Copywriter Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    2022 New York Festival AME Awards shortlist announced

    4 Aug 2022
    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government Media Office took the top slot worldwide with a record-breaking 34 entries shortlisted in the New York Festivals 2022 AME Awards.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The awards include top-scoring ground-breaking campaigns that elevated brand positioning, created engagement, and increased market share while delivering results that surpassed benchmarks.

    Purpose driven marketing

    This aligned like-minded consumers with causes that championed social and environmental issues.

    Shortlisted entries include AMVBBDO’s “Hope Reef” for client Sheba, the campaign launched the world’s largest coral restoration program - a 10-year commitment starting with Hope Reef off Indonesia.

    Technology

    Agencies employed technology to build stronger brand connections, entertain, and create a personalised brand experience. Entries advancing include “David's Unusables” created by Special Group for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand, the campaign used Trade Me’s auction functionality in an innovative way to chart the ‘real-life’ digital decline of David Seymour.

    Activation & Engagement

    ntries advancing include Inspire Activation’s “Lonesome Hotel” for Hondao Senior Citizen's Welfare Foundation, the campaign addressed public awareness and increased donations by modifying neglected seniors’ homes into “Lonesome Hotel” and turned seniors’ life dilemma stories into special services.

    MullenLowe MENA’s “An Invitation to the Future” for UAE Government Media Office used the real-life ‘Iron Man,’ jet-suit inventor Richard Browning, to fly across Dubai in his jet suit to gain attention for Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

    Outdoor/Out-of-Home

    Shortlisted campaigns include “Liquid Billboard” by Havas Middle East for Adidas Middle East. The agency transformed a traditional billboard into a 5-meter-high swimming pool for women to dive in and become the heroes of the campaign and Adidas’ new inclusive swimwear line.

    Products and Services

    Shortlisted entries include Grabarz & Partner’s “The plant-based revolution by Burger King in Germany” for Burger King Deutschland gave a glimpse into the future of Plant-based fast food at world’s first Burger King Plant-based pop-up restaurant.

    Health & Wellness

    Shortlisted campaigns include “The Return Visit” created by Deloitte Digital Us for NYU Langone Health, AMVBBDO ‘s “The Invisible Opponent” for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Starcom’s “Winning the Switch Window” for client Novartis Kesimpta, ALMA DDB’s “CRM” for Tobacco Free Florida, and “Grown-up Problems” created by McCann Canada for client Kids Help Phone.

    Source: © Contagious
    Cannes Lions 2022 Grand Prix winners round up

    30 Jun 2022

    All entries submitted into the 2022 AME Awards were evaluated based on 4 criteria and weighted according to importance: results/effectiveness, idea, execution, and challenge/strategy/objective.

    See all the 2022 shortlisted entries here

    NextOptions
    Read more: Adidas, South Africa, Burger King, New York Festivals, Ryan McFadyen, adverts



    Related

    Adidas debuts collection designed with SA's Thebe Magugu
    Adidas debuts collection designed with SA's Thebe Magugu2 days ago
    #LetsTalkDigital: Is SA ready to hop onto the Metaverse Train?
    #LetsTalkDigital: Is SA ready to hop onto the Metaverse Train?28 Jul 2022
    Image supplied. Nando’s Bright Sides deal rewards South Africans during load shedding
    #BehindtheCampaign: Come to the Bright Sides with Nando's28 Jul 2022
    Source:
    TLM launches 'Meet the LinkedIn Member'20 Jul 2022
    Image supplied: Imagine Dragons will be coming to South Africa
    Imagine Dragons is coming to South Africa!30 Jun 2022
    Image by Oarabile Seletswane: Converse has released the CX Artist Series
    All about the Converse CX Artist Series30 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz