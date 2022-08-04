2022 New York Festival AME Awards shortlist announced

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government Media Office took the top slot worldwide with a record-breaking 34 entries shortlisted in the New York Festivals 2022 AME Awards.

The awards include top-scoring ground-breaking campaigns that elevated brand positioning, created engagement, and increased market share while delivering results that surpassed benchmarks.

Purpose driven marketing

This aligned like-minded consumers with causes that championed social and environmental issues.

Shortlisted entries include AMVBBDO’s “Hope Reef” for client Sheba, the campaign launched the world’s largest coral restoration program - a 10-year commitment starting with Hope Reef off Indonesia.

Technology

Agencies employed technology to build stronger brand connections, entertain, and create a personalised brand experience. Entries advancing include “David's Unusables” created by Special Group for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand, the campaign used Trade Me’s auction functionality in an innovative way to chart the ‘real-life’ digital decline of David Seymour.

Activation & Engagement

ntries advancing include Inspire Activation’s “Lonesome Hotel” for Hondao Senior Citizen's Welfare Foundation, the campaign addressed public awareness and increased donations by modifying neglected seniors’ homes into “Lonesome Hotel” and turned seniors’ life dilemma stories into special services.

MullenLowe MENA’s “An Invitation to the Future” for UAE Government Media Office used the real-life ‘Iron Man,’ jet-suit inventor Richard Browning, to fly across Dubai in his jet suit to gain attention for Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

Outdoor/Out-of-Home

Shortlisted campaigns include “Liquid Billboard” by Havas Middle East for Adidas Middle East. The agency transformed a traditional billboard into a 5-meter-high swimming pool for women to dive in and become the heroes of the campaign and Adidas’ new inclusive swimwear line.

Products and Services

Shortlisted entries include Grabarz & Partner’s “The plant-based revolution by Burger King in Germany” for Burger King Deutschland gave a glimpse into the future of Plant-based fast food at world’s first Burger King Plant-based pop-up restaurant.

Health & Wellness

Shortlisted campaigns include “The Return Visit” created by Deloitte Digital Us for NYU Langone Health, AMVBBDO ‘s “The Invisible Opponent” for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Starcom’s “Winning the Switch Window” for client Novartis Kesimpta, ALMA DDB’s “CRM” for Tobacco Free Florida, and “Grown-up Problems” created by McCann Canada for client Kids Help Phone.

All entries submitted into the 2022 AME Awards were evaluated based on 4 criteria and weighted according to importance: results/effectiveness, idea, execution, and challenge/strategy/objective.

See all the 2022 shortlisted entries here