Africa's 1st Virtual Empowerment Awards brings new meaning to transformation after 20 years

Topco Media is excited to be bringing you Africa's first Virtual Empowerment Awards - a celebration of the country's leaders in transformation and empowerment.
In the wake of Covid-19, South Africa, along with the rest of the world, is experiencing very trying and challenging times. Despite this, South Africa rises and remains one of the very few countries in the world to put black lives and transformation of social injustice as a constitutional and legal priority.
Topco Media, the organisers of The 19th Top Empowerment Virtual Awards, have been tracking and highlighting companies and individuals leading transformation in Africa for 19 years. The impact of BBBEE has long been questioned by many regarding if it is working or not.
Top Empowerment has awarded more than 3,000 companies over the last 20 years and for anyone wanting to know how these companies achieved success in transformation, the Top Empowerment virtual event kicks off today with a two-day conference leading into the first ever virtual awards on the evening of 23 July 2020.
Honourary guests delivering keynote speeches include the likes of Robert Paddock, founder and CEO at Valenture Institute; Honourable Nomalungelo Gina, Deputy Minister of the Department of Trade and Industry; and Honourable Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services
The highly-contested award finalists this year range across a variety of industries. Finalists for the Education and Skills Development Award include FedEx, Mustek and the Tshwane South Tvet College. Nizenande Machi (Karani Leadership) and Munyadzi Rikhotso (Nsovo Environmental Consulting) are two of the contenders for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and finalists for the Youth Employment Service initiative (YES) Award include Investec, MTN and Kwambele Social Marketing. To see a full list of finalists go to https://topempowerment.co.za/awards/
.
This event awards companies and individuals for their contribution and commitment to empowerment in South Africa. Implementation of strategic B-BBEE policies, annual revenue, implementation of effective internal B-BBEE measurement mechanics and other areas of business are all taken into consideration in the selection of the winners for each category. This event will celebrate the achievement and progress of business in South Africa. This event is sure to be action-packed, inspiring and informative.Book your virtual seat here