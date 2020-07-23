Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Women's Month Company news South Africa

Menu

#ACACaresCovid19

Women's Month

More Women's Month news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Be a hero for the 'sheroes' this #WomensMonth on Biz

23 Jul 2020
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
#WomensMonth | Your invitation to be among the sheroes, SHE-E-Os, fempreneurs and fempire builders of South Africa and the rest of Africa, with the annual #WomensMonth Content Feature this August on Biz.

From gaming to game farming, learner to leader, don’t miss your chance to be featured or make possible this most comprehensive showcase of women on the African continent.

About Biz Content Feature sponsorship

Biz portal or Content Feature sponsorships allow your company to be seen to be enabling top quality content in your sector, with front page, top and centre exposure and multimedia touchpoints. Biz Content Features are curated by our dedicated portal editors to provide a valuable overview of industry leadership across 19 sectors of the economy.

Biz Content Feature stats:

In June of this year, the Youth Month Special Section delivered an average of 160,000 front page content impressions for sponsors; 20,000 articles impressions and a respectable 5,000 page views, across all industries.

What the Women’s Month Content Features gets you:

The Content Feature sponsor logo appears on front page top story images of ±100 articles, featuring top women leaders in South Africa; a branded news feed widget, run-of-site across 19 portals; branded Special Section archive with page wrap and masthead for one year; a link to your company on all #WomensMonth content tweeted out to 35,000 followers; a branded feature box in 19 daily and weekly industry newsletters; plus weekly Instagram and Facebook posts.

Contact to be among the Women's Month sheroes, SHE-E-Os, fempreneurs and fempire builders of South Africa and the rest of Africa in the Biz annual #WomensMonth Content Feature!

Make possible the best possible content with best possible exposure with a Biz portal or Content Feature sponsorship.

Bizcommunity.com's press office

Bizcommunity.comAfrica's foremost B2B news media catering to and showcasing 370,000 companies and individuals across 18 industry sectors.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Bizcommunity, Women's Month

Related

#ACACaresCovid19: Contracts, communication and collaboration1 day ago
Bizcommunity.comBizcommunity - community, immunity and unity are in our name29 Jun 2020
#ACACaresCovid19: Liquidity and the economics of advertising23 Jun 2020
#ACACaresCovid19: The economics of advertising - ACA invests in futures15 Jun 2020
Bizcommunity.comLocked down, not locked out: 10 benefits of a Biz Press Office now27 May 2020
Bizcommunity.com#LockdownLessons: Companies putting the grit in integrity26 May 2020
Bizcommunity.com10 ways to stay connected on Biz during lockdown15 Apr 2020
Bizcommunity.comThe Bizcommunity: Not taking lockdown lying down6 Apr 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz