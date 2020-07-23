Be a hero for the 'sheroes' this #WomensMonth on Biz

#WomensMonth | Your invitation to be among the sheroes, SHE-E-Os, fempreneurs and fempire builders of South Africa and the rest of Africa, with the annual #WomensMonth Content Feature this August on Biz.
From gaming to game farming, learner to leader, don’t miss your chance to be featured or make possible this most comprehensive showcase of women on the African continent.
About Biz Content Feature sponsorship
Biz portal or Content Feature sponsorships allow your company to be seen to be enabling top quality content in your sector, with front page, top and centre exposure and multimedia touchpoints. Biz Content Features are curated by our dedicated portal editors to provide a valuable overview of industry leadership across 19 sectors of the economy.
Biz Content Feature stats:
In June of this year, the Youth Month Special Section delivered an average of 160,000 front page content impressions for sponsors; 20,000 articles impressions and a respectable 5,000 page views, across all industries.
What the Women’s Month Content Features gets you:
The Content Feature sponsor logo appears on front page top story images of ±100 articles, featuring top women leaders in South Africa; a branded news feed widget, run-of-site across 19 portals; branded Special Section archive with page wrap and masthead for one year; a link to your company on all #WomensMonth content tweeted out to 35,000 followers; a branded feature box in 19 daily and weekly industry newsletters; plus weekly Instagram and Facebook posts.
Contact to be among the Women's Month sheroes, SHE-E-Os, fempreneurs and fempire builders of South Africa and the rest of Africa in the Biz annual #WomensMonth Content Feature!
