Newsmaker: Keleabetsoe Rammopo, Thinkerneur's new strategy consultant

Keleabetsoe Rammopo was recently appointed as strategy consultant at Thinkerneur, working alongside founder and strategy director, Bogosi Motshegwa.

Congrats on your appointment! How do you feel about it?

What excites you most about the agency and where it’s going?

What do you love most about your career?

Any career highlights you’re particularly proud of?

Tell us a bit about your experience and how this has equipped you for your new position.

What are you most looking forward to or enjoying so far?

I am looking forward to flying the strategic flag higher. I think that strategy is still an underrated yet integral part of any marketing or communication effort. I would like to contribute towards getting the recognition for strategy that it deserves by showing the need for it in places people would never imagine. Most importantly, creating strategies and solutions that not only sound cool, but actually deliver business results for clients.

What’s at the top of your to-do list (at work)?

What are you currently reading/watching/listening to for work?

Tell us something about yourself not generally known?

Rammopo has serviced the industry since 2016 as a strategist and has recently also added digital skills to her resume, which includes digital strategy, content planning, content creation and community management. We caught up with her and asked her to share what she's most looking forward to and what's at the top of her to-do list.Thank you, I feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to be part of the Thinkerneur team and look forward to the journey ahead.Not sure if we like being referred to as an agency, but if anything, we work with agencies. I love Thinkerneur because it shares the same passion about strategy as I do. As much as strategy is underrated in the advertising industry, it is a crucial foundation for the brand-building process. Thinkerneuer is putting a stake in the industry by claiming strategy and being a thought leader through its engaging conversations and provocations. Being a part of this bigger picture is exciting for me. The company is planning to drive a bigger narrative strategy, and that presents an opportunity to do significant work that I can be proud of.What is exciting about my career is being able to identify unique opportunities for brands, seeing them come to life and getting a positive, successful reaction from the target audience. Being part of Thinkerneur, I get to meet and work with exciting marketers and professionals in the industry. I believe that this is how being in the industry should be; days should be filled with knowledge and inspiration.I am proud to have worked on the brands that I have worked on and the articles I have written. I am also proud to have added digital skills on my resume.I have had to practice personal traits such as patience and hard work. I also have improved my professional skills like communication, flexibility and work ethic. All this has prepared me to be the professional that I am as a strategist today.Finding insights that will inform new brand opportunities that will make clients dominate in their industries, everything else is secondary!I am currently consuming all the content created via the Thinkerneur platforms.Thinkerneur Strategy Sessions where prominent guests that have reached the peak of their careers are invited to share their knowledge and wisdom based on their journey thus far; they also talk about topics that are current marketing pain points.Then there are the Thinkereur Exclusive Interviews where Bogosi Motshegwa has an opportunity to exclusively interview guests and chat to them about their contribution to the industry as well as issues affecting the industry.Finally, I am reading a book called Your Inner Game by Matt Brown. He shares his learnings from 12 entrepreneurs that he had the liberty to chat to and shares the ultimate learning from all of them, which is acknowledging the inner drive within ourselves and using it to achieve our goals, irrespective of the hardships we face.I am a great cook!