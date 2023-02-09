Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaLGDistellSASQuickEasy SoftwareThe Publicity WorkshopBataBizcommunity.comInsight SurveyMpact PlasticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Design & Manufacturing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Barbie reveals first doll with scoliosis

9 Feb 2023
In a bid to drive further inclusivity across its product line, Mattel's Barbie brand has launched its first doll with scoliosis.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied
Barbie reveals first doll with scoliosis

The new 15cm Chelsea doll, who is Barbie’s little sister, has been designed with a curved spine and a removable back brace. According to Barbie, the doll was made to be reflective of what kids are seeing around them, helping to normalise back braces for children who may wear them and encouraging children who don’t wear back braces to celebrate the importance of inclusion.

To ensure the accuracy of the doll's shape and spinal alignment, Barbie worked closely with board-certified neurosurgeon and specialist in children’s complex spinal disorders Dr Luke Macyszyn, who provided counsel throughout the development of the Chelsea doll with Scoliosis.

Power of representation

The brand said that the Chelsea doll with Scoliosis marks an important step in the brand’s journey in increasing representation by adding more variety in looks and providing more ways to spark imagination.

“We believe in the power of representation and are committed to creating dolls in a variety of looks so that kids can see themselves in Barbie – and now, in a line celebrating Barbie’s little sister Chelsea. We’re proud to launch the first-ever Chelsea doll with a removable back brace to continue to be more reflective of the world kids see around them.

“Our Chelsea line provides infinitely more ways to spark storytelling, all while providing kids with a way to develop their empathy and social processing skills through doll play,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls, Mattel.

Children’s early childhood experiences shape what they imagine to be possible. It is important that they see themselves reflected in product. As scoliosis occurs 10 times more often in girls than it does in boys, the Chelsea line was the perfect place to expand representation, the company said.

NextOptions
Read more: Mattel, Barbie, toy design, inclusivity, inclusive design, toymaking

Related

New Lego Friends lineup features diverse new characters with complex emotions
New Lego Friends lineup features diverse new characters with complex emotions20 hours ago
Hasbro to cut 15% of global workforce
Hasbro to cut 15% of global workforce1 Feb 2023
#BizTrends2023: Inclusivity and social consciousness is smart marketing
#BizTrends2023: Inclusivity and social consciousness is smart marketing26 Jan 2023
Mattel launches NFT marketplace
Mattel launches NFT marketplace22 Nov 2022
Image supplied. For the first time in a decade, M&M’s has introduced the brand’s third female character and new spokesperson, Purple, designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity
Meet M&M's new spokescandy Purple14 Oct 2022
Source © Vogue 20% all sales on the Barbies Career range will be donated to the foundation to further their mission and contribute to children’s education
Toys R Us partners with Mattel in support of Women4Women22 Sep 2022
Source: Supplied
'Kidult' trend shaking up the toy sector1 Sep 2022
Allies in Recruiting joins The One Club
Allies in Recruiting joins The One Club26 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz