Ntokozo Maseko appointed editor of YourLuxury Africa

Ntokozo Maseko has been appointed editor of Yourluxury Africa, a multimedia platform and one of the newest players in the luxury media space

Until recently, Maseko was the head of content for Africa’s longest-running contemporary African art fair, FNB Art Joburg.

An alumni of Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans list, previously she was the editor of heritage title Bona and Bloss Africa magazine.

Maseko has worked in the world of luxury brand communications, for global cosmetics brands such as Mac, G.H. Mumm, Martell, Italian Gin Malfy and local luxury gin brand Inverroche.

At YourLuxury Africa, she will head up content across the magazine’s monthly print edition, the website yourluxury.africa, and the platform’s social media channels as well as showcasing the world of luxury through the brand’s events platform, the YLA Lounge.

A contemporary Africa

Maseko says her vision for YourLuxury Africa is to depict what contemporary Africa looks like in 2023 and beyond and, most importantly, to tell that story from an African perspective.

“Africa’s luxury credentials can be traced back thousands of years, if not more, to the era of economically powerful rulers and dynasties that dominated in the trade of fine goods (which we now know as luxury products) and the export of highly refined expressions of culture in literature, textiles, sculpture etc.

Africa’s continued legacy of creative prowess

Jacquie Myburgh Chemaly, editorial director of YourLuxury Africa says Maseko’s appointment is an exciting next step for the media platform:

“We are delighted to have someone with her experience and vision at the helm of our new luxury media platform.

She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and media savvy and the team looks forward to bringing to life her vision for luxury media on the continent of Africa.”

Maseko says she wants her time at YourLuxury Africa to perfectly capture Africa’s continued legacy of creative prowess in real-time.

“By featuring and celebrating the moves and shifts Africans make in all aspects of luxury, the stories we tell ensure that our influence continues to reverberate across the world.

“I want the way we live and savour the best of life in these current times to be a well archived and un-erasable future testament preserved on the pages of YourLuxury Africa.”

YourLuxury Africa managing director Yvonne Shaff welcomed Maseko, saying that, globally, the world of media was going through massive changes and as a new media player, Yourluxury Africa was perfectly poised to showcase a contemporary way of thinking.

“With an editor of Maseko’s calibre at the helm, YourLuxury Africa looks forward to taking our readers and commercial partners on this journey into a new world of luxury media,” says Shaff.