Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRDistellKLABurnesseoOLC Through The Line CommunicationsHeineken South AfricaBataNew MediaJNPRBrandMappSportsmans WarehouseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Health & Beauty News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Clicks Beauty Playground welcomes 3,000 visiters at CTICC

14 Aug 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
This weekend, the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) hosted the third annual Clicks Beauty Playground, attracting 3,000 visitors.
The Clicks Beauty Playground was held at the CTICC in Cape Town. Source: Clicks.
The Clicks Beauty Playground was held at the CTICC in Cape Town. Source: Clicks.

Vikash Singh, Clicks managing executive says the event has grown over the past two years as more beauty enthusiasts find out about it.

“From the first year to now, we have a lot more exhibitors. We can see a lot more engagement from the brands who want to engage in the Beauty Playground and what we are also seeing in terms of consumers is that the word gets around and the event gets bigger, which is why this year we used the CTICC. The first time we had the event in Cape Town we had it in Century City and we outgrew it,” he says.

SMMEs a key pillar

Singh says a key focus on highlighting Black SMMEs over the next five years. Some of the SMME brands that were showcased include Masodi Organics, Portia M and Native Child.

He adds: “Small businesses are very key to our businesses, particularly Black-owned female businesses. We have partnered with the likes of Portia M, Ethnogenecis from Gail Mabalane and Aunt Jackies. Just this past year in terms of our purchases we spent R1bn with small black entrepreneurs and our plan is to grow to R4.5bn over the next five years.”

Something different

Singh says the event is important to differentiate Clicks in the competitive beauty market. “From a brand perspective, we always wanted to differentiate ourselves because we are a health and beauty brand. We wanted to cement that in the mind of the consumer, hence the Beauty Playground was born,” says Singh.

“For us as a business we wanted the event to convey excitement over beauty while being approachable, you come into this environment and it’s fun and relaxed. You get to know the brands and see what the new trends.”

Dove was the most popular exhibition among the visitors with thousands of people lining up to get a goodie bag. Attendees also received a goodie bag valued at over R2,000. Singh says in the future the event which has been held only in Cape Town and Johannesburg will also be taken to KwaZulu-Natal.

“Customers say two days are too short, so we are looking to have a three-day event, in the future we want to regionalise the event and KwaZulu-Natal is next. We want to get bigger and bolder and have more brands on board," concludes Singh.

NextOptions
Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: health, skin, beauty, Clicks, event, Cape Town, CTICC, Vikash Singh, Karabo Ledwaba

Related

Meg McCulloch is the co-founder of Jack Black Beer. Source: Supplied.
#WomensMonth: Meg McCulloch breaks stereotypes on women and beer7 Aug 2023
Source: 123rf.
Twitter rebrand: Does X mark the spot?2 Aug 2023
Source:
Comp Commission challenges Takealot, Google, Uber Eats and Mr D Food1 Aug 2023
Roxana Ravjee is Dentsu SA's CEO. Source: Supplied.
#WomensMonth: Roxana Ravjee is leading Dentsu SA into the future1 Aug 2023
Nkosodumo Mfini is the managing director of Superfoods. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: Nkosodumo Mfini, managing director of Superfoods at Tiger Brands27 Jul 2023
Tseliso Rangaka is chief creative officer of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer. Source: Supplied.
#Cannes2023: Tseliso Rangaka on the Mount Olympus of advertising25 Jul 2023
The professor died on Wednesday at 80.
Prof Kole Omotoso and Vodacom's YeboGogo star dies21 Jul 2023
The event returns in August. Source: Supplied.
Decorex Joburg celebrates 30 years21 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz