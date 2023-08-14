Industries

Diamond jeweller Shimansky: V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards overall winner

14 Aug 2023
Diamond jeweller Shimansky was recently named overall winner of the annual V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards In Cape Town.
Image supplied. The top 20 winners of the V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards 2023
Image supplied. The top 20 winners of the V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards 2023

Founder and CEO of the platinum and diamond jewellery retailer, Yair Shimansky says he is proud to be a V&A tenant and for Shimansky to be recognised with this accolade:

“We have been a V&A Waterfront tenant for over 20 years, and we are proud to be working closely and growing together with the V&A.”

He adds, “We are in the people business creating happy moments for people to feel valuable and this recognition reflects that.”

Research to improve customer experience

Held at the One&Only Hotel, the top 20 winners were announced based on results from the Mystery Shopper research conducted by an external agency.

The V&A uses this research to improve customer experience, measure tenant customer service performance, identify training needs, and make informed decisions that contribute to the business' overall success and growth.

“The V&A Waterfront is the heart of where people live, work and play. The Service Excellence Awards are about recognising customer-centric service excellence; which is ultimately about ensuring consistency in high levels of customer satisfaction as well as creating opportunities for our tenants,” says Alex Kabalin, V&A Waterfront retail executive.

The V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards strengthen landlord-tenant relationships through a celebration of achievement, acknowledging tenants’ contributions, which ultimately leads to increased customer experience satisfaction.

Top 20 Retail Winners

  • Birkenstock (Most improved service excellence award)
  • Browns Jewellers
  • Mr Cobbs the Barber
  • Christian Dior
  • Kamaldien Jewellers
  • Yuppie Chef
  • Charles Greig Jewellers
  • Luis Vuitton
  • Dolce & Gabbana
  • Mont Blanc
  • La Martina
  • Boutique Haute Horlogerie
  • Soho
  • L’occitane en Provence
  • Burberry
  • Gucci
  • Lindt
  • Geri
  • Shimansky
  • Murdocks
  • Toy Kingdom

The V&A Waterfront has continued its rapid retail recovery from the Covid-19 downturn, with a 133% increase in international tourist arrivals compared to pre-pandemic levels, as announced in Growthpoint’s third-quarter business update.

The V&A experienced a negligible 0.4% vacancy rate across its precincts; improving its retail tenant mix since the pandemic. In April and May this year, the V&A achieved a 45% and 49% increase in retail sales from 2022.

retail, customer service, retail services, V&A Waterfront, Alex Kabalin, Shimansky, CX

