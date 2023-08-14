Diamond jeweller Shimansky: V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards overall winner

Diamond jeweller Shimansky was recently named overall winner of the annual V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards In Cape Town.

Image supplied. The top 20 winners of the V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards 2023

Founder and CEO of the platinum and diamond jewellery retailer, Yair Shimansky says he is proud to be a V&A tenant and for Shimansky to be recognised with this accolade:

“We have been a V&A Waterfront tenant for over 20 years, and we are proud to be working closely and growing together with the V&A.”

He adds, “We are in the people business creating happy moments for people to feel valuable and this recognition reflects that.”

Research to improve customer experience

Held at the One&Only Hotel, the top 20 winners were announced based on results from the Mystery Shopper research conducted by an external agency.

The V&A uses this research to improve customer experience, measure tenant customer service performance, identify training needs, and make informed decisions that contribute to the business' overall success and growth.

“The V&A Waterfront is the heart of where people live, work and play. The Service Excellence Awards are about recognising customer-centric service excellence; which is ultimately about ensuring consistency in high levels of customer satisfaction as well as creating opportunities for our tenants,” says Alex Kabalin, V&A Waterfront retail executive.

The V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards strengthen landlord-tenant relationships through a celebration of achievement, acknowledging tenants’ contributions, which ultimately leads to increased customer experience satisfaction.

Top 20 Retail Winners

Birkenstock (Most improved service excellence award)



Browns Jewellers



Mr Cobbs the Barber



Christian Dior



Kamaldien Jewellers



Yuppie Chef



Charles Greig Jewellers



Luis Vuitton



Dolce & Gabbana



Mont Blanc



La Martina

Boutique Haute Horlogerie



Soho



L’occitane en Provence



Burberry



Gucci



Lindt



Geri



Shimansky



Murdocks



Toy Kingdom

The V&A Waterfront has continued its rapid retail recovery from the Covid-19 downturn, with a 133% increase in international tourist arrivals compared to pre-pandemic levels, as announced in Growthpoint’s third-quarter business update.

The V&A experienced a negligible 0.4% vacancy rate across its precincts; improving its retail tenant mix since the pandemic. In April and May this year, the V&A achieved a 45% and 49% increase in retail sales from 2022.