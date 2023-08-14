Diamond jeweller Shimansky: V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards overall winner

Founder and CEO of the platinum and diamond jewellery retailer, Yair Shimansky says he is proud to be a V&A tenant and for Shimansky to be recognised with this accolade:
“We have been a V&A Waterfront tenant for over 20 years, and we are proud to be working closely and growing together with the V&A.”
He adds, “We are in the people business creating happy moments for people to feel valuable and this recognition reflects that.”
Held at the One&Only Hotel, the top 20 winners were announced based on results from the Mystery Shopper research conducted by an external agency.
The V&A uses this research to improve customer experience, measure tenant customer service performance, identify training needs, and make informed decisions that contribute to the business' overall success and growth.
“The V&A Waterfront is the heart of where people live, work and play. The Service Excellence Awards are about recognising customer-centric service excellence; which is ultimately about ensuring consistency in high levels of customer satisfaction as well as creating opportunities for our tenants,” says Alex Kabalin, V&A Waterfront retail executive.
The V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards strengthen landlord-tenant relationships through a celebration of achievement, acknowledging tenants’ contributions, which ultimately leads to increased customer experience satisfaction.
The V&A Waterfront has continued its rapid retail recovery from the Covid-19 downturn, with a 133% increase in international tourist arrivals compared to pre-pandemic levels, as announced in Growthpoint’s third-quarter business update.
The V&A experienced a negligible 0.4% vacancy rate across its precincts; improving its retail tenant mix since the pandemic. In April and May this year, the V&A achieved a 45% and 49% increase in retail sales from 2022.