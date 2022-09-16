September Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates heritage, tourism and public servants

Inside, our Trailblazer is Prof Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation and our Women in Leadership features Deputy Public Services Minister Dr Chana Pilane-Majake.

We celebrate Public Service Month by zooming in on the amazing work being done by 4 women in SAPS who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe. South Africa has an incredibly rich cultural and natural heritage which we foreground in a number of articles celebrating Heritage Month. The great news is that our tourism numbers are on the rise again - and we celebrate this by looking at the industry as a whole as well as some of our top tourist destinations.

Read here

The Regional Focus in September is Western Cape and in this article we bring you up to date on the exciting developments in this province. The National Energy Plan feature addresses one of the issues uppermost in our collective minds as we head into another round of load-shedding.

Other features include:

Probation: the responsibilities of companies and employees

Plastic recycling: Cleaning up is on the up

Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

We hope you enjoy the read!

