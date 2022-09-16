Industries

    September Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates heritage, tourism and public servants

    16 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Topco Media

    In this month's edition:


    This September edition of PSL focuses on Heritage Month, Tourism Month as well as Public Service Month, and on the front cover we feature the CEO of Numolux Group, Hilton Klein.
    September Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates heritage, tourism and public servants

    Inside, our Trailblazer is Prof Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation and our Women in Leadership features Deputy Public Services Minister Dr Chana Pilane-Majake.

    We celebrate Public Service Month by zooming in on the amazing work being done by 4 women in SAPS who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe. South Africa has an incredibly rich cultural and natural heritage which we foreground in a number of articles celebrating Heritage Month. The great news is that our tourism numbers are on the rise again - and we celebrate this by looking at the industry as a whole as well as some of our top tourist destinations.

    Read here

    The Regional Focus in September is Western Cape and in this article we bring you up to date on the exciting developments in this province. The National Energy Plan feature addresses one of the issues uppermost in our collective minds as we head into another round of load-shedding.

    September Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates heritage, tourism and public servants

    Other features include:

    • Probation: the responsibilities of companies and employees
    • Plastic recycling: Cleaning up is on the up

    Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

    We hope you enjoy the read!

    For enquiries please contact:

    National project coordinator
    Emlyn Dunn
    Telephone: 086 000 9590
    Mobile: 072 126 3962
    Email: az.oc.ocpot@nnud.nylme

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
