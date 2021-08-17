Media24 Lifestyle glossies see year-on-year growth

According to the ABC Q2 results, magazine circulations are up by 11% for the same period, and magazines have also enjoyed a 4% circulation increase since Q4 2020.
Media24’s Lifestyle magazines have seen significant year-on-year growth:
|Publication Name
|TOTAL CIRCULATION (ABC Q2 2021)
|% CHANGE YoY
|Tuis|Home
|85 961
|19%
|SARIE
|70 930
|33%
|Weg!/go!
|54 636
|19%
|FAIRLADY
|42 830
|52%
|go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep
|37 291
|74%
|TRUELOVE
|27 274
|42%
|SARIE Kos
|24 480
|7%
Wicus Pretorius, editor of Tuis|Home
, believes that magazines offer readers a much-needed escape. “More than ever in a time of doom and gloom, readers want good news, inspiration and an element of surprise,” he says. “That is what the Tuis|Home
team aims to achieve with each new issue, and judging by the new circs, we seem to have hit the sweet spot, speaking to the hearts of families and their enjoyment of their homes and gardens.”
Michelle Van Breda, editor of SARIE
, says magazines are still valued by readers: “No-one believes more in the power and value of magazines than the readers themselves.”
Pierre Steyn, Weg!/go!
editor, adds that magazines connect with readers in a way that can’t be replicated: “We see our magazine... as a living and growing organism intimately connected to a community of readers that responds and innovates to their needs in a way that can't be replicated by other media. An expertly curated magazine is the perfect vehicle for great storytelling and for exceptional journalism that, in our case, not only inspires people to explore their beautiful country and continent but brings joy and adds value to their lives.”FAIRLADY
editor Suzy Brokensha says her team is absolutely thrilled by the results. “I think what these lovely figures show is that magazines are still where readers go for pleasure – and information they can trust. Magazines have always been known for their in-depth, accurate, fact-checked journalism, and in a world filled with fake news and echo chambers, that’s a great place for us to be.”
“We are delighted with our latest ABC,” says go! Drive & Camp
and Weg! Ry & Sleep
editor Schalk Jonker. “All credit to the publishers for taking hard but innovative decisions when they needed taking and to the editorial team for implementing the strategy that allows us to reach our audience, who are hungry for escapism and clearly still sees that particular value in our magazine.”TRUELOVE
editor Makhosazana ‘Khosi’ Zwane-Siguqa says her magazine’s growth, despite difficult circumstances, is thrilling and encouraging. “Our brands are kept afloat by our audiences and advertisers whose lives were turned upside down. As a country, we have also gone through unprecedented times of unrest and insecurity. As editor, I think about this a lot. How does TRUELOVE
continue to uplift, encourage, inspire and thrill? So, these numbers tell me there's a renewed preference for trusted brands. We must just be nimble enough to meet audience expectations both offline and online.”
Seven Media24 titles are amongst the top ten magazines. These are:
- 1st – Huisgenoot (135 861)
- 2nd – Tuis|Home (85 961)
- 3rd – SARIE (70 930)
- 4th – YOU (70 581)
- 5th – Kuier (69 964)
- 8th – Weg!/go! (54 636)
- 10th - FAIRLADY
