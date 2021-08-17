Media24 Lifestyle glossies see year-on-year growth

Magazines Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM is sad to announce that the station's head of news and news anchor on Joburg's Hottest Breakfast, Ragani Achary, passed away due to Covid-19. Issued by Hot 102.7FM
  • #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    The future is open. The possibilities that lie in the future are infinite. When I say 'It is our duty to remain optimists', this includes not only the openness of the future but also that which all of us contribute to it by everything we do: we are all responsible for what the future holds in store. Thus it is our duty not to prophecy evil, but, rather, to fight for a better world - Karl Popper By Bronwyn Williams
  • Styli Charalambous, the CEO and cofounder of Daily Maverick was awarded the Nat Nakasa Award for 2021.
    Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards 2021 winners announced
    Winners of the 23rd Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards, sponsored by Sanlam, were announced on 14 August 2021. The flagship event of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) awards journalists who have shown courage and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges and displayed a commitment to serving the people of South Africa with integrity, resisted censorship, and striven for truth and accuracy in their reporting.
  • Dr Susan Vosloo. Source: Facebook
    Medical community slams top heart surgeon's anti-vaxx comments
    The medical community has come out strongly against prominent heart surgeon, Dr Susan Vosloo's anti-vaccination sentiments on the BitChute, a platform described as the right-wing alternative to YouTube.
  • Pakamile Pongwana Source:
    RIP Pakamile Pongwana
    The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is deeply saddened by the recent passing of its former chief executive officer, Pakamile Pongwana.
  • Nik Rabinowitz
    Derrick launches campaign for 10X investments
    Cape Town-based agency Derrick has announced the launch of their latest campaign for 10X Investments.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Media24 Lifestyle glossies see year-on-year growth

17 Aug 2021
Issued by: Media24 Lifestyle
According to the ABC Q2 results, magazine circulations are up by 11% for the same period, and magazines have also enjoyed a 4% circulation increase since Q4 2020.
Media24 Lifestyle glossies see year-on-year growth

Media24’s Lifestyle magazines have seen significant year-on-year growth:

Publication NameTOTAL CIRCULATION (ABC Q2 2021)% CHANGE YoY
Tuis|Home85 96119%
SARIE70 93033%
Weg!/go!54 63619%
FAIRLADY42 83052%
go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep37 29174%
TRUELOVE27 27442%
SARIE Kos24 4807%

Wicus Pretorius, editor of Tuis|Home, believes that magazines offer readers a much-needed escape. “More than ever in a time of doom and gloom, readers want good news, inspiration and an element of surprise,” he says. “That is what the Tuis|Home team aims to achieve with each new issue, and judging by the new circs, we seem to have hit the sweet spot, speaking to the hearts of families and their enjoyment of their homes and gardens.”

Michelle Van Breda, editor of SARIE, says magazines are still valued by readers: “No-one believes more in the power and value of magazines than the readers themselves.”

Pierre Steyn, Weg!/go! editor, adds that magazines connect with readers in a way that can’t be replicated: “We see our magazine... as a living and growing organism intimately connected to a community of readers that responds and innovates to their needs in a way that can't be replicated by other media. An expertly curated magazine is the perfect vehicle for great storytelling and for exceptional journalism that, in our case, not only inspires people to explore their beautiful country and continent but brings joy and adds value to their lives.”

FAIRLADY editor Suzy Brokensha says her team is absolutely thrilled by the results. “I think what these lovely figures show is that magazines are still where readers go for pleasure – and information they can trust. Magazines have always been known for their in-depth, accurate, fact-checked journalism, and in a world filled with fake news and echo chambers, that’s a great place for us to be.”

“We are delighted with our latest ABC,” says go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep editor Schalk Jonker. “All credit to the publishers for taking hard but innovative decisions when they needed taking and to the editorial team for implementing the strategy that allows us to reach our audience, who are hungry for escapism and clearly still sees that particular value in our magazine.”

TRUELOVE editor Makhosazana ‘Khosi’ Zwane-Siguqa says her magazine’s growth, despite difficult circumstances, is thrilling and encouraging. “Our brands are kept afloat by our audiences and advertisers whose lives were turned upside down. As a country, we have also gone through unprecedented times of unrest and insecurity. As editor, I think about this a lot. How does TRUELOVE continue to uplift, encourage, inspire and thrill? So, these numbers tell me there's a renewed preference for trusted brands. We must just be nimble enough to meet audience expectations both offline and online.”

Seven Media24 titles are amongst the top ten magazines. These are:
  • 1stHuisgenoot (135 861)
  • 2ndTuis|Home (85 961)
  • 3rdSARIE (70 930)
  • 4thYOU (70 581)
  • 5thKuier (69 964)
  • 8thWeg!/go! (54 636)
  • 10th - FAIRLADY

If you would like to collaborate on our titles or find out more, feel free to contact Nikki Ruttimann at moc.42aidem@rikkin.

Media24 Lifestyle
Media24 Lifestyle, publishers of South Africa's top lifestyle and magazine brands has aligned its sales and marketing activities with a solution-orientated, go-to-market approach that places client's branded content within a trusted environment.
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz