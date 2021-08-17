Women's Month News South Africa

Women's Month

Call for nominations for AWIEF Awards 2021

17 Aug 2021
The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has opened the nominations for the 2021 annual AWIEF Awards.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Currently in its fifth edition, the prestigious AWIEF Awards recognise, honour, and celebrate women entrepreneurs and business owners in Africa and across various industry sectors for their achievements and contribution to Africa’s inclusive economic growth and social development.

AWIEF Awards cover emerging and established entrepreneurship in the private and not-for-profit sectors. AWIEF Awards nominees are women who have demonstrated outstanding vision and inspiration and have overcome challenges to make a significant social impact and/or become successful in their businesses in line with AWIEF’s core areas of innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and socio-economic development.

Daisy Mmabatho Molefhi, founder and vice chancellor of ABM University College, the oldest private tertiary education institution in Bostwana, and last year’s winner in the category of Lifetime Achievement Award, had this to say, “It was a great honour to receive this award. I want to see many more women holding this trophy. It’s so significant to me, and I want to encourage women out there to enter or nominate someone so that Africa can recognise them.”
Irene Ochem, AWIEF founder and CEO commented: “We have been amazed by the standard of entries over the years. This year we project entries from entrepreneurs who will be addressing some of humanities greatest concerns, especially in the current Covid-19 pandemic challenges. Each entrant is firmly grounded in the reality of the African landscape, presenting practical solutions to address relevant issues. We will continue to identify and bring these women to AWIEF to recognise and celebrate them for their passion and determination in making a difference in their countries and on the continent”.

Entries and nominations for the 2021 AWIEF Awards close on Monday, 23 August 2021. You can either nominate yourself or be nominated by someone else.

Winners of the 2021 AWIEF Awards will be announced and celebrated at the 7th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Virtual Conference and Awards hosted on 2-3 December 2021, with the theme ‘Advancing inclusive, resilient and sustainable growth in the post-Covid-19 African economy’.

AWIEF’s annual event is a platform that sees global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, development partners, investors, and the media gather to dialogue, connect, network, share, collaborate and transact in a combined effort to boost Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem for women.

Categories


The eight AWIEF Awards categories are:
  • Young Entrepreneur Award
  • Tech Entrepreneur Award
  • Agri Entrepreneur Award
  • Creative Industry Award
  • Empowerment Award
  • Energy Entrepreneur Award
  • Social Entrepreneur Award

To nominate yourself or someone you know, go to https://www.judgify.me/AWIEFAwards2021.
