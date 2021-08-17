Mobile in Africa repositions corporate identity

Launched in 2015, Mobile in Africa (MIA) has now repositioned its brand CI to be more distinctive and communicate its extension as an e-commerce brand that provides affordable automated technology that's accessible to all.

With new key retail partners associated with the brand, it was important to ensure MIA did not limit itself to product offerings but allow for co-branded opportunities.Mark Goott, MIA’s CEO, expressed, “The world and our consumers have changed drastically in the past six years. Technology has advanced significantly, too. Being seen as a contemporary brand in this space is essential to remaining competitive and ensures we continue to resonate with our customers.”The brand is rooted in a vision to empower South Africans by making the latest consumer technology accessible to all. Goott added, “Technology improves lives, and we work to provide an ecosystem of automated technology that is affordable, and makes our customers’ lives easier, simpler and more fun.”“Orange is a principal colour in our brand identity, and that’s something we definitely wanted to pull through as it’s symbolic of excitement, enthusiasm, and warmth. Soon after the refresh, our customers shared how our brand was more representative of youth and playfulness.The new look is more closely aligned to MIA’s future ambitions. And with its extensive range of mobile technology and smart products, the MIA visual identity manages to balance its sophistication with warmth, intrigue with approachability, and ultra-modernism with accessibility.