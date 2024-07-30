John Dory’s Cavendish Square gets a revamp becoming its first Halaal restaurant

John Dory’s, South Africa's seafood and sushi restaurant chain, in Cavendish Square, Cape Town, has a fresh new look. The brand will be presenting a refreshed take on its logo, brand cues and décor at the opening of the revamped restaurant and will also be John Dory’s first Halaal restaurant.

Image supplied

“The new branding is a consumer-led creative exploration of our brand’s heritage,” says Donovan Cronje, John Dory’s COO, “building on design features that are well loved and bringing in new ones that reflect the lighter, more fluid design trends of today. We conducted extensive research among our customers to get a feel for features they’d like to see in our restaurants and that informed the creative process. We also wanted the new brand identity to reflect our commitment to sustainable fishing practices and to being a responsible member of the blue economy.”

Contemporary design

In keeping with contemporary design trends, soft colours set the stage for bolder fittings and furnishings, which include an unconventional take on John Dory’s trademark wave motif.

The traditional colour palette of blue and white also gets a dash of warmth with the addition of muted orange and salmon tones, giving the dining space a lively feel.

Image supplied

The hero of the new branding is the new logo, which features a playful typeface topped by the tail of a fish.

“We naturally wanted to retain the ocean theme in our branding,” says Cronje, “but we also wanted the new wall art and light fittings to convey a sense of movement through water that subtly communicates the essence of who we are. We’ve made sure that the restaurant is not only inviting but a comfortable space for customers who want to savour something special.”

The new restaurant design also features a children’s play area. Positioned to the side of the main dining area, it gives children a place to play but also allows parents to keep a close eye on their little explorers from adjacent tables and booths.

Now in its 28th year of operation, John Dory’s is evolving to meet changing customer needs while continuing to celebrate seafood with this new and immersive dining experience.