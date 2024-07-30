Ken Forrester and Makro launch Trillenium, a private brand wine

Ken Forrester has launched Trillenium, an exclusive private brand Chenin Blanc wine, available only at Makro. This blended wine marks Makro’s private brand entrance into the premium wine category, offering a choice for wine enthusiasts.

Image supplied

Ken Forrester, often referred to as the ‘King of Chenin,’ brings his innovative approach to the creation of Trillenium. His attention to detail has resulted in a wine that caters to both seasoned wine connoisseurs and those new to premium wines.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce Trillenium as part of our exclusive private brand range,” said Divan van Wyk, senior wine buyer for Makro.

“Collaborating with Ken Forrester, an acclaimed legend in the wine industry, ensures that Trillenium is a remarkable representation of premium South African winemaking. This Chenin Blanc stands out with its vibrant acidity, complex flavors, and a luxurious finish, making it an ideal selection for any fine dining experience or special occasion. This is further emphasised in the Trillennium label, which features a compass design, symbolising the celestial alignment across all South African vineyards, where the same constellation graces the African sky.”

The introduction of private brand wine underscores a Makro’s focus on private brand products as a strategic growth vector. It is additive to the 40 private brands, already available at Makro, many of which are national brand leaders in their own right. Makro is committed to expanding the Trillenium brand so wine lovers can look forward to more exclusive wines produced in partnership with leading winemakers.