    Minor Hotels to introduce Anantara luxury in Zambia's Kafue National Park

    6 Dec 2023
    6 Dec 2023
    Minor Hotels is set to introduce its Anantara luxury brand to the African wilderness with the opening of Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp in early 2025. Nestled within Zambia's vast Kafue National Park, the camp will offer an exclusive and intimate retreat, with just 12 spacious tents, including a 600-square-meter Presidential Villa. Guests will enjoy unparalleled access to the surrounding bush and river, as the camp will be suspended 3.5 meters above the ground. Two islands adjacent to the camp will house a spa and wellness area, a restaurant and bar, a lounge, and a traditional African boma.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp is owned by Agro Safari, a division of a stalwart Zambian company with a legacy spanning generations. The partnership with Minor Hotels signifies a commitment to crafting the ultimate safari experience and brings to life a vision shared by both entities, blending Agro Safari’s extensive land holdings with Minor Hotels’ expertise, underscored by the prestigious Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara.

    When it launches in early 2025, the new camp will immerse guests in the heart of a national park populated with majestic wildlife. Each luxury tent, strategically spaced for privacy and to maximise immersion in the bush and surrounding landscapes, comes complete with its plunge pool and use of a boat and skipper. Nature-centric experiences will include canoeing, fishing, birdwatching, boat safaris, and encounters with wildlife, all curated to elevate the guest experience in the African bush in an entirely unforgettable way.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Kafue National Park is located in the centre of Western Zambia and is one of the largest reserves in all of Africa, covering a staggering 22,400 square kilometres. The park is home to a fantastic diversity of wildlife and birdlife and much of it remains largely unexplored and untouched. The new camp will be located approximately a three-hour drive from Victoria Falls or the capital Lusaka, or a short helicopter ride.

    Sustainable practices

    The resort will embrace eco-friendly features, from harnessing photo voltaic energy to employing parabolic collectors and sustainable woods, ensuring a delicate equilibrium between development and the preservation of the natural environment.

    Community-driven endeavour

    The Community Culture Infusion is a pledge to infuse indigenous elements into the very fabric of the camp, befitting the ethos of the Anantara brand. From engaging local businesses in the supply chain to employing a majority Zambian staff, the camp is set to become a beacon of community empowerment and cultural celebration.

    Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International, comments: "We are excited to announce this partnership with Agro Safari to develop and launch an exclusive tented camp in Zambia under our luxury Anantara flag. This represents a unique opportunity to offer unparalleled experiences to discerning travellers looking to explore outside the more well-known African parks and we look forward to working closely with our partners to bring this camp to fruition.”

