Zoleka Mandela dies after complications with cancer

South African author Zoleka Mandela has passed away at the age of 43, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Zoleka Mandela has died. Source: Instagram.

This was announced by family spokesperson Zwelabo Mandela on Tuesday.

“On Monday, 18 September , Zoleka Mandela was admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.

“Recent scans revealed significant disease progression including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli. Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday, 25 September surrounded by friends and family. Our sincere gratitude to the medical team that took care of her.”

Mandela is the granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela and daughter of Zindiziswa Mandela, she is the author of autobiography When hope whispers which confronts her battle with addiction and cancer.

Mandela openly shared her cancer prognosis on social media. In May she collapsed and doctors found a tumour on her brain.

“Things are not looking good for me at all and it’s important for me to continue to be honest about my journey as I vowed I would for the betterment of the cancer community,” she said.

Mandela leaves behind her four children.