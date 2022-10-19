Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DentsueMediaShowmaxBluegrass DigitalTopco MediaPrimedia BroadcastingCapital LegacyTractor OutdoorOliverM&C Saatchi AbelOrnicoEntravision 365 DigitalRogerwilcoGrey AfricaSo InteractiveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Publishing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    TFG Media appoints Dentsu Creative SA for publishing and digital services

    19 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Dentsu
    The newly formed Dentsu Creative South Africa (SA), which includes content marketing agency John Brown Media South Africa (JBSA), is delighted to announce The Foschini Group (TFG) Media division account win effective October 2022.
    TFG Media appoints Dentsu Creative SA for publishing and digital services

    Following a comprehensive pitch process earlier this year, dentsu SA’s award winning multi-disciplinary content agency has won the retail giant’s magazine publishing business across the following titles: TFG Club, Jet Club, Sportsclub, Soccerclub, MyKitchen, Kids Superclub, ClubX, Livingspace, Balanced Life, Tech, and Man magazines.

    TFG Media has over one million opt-in paid print and digital monthly magazine subscriptions, the majority of which being strong circulation category leaders in South Africa.

    Dentsu Creative SA will also manage social media for the TFG magazine titles, and the accompanying websites www.tfgmedia.co.za, www.jetclub.co.za, www.mykitchen.co.za and www.sportsclub.co.za.

    The win will mean significant expansion for Dentsu Creative SA starting with the hiring of 40 new staff, ramping up in-house reproduction and expanding photographic capabilities – all incredibly positive growth, particularly with regards job creation. It also provides a golden opportunity to build on the content offering for the widely circulated and much-loved TFG magazines, and to provide TFG’s already expansive subscriber database – the largest in the country – with best-in-class content and creative to enrich their lives.

    “We are delighted to be working with TFG, they are a leading South African retailer and media business, and their extensive media brand portfolio boasts a loyal and established readership across a vast shopper demographic.”, says Natalie Wilson, managing director at Dentsu Creative SA.

    “TFG’s customer obsession, drive for omni-channel experiences, and passion for local production all resonate deeply with DC’s core values and we are excited to take these well-established content brands into the next phase of development.”

    Sarah Kuttel, Head of TFG Media said: “TFG Media are thrilled to be partnering with Dentsu Creative as an award-winning digital-first agency with a long successful track record in print, strategically positioning TFG Media in the best of both worlds for future growth.”

    Selected advertiser and sponsorship opportunities are available across omni-channel TFG content; to learn more contact: moc.ustned@drawyah.renrew.

    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
    Read more: Foschini Group, John Brown

    Related

    Picture supplied.
    Here are the New Generation Awards finalists!6 Sep 2022
    John Brown Media SA welcomes Natalie Wilson as managing director
    DentsuJohn Brown Media SA welcomes Natalie Wilson as managing director25 Jan 2022
    Source:
    IAB SA launches 'Definition of Digital Content Marketing'10 Sep 2021
    Markham's 'Help! Don't Harm' campaign raises R500k for Sonke Gender Justice
    TFG (The Foschini Group)Markham's 'Help! Don't Harm' campaign raises R500k for Sonke Gender Justice15 Feb 2021
    TGI: Providing an in-depth understanding of how markets have changed as a result of Covid-19
    Ask AfrikaTGI: Providing an in-depth understanding of how markets have changed as a result of Covid-1915 Sep 2020
    TFG produces quality reusable masks
    TFG (The Foschini Group)TFG produces quality reusable masks13 May 2020
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz