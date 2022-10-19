TFG Media appoints Dentsu Creative SA for publishing and digital services

Following a comprehensive pitch process earlier this year, dentsu SA’s award winning multi-disciplinary content agency has won the retail giant’s magazine publishing business across the following titles: TFG Club, Jet Club, Sportsclub, Soccerclub, MyKitchen, Kids Superclub, ClubX, Livingspace, Balanced Life, Tech, and Man magazines.

TFG Media has over one million opt-in paid print and digital monthly magazine subscriptions, the majority of which being strong circulation category leaders in South Africa.

Dentsu Creative SA will also manage social media for the TFG magazine titles, and the accompanying websites www.tfgmedia.co.za, www.jetclub.co.za, www.mykitchen.co.za and www.sportsclub.co.za.

The win will mean significant expansion for Dentsu Creative SA starting with the hiring of 40 new staff, ramping up in-house reproduction and expanding photographic capabilities – all incredibly positive growth, particularly with regards job creation. It also provides a golden opportunity to build on the content offering for the widely circulated and much-loved TFG magazines, and to provide TFG’s already expansive subscriber database – the largest in the country – with best-in-class content and creative to enrich their lives.

“We are delighted to be working with TFG, they are a leading South African retailer and media business, and their extensive media brand portfolio boasts a loyal and established readership across a vast shopper demographic.”, says Natalie Wilson, managing director at Dentsu Creative SA.

“TFG’s customer obsession, drive for omni-channel experiences, and passion for local production all resonate deeply with DC’s core values and we are excited to take these well-established content brands into the next phase of development.”

Sarah Kuttel, Head of TFG Media said: “TFG Media are thrilled to be partnering with Dentsu Creative as an award-winning digital-first agency with a long successful track record in print, strategically positioning TFG Media in the best of both worlds for future growth.”

