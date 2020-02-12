CRM, CX, UX Profile South Africa

Menu
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#BehindtheSelfie with... Amanda Cromhout, founder and CEO of Truth Customer Leadership

By: Leigh Andrews
This week, we go #BehindtheSelfie with Amanda Cromhout, founder and CEO of Truth Customer Leadership and Emerce Commerce, as well as #NedbankIMC2020 speaker.
Cromhout titles this: “I hate taking selfies, can you tell?”

1. Where do you live, work and play?


I live in Constantia, work in Wynberg and play at home.

2. What’s your claim to fame?


I do lots of crazy athletic stuff.

Value of segmentation models in marketing

Sounds easy doesn't it? But how do you start such a strategy? Do you even know who your most profitable customers are?

By Amanda Cromhout 15 May 2013


3. Describe your career so far.


Absolutely amazing. Couldn’t have asked for anything more.


I have 11 years under my belt as an executive at British Airways globally, three years as an executive at Woolworths South Africa, and it has been 11 years so far at Truth, which I founded.

Emerce Commerce acquires Truth

Engagement with the customer has become the critical skill to master in an increasingly complex retail environment. This is even more relevant in the online world...

29 Jun 2016


4. Tell us a few of your favourite things.


My kids, my running shoes, my gin collection.

5. What do you love about your industry?


Every client is vastly different.



6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.

  • 4:30am – rise
  • 5am to 6am or 6:30am – training
  • 7:30am – kids to school, get to work
  • Client-facing workshops or meetings with my team until about 3pm, when I pick up my daughter to get her to the pool as she’s an SA swimmer
  • 3:30pm to 5pm – finish at work

7. What are the tools of your trade?


Experience and a great team.

Who says loyalty doesn't pay?

So many articles were written last year, making reference to the fact that loyalty doesn't pay. So many radio interviews, one of which I was part of, on Bruce Whitfield's Money Show, were questioning whether loyalty pays.

By Amanda Cromhout 9 Apr 2014


8. Who is getting it right in your industry?


Clicks, eBucks, Truth!

9. List a few pain points the industry can improve on.


Technology innovation.


10. What are you working on right now?


Very different clients, from Fairtrade wineries to housing projects to national retailers.

11. Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.


If it doesn’t scare you, it’s not worth doing.

12. Where and when do you have your best ideas?


When I run or swim.

13. What’s your secret talent/party trick?


Running very far and gin tasting.

Customer loyalty - It's a dog's life

Acquiring today's customer is a lot like getting a dog. They provide an endless amount of value and the feel-good sense of confidence that you're doing a good job...

By David Alves 4 Sep 2019


14. Are you a technophobe or a technophile?


Phobe!

15. What would we find if we scrolled through your phone?


Running pics or kids pics.

16. What advice would you give to newbies hoping to crack into the industry?


Work hard, be humble and work harder.

Truth Loyalty Whitepaper indicates growth in young people

The second edition of the 2016 Truth Loyalty Whitepaper, one of the most comprehensive snapshots of the current state of loyalty in South Africa, has been released...

21 Oct 2016


Simple as that. and follow her on LinkedIn and Facebook; follow Truth Loyalty and CRM on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube; and follow the Nedbank IMC on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the Nedbank IMC press office for the latest updates. The Nedbank IMC Conference 2020 takes place on 19 March at The Galleria, Sandton. Click here to book your ticket!
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Leigh Andrews' articles

About Leigh Andrews

Leigh Andrews (@leigh_andrews) AKA the #MilkshakeQueen, is Editor-in-Chief: Marketing & Media at Bizcommunity.com, with a passion for issues of diversity, inclusion and equality. She's also on the Women in Marketing: Africa advisory panel, and can be reached at ...
Comment

Read more: Nedbank, Amanda Cromhout, IMC Conference, Leigh Andrews, Behind the selfie, emerce commerce

Related

#BehindtheSelfie with... Amanda Cromhout, founder and CEO of Truth Customer Leadership

By Leigh Andrews

SA's 2Engage plans for further growth in Africa and abroad
Good Things Guy, overall winner at the 2019 South African Blog Awards
Kantar announces appointment of Adam Crozier as chairman

Issued by Kantar

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.