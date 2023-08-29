Industries

Africa


From zero to 1 million in 1 year

29 Aug 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Daily Investor's exceptional growth and sought-after audience have helped it sign commercial agreements with numerous top companies.
From zero to 1 million in 1 year

Daily Investor is the fastest-growing business and investing publication in South Africa, reaching 1 million monthly readers and 200,000 daily newsletter subscribers in record time.

Daily Investor was launched on 1 August 2022, offering South African investors business news, investing insights, and financial data to make informed decisions.

The publication focuses on South African business developments, JSE-listed companies, and macroeconomic events that can influence the markets and impact investments.

It has quickly built a strong following of South African investors, high-net-worth individuals, and financial decision-makers.

One year after its launch, Daily Investor has grown to 1.3 million monthly readers and 200,000 daily newsletter subscribers.

Its business show, Smart Money with Alishia Seckam, was also an instant hit and has notched up over 500,000 views on YouTube, Facebook, and the show’s official website.

The show is hosted by one of South Africa’s best broadcast and financial journalists, Alishia Seckam, and features the country’s top business leaders. Smart Money season one guests included:

  • Discovery CEO Adrian Gore
  • Bank Zero chairman Michael Jordaan
  • Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub
  • A2X founder and CEO Kevin Brady
  • African Rainbow Capital co-CEO Johan van Zyl
  • Vestact CEO Paul Theron
  • AlexForbes CEO Dawie de Villiers
  • Lift founder Gidon Novick
  • Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
  • M&G Investments CEO Chris Sickle

The second season is already being aired, with guests like Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, Ninety One’s Sangeeth Sewnath, and Rand Swiss founder Gary Booysen.

Daily Investor partnerships grow

From zero to 1 million in 1 year

Daily Investor’s exceptional growth and sought-after audience have helped it sign commercial agreements with numerous top companies.

One million Daily Investor readers are active investors, 214,000 earn over R1m annually, and 120,000 are finance and investment professionals.

Daily Investor’s newsletter, sponsored by M&G Investments, reaches 200,000 South African financial decision-makers.

Many top companies have partnered with Daily Investor to reach this influential audience, including:

  • Discovery
  • Ninety One
  • M&G Investments
  • Standard Bank
  • JSE
  • IG Trading
  • Old Mutual
  • Apple
  • Coronation
  • 10X Investments
  • OUTvest
  • Brenthurst

Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster said Daily Investor’s success showed that South Africa’s finance, business, and investment space remains vibrant.

He said their commercial partners see a strong performance in their marketing campaigns, confirming there is great potential in the local market.

NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: Vodacom, Nedbank, Mike Brown, Adrian Gore, Gidon Novick, Shameel Joosub, Michael Jordaan, Johan van Zyl, Vestact, Dawie de Villiers, African Rainbow Capital, Kevin Brady, Broad Media, Alexforbes, Daily Investor, Paul Theron

