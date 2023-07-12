Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DemographicaDentsuBataeMediaEbony+IvoryBluegrass DigitalInvibes AdvertisingAFDADash Digital StudioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHustle MediaHuman8IMC ConferenceBroad MediaMeltwaterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Umbraco 12: Unleashing headless CMS capabilities with the Content Delivery API

12 Jul 2023
Issued by: Bluegrass Digital
Umbraco, the popular content management system (CMS), has recently unveiled its highly anticipated Umbraco 12 release. This major update introduces a range of exciting new features and enhancements that promise to elevate the content management experience for users. From headless capabilities to enhanced performance and flexibility, Umbraco 12 sets the stage for a more efficient and dynamic content management journey.
Umbraco 12: Unleashing headless CMS capabilities with the Content Delivery API

Nicholas Durrant, CEO at Bluegrass says “Umbraco is raising the bar yet again as it focuses on investing further in its core capabilities as a content management system. It is now a serious open-source enterprise CMS player with many supported add-on features such as Umbraco Workflow, Umbraco Cloud and its recent release of Umbraco Commerce product that can further boost its capabilities as a platform.”

Headless capabilities with the Content Delivery API

One of the highlights in the release of Umbraco 12 is the introduction of the Content Delivery API, a game-changer that brings headless capabilities right out of the box. Previously, users had to develop custom APIs or rely on extensions for headless functionality.

With the Content Delivery API, users can seamlessly leverage headless architecture for a wide range of applications and platforms including websites, mobile apps and IoT devices. This opens up a world of possibilities for omnichannel content delivery, ensuring consistent and synchronised content experiences across various channels.

Simon Buerger, head of engineering at Bluegrass says: “Before Umbraco 12 came along, we previously had to build custom solutions to enable headless capability, but with this new Umbraco CMS release, content is now readily available on multiple digital touchpoints, eliminating the need for additional development.”

Streamlined omnichannel content delivery

Umbraco 12 empowers organisations to deliver content consistently across multiple channels through its omnichannel content delivery capabilities. Whether it's a website, mobile app, smartwatch, or voice assistant, the Content Delivery API ensures that content remains consistent and synchronised. This is particularly advantageous for organisations implementing omnichannel strategies, as they can provide a unified content experience and engage with their audience seamlessly across all touchpoints.

Support for Entity Framework Core

Umbraco 12 introduces extended support for Entity Framework Core, a popular and powerful object-relational mapping (ORM) framework. This addition simplifies database access and management, eliminating the need for developers to write repetitive and boilerplate code. By leveraging Entity Framework Core, developers can work with objects and entities, enhancing productivity and efficiency while maintaining a high level of data integrity.

Enhanced image processing with ImageSharp

Umbraco 12 incorporates an upgraded version of ImageSharp, the cross-platform image processing library. ImageSharp 3, powered by the latest .NET 6 LTS framework, delivers improved performance, simplified features, and enhanced security. Users can expect faster image decoding and encoding, advanced image loading options with DecoderOptions, and significant performance gains in alpha compositing and color adjustments.

Updated dependencies and support for .NET 7

To stay at the forefront of innovation, Umbraco 12 includes updated dependencies and frameworks. By regularly integrating the latest advancements, Umbraco ensures secure and high-performing installations. These updates not only enhance the overall functionality of the CMS but also provide users with access to cutting-edge features and improvements in performance, security, and usability.

In addition, Umbraco 12 now provides full support for .NET 7, ensuring it continues to align with Microsoft’s release cadence and remain on top of latest technology.

In conclusion

The Umbraco 12 release introduces an array of innovative features that empower users to create, manage, and deliver exceptional content experiences. From the seamless headless capabilities of the Content Delivery API to enhanced support for Entity Framework Core, Umbraco 12 sets a new standard for content management systems. By embracing this major update, users can unlock the full potential of Umbraco and take their content management strategies to new heights.

As the only Umbraco Gold Partner in Africa, get in touch to discover how we can implement your next website platform using Umbraco CMS.

NextOptions
Bluegrass Digital
We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale. We are an innovative technology solutions company with over 20 years of international experience. Our services cover digital transformation strategy, web and mobile design, content management systems, mobile app development, ecommerce and managed services.
Read more: Nicholas Durrant, Bluegrass Digital



Related

Application resilience made easy with Azure
Bluegrass DigitalApplication resilience made easy with Azure27 Jun 2023
Why React Native is a leading mobile application framework
Bluegrass DigitalWhy React Native is a leading mobile application framework11 May 2023
Bluegrass continues to flourish in 2022
Bluegrass DigitalBluegrass continues to flourish in 20227 Dec 2022
Clutch recognises Bluegrass Digital among South Africa's leading B2B companies for 2022
Bluegrass DigitalClutch recognises Bluegrass Digital among South Africa's leading B2B companies for 202219 Oct 2022
Bluegrass achieves Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform
Bluegrass DigitalBluegrass achieves Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform20 Jul 2022
Africa's first Umbraco Gold Partner scoops global award
Bluegrass DigitalAfrica's first Umbraco Gold Partner scoops global award21 Jun 2022
Digital trends shaping financial services
Bluegrass DigitalDigital trends shaping financial services27 May 2022
Bluegrass Digital scoops prestigious Smarties Award
Bluegrass DigitalBluegrass Digital scoops prestigious Smarties Award28 Feb 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz