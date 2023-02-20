Industries

Africa


BabyYumYum.co.za reaches a wider audience by posting parenting content in isiZulu

20 Feb 2023
Issued by: BabyYumYum.co.za
Online content portal BabyYumYum.co.za is known for spearheading innovation in the parenting space and the brand has done it again by being the first online-only parenting website to publish content in vernacular in South Africa.
BabyYumYum.co.za reaches a wider audience by posting parenting content in isiZulu

An important milestone for a proudly South African brand

The start of 2023 marked an exciting milestone for the trailblazing company when isiZulu posts began showing up on their social media channels, making valuable, expert-backed parenting content available to an even larger South African audience.

Why isiZulu? Because over 10 million people speak it as a first language in South Africa, with many more speaking Zulu as a second or third language.
Based on the overwhelming response on social media, BabyYumYum.co.za are creating a section on their website dedicated exclusively to isiZulu content, where the most-read articles – including advice on breastfeeding, tips on caring for a newborn and guidance on having a healthy pregnancy – will be available in vernacular.

In a country where an average of 146 babies are born every hour, there’s a desperate need for practical, trusted content that makes the experiences of pregnancy, birth and raising a child less daunting, more manageable and fun for everyone.

This initiative has not been in isolation and the BabyYumYum.co.za team kicked off their initial spotlight topics with the expert guidance of renowned author and baby whisperer Sr Ann Richardson who practices 'wisdom with sense'.

No parent should be denied access to valuable information

Founder and chief mommy Amanda Rogaly explains: “It is my fundamental belief that no one should be denied access to high quality content, based on their geographic location, income bracket or economic circumstances – and that’s why the award-winning content on BabyYumYum.co.za will always be free and so will being apart of our community. Publishing in isiZulu, the most-spoken language in South Africa is simply the next step in our far reaching journey to connect with parents and live up to our motto of ‘parenting made easy’.”

Brand activations and engagement specialist Priscilla Macoba believes that “South Africa is home to a large diversity of languages which is very unique and whilst it demonstrates tolerance of other people, it also captures the essence of sharing with others. This natural progression is the first of many steps to keep connecting with our diverse parenting community and offers brands an exciting opportunity.”

What can you expect next from BabyYumYum.co.za? Soon they’ll host Instagram and Facebook Lives in isiZulu and even more content will be made available in vernacular – a welcome development from a brand that’s already firmly established itself as the go-to portal for anything and everything parenting related.

Ukuba ngumzali sikwenza kubelula siyi-BabyYumYum.co.za.

BabyYumYum.co.za
BabyYumYum.co.za is South Africa's fastest-growing parenting portal and has become the preferred interactive sharing and networking community of parents hungry for credible information, trustworthy expert advice and useful resources.

