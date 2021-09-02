Industries

Business sector prospers in the face of global pandemic - Top Performing Companies Publication 18th Edition

2 Sep 2021
Issued by: Topco Media
Surviving in the face of a global pandemic has been a daunting task for businesses these past two years. How have some companies not only survived, but grown? Performance management, and honing the ability to pivot, has taught most business owners what it takes to truly be resilient. However, through it all, three elements have proven to be essential for surviving entities: people, process, and product.
Business sector prospers in the face of global pandemic - Top Performing Companies Publication 18th Edition

Has your business faced any of the following challenges since 2019?
  • Severe stress due to lockdown restrictions
  • Fluctuating markets
  • Limited operational functioning
  • Loss of employees, clients and revenue
  • The shift to Work-From-Home (WFH) culture
  • How and when to pivot to digital solutions

If any of the above sound familiar, you are not alone, and now more than ever we need inspiration from the survivors and the thrivers.

At Topco Media, we’re in the business of celebrating triumphant success stories and, in light of these recent challenges, the Top Performing brand will be recognising the growth that small and medium enterprises (as well as the large) have achieved since 2019 – persevering amidst the twin challenge of Covid and the economy.

Top Performing Companies 18th Edition

Inside the 18th Edition of Top Performing Companies, you’ll find an array of special features dedicated to informing small to medium business owners on the best practices and trends to follow in 2021 and beyond. From insightful interviews with leading professionals in various industries, to a business advice section that’ll act as a guiding blueprint for the success of your business – this publication may have just what you need to get your company to new heights!

Special features include:
  • An in-depth feature on cover icon, Abe Smith, Head of International for Zoom Video Communications – 2020s Video Conferencing Giant.
  • Superb interviews with the likes of Mutoda Mahamba - CEO of Solvency Insurance, Wealth Migrate Chairman, Scott Picken, and Jackie Carroll, MD of Optimi Workplace.
  • Excellence-driven podcasts to check out, including SAfm’s Ashraf Garder, and Founder of Revix, Sean Sanders - to name but only a few.
  • Key insight on the inner workings of B2B organisations and how they've evolved – It’s all about the link between customer-centricity and tech!
  • Advice on how to get your company to turn R1.5bn and beyond and scale.
Embracing digital

As with all Topco media brands, we have pivoted and prioritised taking a digitally savvy approach so that our premium publication offers a wider reach – catching the eye of key decision-makers in national, local and provincial government, as well as corporate South Africa.


*Check out the previous edition of Top Performing Companies – in digi mag format – here.


For more information on how you can get involved with the Top Performing brand and upcoming publication, please contact Judy Twaambo Chileshe on:

Email: az.oc.ocpot@ehselihc.obmaawt
Cell: +27 64 006 0621
Office: +27 86 000 9590

Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
