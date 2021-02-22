Online Media Company news South Africa

#BehindtheBrandManager launches on Bizcommunity

22 Feb 2021
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
This month, we invite you to join us as we uncover the heroes behind the brands that millions of South Africans take into their homes and hearts every day. Being acknowledged and appreciated is everything and this April it's the turn of brand managers on Biz.

Often the unsung driving force behind the brand, straddling strategy, budgets and stakeholder relationships, we invite you to nominate your favourite brand managers or marketers, deemed worthy of top story recognition on Biz.

Which brand managers or marketers have recently commissioned noteworthy campaigns, won awards, been recognised or ranked favourably by industry peers, contributed to sector growth or are leading with purpose?

Brand managers will be asked to share with our readers about their recent brand campaigns and the rationales behind them, offering a great 360° lifecycle to stakeholders behind SA’s top brand stories. 

If you are interested in giving your favourite brand manager the exposure they deserve, if the brands under their custodianship need to be seen as the leading in their sector or if you are interested in sponsoring this high value Biz content feature, email the editors at moc.ytinummoczib@reganamdnarb naming the sector your brand plays in.

Candidates will featured on Marketing & Media homepage and enjoy cross-posted exposure in their relevant industry sectors: 

Biz Communities | Marketing & Media | Africa |  Retail | Automotive | Agriculture | Construction |  CSI & Sustainability | Education & Training | Energy & Mining | Finance | Healthcare | HR & Recruitment | ITC | Legal  | Lifestyle | Logistics | Property | Tourism & Hospitality

In addition, we will be adding an ongoing Behind the Brand Manager to our regular editorial columns so please send your suggestions and requests to moc.ytinummoczib@reganamdnarb to be featured as a top story and social media channels.

Forthcoming Biz content features up for sponsorship include: 

MonthsFocusLinks
April #BehindtheBrandManager New>
JuneYouth MattersVisit>
AugustWomen’s MonthVisit>
DecemberEvolution of WorkVisit>
January 2022BizTrends 2022Visit>


