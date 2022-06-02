iProspect reveals its latest Future Focus report exploring the newest intersections of media and society

iProspect, a dentsu company, unveils its latest thinking in this year's Future Focus 2022 report, which brings a new perspective on how media intersects with society and societal trends. Within its 60-plus pages, marketers are invited to explore the new intersections of media through three mega trends: The Next Normal, Empathy and Responsibility, and Personal Privacy.